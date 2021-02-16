Koala Trend Pro MT4

Koala Trend Line Introduction :

I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line.
As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points.
So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points.
Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots.
These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it.

What does depth mean ?

  • When depth is 10, means each highest candle must be highest between 10 candles around it, must be highest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle.
  • When depth is 10, means each lowest candle must be lowest between 10 candles around it, must be lowest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle.

How does "Connect to XTH highest" parameter work ?

  • Indicator need 2 point to draw bearish trend line, it will search backward to find second point, you can effect on second point by this parameter, it can be 1st or 2nd or 3th or 4th or nth higher high

How does "Connect to XTH lowest" parameter work ?

  • Indicator need 2 point to draw bullish trend line, it will search backward to find second point, you can effect on second point by this parameter, it can be 1st or 2nd or 3th or 4th or nth lower low

you can downlead free unlimited version of this product here :
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61577


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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Introducing Koala Supply Demand Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify   unbroken supply and demand zones   in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zones. MT4 Version Of Koala Supply Demand  Is Available Too :  Download Join My MQL5 Channel To   Get More Free Products   :   Join
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Introducing Koala Supply Demand ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.)  Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zon
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Forex Time Zone
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Elliott Wave Theory
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Elliott Wave Theory Indicator for Meta Trader 4 The Elliott Wave Theory Indicator is designed based on one of professional concept in forex market, this indicator can draw market structure as wave, and count picks as up and down wave from 1 to 5 , so user can see Elliot waves and receive alert for new numbers, this indicator contain 2 wave , Main Wave and Wave Let, so can show large and small wave by 2 different colors , user can enable or disable each one too. Key Features Dual Wave Detection :
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Market Structure Break Out MT5
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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Supply Demand Robot MT5
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Experts
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Overview Of Free But Advance Product Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend , Downtrend , and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights. Would you like to have EA based on
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Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5 Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for fr
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Emperor Signal MT5 - Indicator act and simulate trades like that Expert Advisor! Emperor Signal MT5 is an advanced indicator that simulates signals similar to an Expert Advisor while remaining fully under the trader’s control. It provides clear entry and exit points, complete trade visualization, and an intuitive interface to support safe and systematic trading. How to find out better and professional tools : Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest news abo
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Session Break Out Indicator – The Ultimate Tool for Session-Based Trading The Session Break Out Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders monitor market sessions and utilize time-based trading strategies effectively. Professional traders understand that time plays a crucial role in the forex market, as currency strength and volatility vary across different trading sessions. With this powerful indicator, you can: Track Market Sessions – Instantly identify which session is active
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Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ? visit below links : MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225 MT5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241 Introduction:
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Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
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Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
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QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
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Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
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Supply Demand Robot MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
You need to know important tips before purchase Supply Demand Robot No Martingale, No Grid, All trades are contain   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit ,   Risk To Reward   is greater than 1 Auto lot calculation protect each trade so you will not lose  more than adjusted risk Percentage in each trade  Strategy concept is available as free indicator :   Download Price plan :   Start price is 30$ for first 10 purchaser   and then 50$ for next 50 purchaser and final price of this product is 100$ Best As
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Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
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Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
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Trex – Trend Detection & Entry Signal Indicator Trex is a powerful yet simple trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market trends and precise entry points with high clarity. Trex works based on slope analysis of Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages, combined with smart external filters to reduce bad signals as much as possible and improve overall trading accuracy. The indicator focuses on trend trading and avoids unnecessary complexity, making it suitable for both beginners
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Simple introduction to currency meter indicator : Currency Meter Is Indicator to determine power of each currency and show them in very simple design This indicator can help you to see power of each currency separately. As you know when GBPUSD goes up, it means GBP going to more power or USD goes more weak, but you cant understand what is the reason of this movement, it was about GBP ? or it was about USD ? To determine GBP power , This indicator, will check all pairs contain GBP and determine
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4.5 (2)
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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KoalaFVG Scalper
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here . ** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current o
Trade Board MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Important Information Before Purchase Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market Trade Board MT5 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience it
All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
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