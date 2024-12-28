All Power In One

*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$*

All Power In One (APIO) Indicator

The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities.

MT5 Version of APIO is available, visit MT5 version by link below : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241

What you get by using this indicator ? 

  • Live Power Of Each Currency : Monitoring live power for each currency like USD,EUR,GBP,...
  • List of best buy opportunity :  List of pairs contain best opportunity for doing trade in buy side
  • List of best sell opportunity : List of pairs contain best opportunity for doing trade in sell side
  • Live And Multi Time Frame Access : You can access live power in wide range of time frames, easy switch by buttons on GUI


Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below :

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution


Key Features:

  • Comprehensive Currency Analysis: APIO assesses the strength of individual currencies by examining the performance of related currency pairs, offering a holistic view of the forex market.

  • Interactive Timeframe Selection: Easily switch between different timeframes using intuitive on-chart buttons, allowing for dynamic analysis and strategy adjustments.

  • User-Friendly Interface: With a sleek and straightforward GUI, APIO requires no complex setup or configuration, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels.

  • Trade Recommendations: Based on currency strength assessments, APIO suggests optimal pairs for buying and selling, aiding traders in making informed decisions.

Setup and Usage:

  1. Installation: Attach the APIO indicator to any chart within your MetaTrader platform.

  2. Market Watch Configuration: Ensure that all major and minor currency pairs are visible in your Market Watch list to enable accurate calculations.

  3. Understanding the GUI:

    • Indicator Lamps:
      • Red Lamps: Indicate bearish strength.
      • Blue Lamps: Indicate bullish strength.
      • Gray Lamps: Indicate neutral strength.
    • Strength Scale:
      • 0: Neutral
      • 1-2: Slightly Bullish/Bearish
      • 3-4: Moderately Bullish/Bearish
      • 5: Fully Bullish/Bearish

Example Scenario:

If the USD exhibits a fully bearish strength (red lamp at level 5) and the JPY shows fully bullish strength (blue lamp at level 5), APIO will identify USDJPY as a prime sell opportunity, reflecting the anticipated downward movement of the pair.

Important Considerations:

While APIO can access price data for various currency pairs, the accuracy of its calculations depends on the availability of sufficient historical data. In the Strategy Tester mode, ensure that comprehensive data for all relevant pairs is present to achieve precise results. For optimal performance, consider testing APIO on demo or live accounts where complete market data is available.

Note: The effectiveness of the APIO indicator is contingent upon the quality and completeness of the data within your trading platform. Regularly update and maintain your data feeds to ensure accurate currency strength assessments.

Elevate your trading strategy with the All Power In One (APIO) indicator—your comprehensive solution for real-time currency strength analysis and trade opportunity identification.

