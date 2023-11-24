Koala FVG

4.67

Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator

Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below :

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution

Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5

Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for free before it transitions to a premium indicator.

Key Features:

  • FVG Pattern Detection: Koala FVG intelligently identifies Qualified FVG Patterns based on customizable min and max size criteria.

  • Visual Representation: Experience clarity with a graphical display that includes a dynamic rectangle illustrating the FVG zone. Three lines highlight FVG levels for precise analysis.

  • Arrow Entry Signals: Never miss a trading opportunity. Koala FVG provides clear arrow signals for entry points, empowering you to make informed decisions.

Koala FVG Scalper EA: Automated Trading Excellence

Take your trading to the next level with Koala FVG Scalper EA, available for download here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108688

This expert advisor seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG indicator, offering:

  • Low Drawdown: Experience less than 7% drawdown percentage for enhanced risk management.

  • Reliable Profits: Enjoy consistent and reliable profits throughout the year, ensuring a stable trading experience.

  • Phelosephi's Insight: Koala FVG is inspired by Phelosephi's observation of the Fair Value Gap, a pattern revealing sharp movements followed by retracements. This pattern presents an opportunity to predict market shifts and strategically place buy or sell limits at the three designated levels.

Limited Time Offer: Koala FVG is currently available for free, but this offer won't last forever. Seize the opportunity to access this powerful indicator before it becomes a paid feature.

Trade with Confidence: Koala FVG – where the precision of FVG patterns meets the simplicity of effective trading. Download now and embark on a journey of profitable trading.

For creating EA based on this indicator , you can open freelance job by click on below link :

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou

Have a Good Trade by Koala FVG Indicator!


Reviews 9
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:34 
 

great product

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.21 02:49 
 

Ele marca os gaps tudo certinho, mas olhando o indicador pela primeira vez eu não entendi se a seta vermelha é para comprar ou para vender

Vns Oktora
228
Vns Oktora 2024.06.28 03:05 
 

Useful to me, thanks.

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5 (2)
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5 (9)
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Indicators
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Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. MT5 version of this indicator is available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144628 Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals a
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Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here . ** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current o
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All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
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Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.06.12 16:22
I am happy that you are satisfy about this free product, thanks for your energy, i will make more free tools
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:34 
 

great product

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.21 02:49 
 

Ele marca os gaps tudo certinho, mas olhando o indicador pela primeira vez eu não entendi se a seta vermelha é para comprar ou para vender

sdjikoal
73
sdjikoal 2024.06.29 18:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vns Oktora
228
Vns Oktora 2024.06.28 03:05 
 

Useful to me, thanks.

Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:53 
 

not bad

Gloria Sarpong
10168
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Danny Alexander Rozo Fuquen
134
Danny Alexander Rozo Fuquen 2024.01.12 04:24 
 

Thank you Ashkan, your indicator is awesome to beginner trader like me, this tool help me to see the market in most oranized way. Best regards

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2024.03.26 08:04
Thanks for your energy, I try to do my best on free products, i believe that reward will come, if you are interested in this product, I suggest visits MSB (Market Structure Break Out) product too.
ozoemene
14
ozoemene 2023.11.24 21:28 
 

this is simply one of the best free gift out there. please what is the setting for boom,crash and indices? it does not show at all.

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2023.11.25 03:54
Thanks for your review. yes this product doesnt work on boom and crash or renko chart, becuase FVG designed based on compare body and shadows , so in boom and crash we cant detect FVG by this method , try it on forex symbols
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