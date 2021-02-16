Koala Trend Pro MT4

Koala Trend Line Introduction : I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line.

I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line.

As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points.



So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points.

Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots.

These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it.

What does depth mean ?

When depth is 10, means each highest candle must be highest between 10 candles around it, must be highest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle.

When depth is 10, means each lowest candle must be lowest between 10 candles around it, must be lowest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle. How does "Connect to XTH highest" parameter work ? Indicator need 2 point to draw bearish trend line, it will search backward to find second point, you can effect on second point by this parameter, it can be 1st or 2nd or 3th or 4th or nth higher high How does "Connect to XTH lowest" parameter work ?

Indicator need 2 point to draw bullish trend line, it will search backward to find second point, you can effect on second point by this parameter, it can be 1st or 2nd or 3th or 4th or nth lower low