Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution

Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5

Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for free before it transitions to a premium indicator.

Key Features:

FVG Pattern Detection: Koala FVG intelligently identifies Qualified FVG Patterns based on customizable min and max size criteria.

Visual Representation: Experience clarity with a graphical display that includes a dynamic rectangle illustrating the FVG zone. Three lines highlight FVG levels for precise analysis.

Arrow Entry Signals: Never miss a trading opportunity. Koala FVG provides clear arrow signals for entry points, empowering you to make informed decisions.

Koala FVG Scalper EA: Automated Trading Excellence

Take your trading to the next level with Koala FVG Scalper EA, available for download here.

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This expert advisor seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG indicator, offering:

Low Drawdown: Experience less than 7% drawdown percentage for enhanced risk management.

Reliable Profits: Enjoy consistent and reliable profits throughout the year, ensuring a stable trading experience.

Phelosephi's Insight: Koala FVG is inspired by Phelosephi's observation of the Fair Value Gap, a pattern revealing sharp movements followed by retracements. This pattern presents an opportunity to predict market shifts and strategically place buy or sell limits at the three designated levels.

Limited Time Offer: Koala FVG is currently available for free, but this offer won't last forever. Seize the opportunity to access this powerful indicator before it becomes a paid feature.

Trade with Confidence: Koala FVG – where the precision of FVG patterns meets the simplicity of effective trading. Download now and embark on a journey of profitable trading.

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Have a Good Trade by Koala FVG Indicator!