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (3)
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading Program has been upgraded to version 2.2, most advance version can detect fake break out and turn them to profit opportunity. This version work well on XAUUSD, USDJPY H1 , Even On High Risk Mode. MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in Forex markets. Th
MSB Robot
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading Get 50% off for one week before version 1.4 is released on the market (Price After Off Is 149$) MT4 VERSION IS UNDER UPGRADE BASED ON THE LATEST IMPROVE ON MT5 VERSION MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in forex markets. This EA is developed to make s
Koala FVG
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4 (6)
Indicators
Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5 Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for fr
FREE
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (5)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Elliott Wave Theory
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Elliott Wave Theory Indicator for Meta Trader 4 The Elliott Wave Theory Indicator is designed based on one of professional concept in forex market, this indicator can draw market structure as wave, and count picks as up and down wave from 1 to 5 , so user can see Elliot waves and receive alert for new numbers, this indicator contain 2 wave , Main Wave and Wave Let, so can show large and small wave by 2 different colors , user can enable or disable each one too. Key Features Dual Wave Detection :
FREE
Forex Time Zone
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Short Introduction to Forex Time Zone Welcome to a new free professional tool— Forex Time Zone . Pro traders understand how important time is in forex trading. Every second, some markets around the world open while others close, impacting market volatility and influencing the movement of individual currencies. This tool helps traders easily identify which market is open right now and the current time zone. How Does It Work? Simply choose your time zone based on your country and attach the indic
FREE
TurboTrend
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview Of Free But Advance Product Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend , Downtrend , and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights. Would you like to have EA based on
FREE
Market Structure Break Out MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
*This product will update to latest version by much new ability in next day* Introducing   Market Structure Break Out   for MT5 – Your Professional MSB and Unbroken Zone indicator  MT4 Version Is Available Too , Check It Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109958 This indicator is continuously being updated. We strive to provide highly accurate entry and exit points based on market structure. We are now in version 1.1, and below are the latest changes if you join us now: Buy & Sell T
Koala Price Action Scanner
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ? visit below links : MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225 MT5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241 Introduction:
FREE
Momentum Hunter MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter   is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the   M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals are stable and arrows appear only after the candle closes. No Complex Interface : Clean and s
KoalaFVG Scalper
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here . ** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Key Advantages: High Accuracy: Achieve over 80% correct predictions
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
Session Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Session Break Out Indicator – The Ultimate Tool for Session-Based Trading Free Live Signal On Telegram Channel, Join Now And Get Live Signals Every Day  https://t.me/sessionbreakout The Session Break Out Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders monitor market sessions and utilize time-based trading strategies effectively. Professional traders understand that time plays a crucial role in the forex market, as currency strength and volatility vary across different trading sessions
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
Best SAR
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest signals, news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this cros
FREE
Koala Fibo Base Time
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to Koala Fibo Base Time Welcome to Koala Fibo Time Zone Welcome to Koala Fibo Time Extention Welcome to Missed Tool For Meta Trade! Simple Introduction : Fibonacci Time Zones are vertical lines based on the Fibonacci Sequence. These lines extend along the X axis (date axis) as a mechanism to forecast reversals based on elapsed time. A major low or high is often chosen as the starting point. Distances start relatively small and grow as the Fibonacci Sequence extends. Chartists can extend
FREE
Currency Meter Pro
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple introduction to currency meter indicator : Currency Meter Is Indicator to determine power of each currency and show them in very simple design This indicator can help you to see power of each currency separately. As you know when GBPUSD goes up, it means GBP going to more power or USD goes more weak, but you cant understand what is the reason of this movement, it was about GBP ? or it was about USD ? To determine GBP power , This indicator, will check all pairs contain GBP and determine
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Koala Trend Pro MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Introduction : I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line. As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points. So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points. Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots. These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it. What does depth mean ?
Koala Trade Panel
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Welcome to koala MT4 Trading Panel This is professional tool can make trading easy , much faster for you, if you are one of forex manual trader. This tool has nice user interface and easy method to adjust entry, stop loss, take profit by just drag and drop lines. Ability to adjust fix lot size, risk dollars, Magic Number, Equity DD Protector, Trailing stop, Break Even. and also Trailing based on Moving average are more advantages of this tool. What is this panel properties : 1. Open Buy Trade
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
We are in charismas sale , so until 2025 all products are available by minimum price 30$ Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zones. Join  Koala
Trade Board MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Trade Board MT4 is a comprehensive and sophisticated trade management assistant designed specifically for MetaTrader 4. This paid version unlocks all features, providing a complete suite of tools to optimize and enhance your trading experience. With Trade Board MT4, traders can open, close, and manage their trades with unparalleled efficiency. The software features a sleek vertical dashboard positioned on the right side of the chart to avoid obscuring the view of candlestick patterns and chart m
Momentum Hunter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. MT5 version of this indicator is available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144628 Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals a
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
We are in charismas sale , so until 2025 all products are available by minimum price 30$ Introduction to Smart Engulfing MT5: Step into the realm of refined trading with Smart Engulfing MT5 – your go-to professional indicator for identifying top-tier engulf patterns. Designed with precision and ease of use in mind, this tool is crafted exclusively for MetaTrader 5 users. Uncover lucrative trading opportunities effortlessly as Smart Engulfing MT5 guides you with alerts, arrows, and three distinc
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
