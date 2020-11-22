Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel

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Introduction: Discover the new Koala Price Action Scanner – a versatile, multi-currency, and multi-time frame tool designed to detect essential price action patterns and present them in an intuitive scanner table.

Abstract: This indicator goes beyond the ordinary, offering users the ability to identify key price action patterns across multiple currencies and time frames.

Features:

Engulf Pattern

PinBar Pattern

Doji Pattern

Customizable Settings: Engulf Pattern:

Minimum Body Size Candle 2: Define the minimum body size in pips for the 2nd closed candle.

Minimum Body Size Candle 1: Set the minimum body size in pips for the latest closed candle.

PinBar Pattern:

Maximum Body %: Adjust the maximum body percentage of the pin bar compared to shadow size.

Doji Pattern:

Maximum Less Body Size: Customize the maximum body size, allowing flexibility for users who want to see patterns with a slight body size.

Symbol Settings: Input up to 10 symbol names matching the market watch symbols character. Control the appearance of symbols with the "Maximum Symbol" parameter.

Time Frame Settings: Toggle between M1 to MN time frames, enabling or disabling each one. Customize alert messages for individual time frames.

Graphical Guide: Designed in a separate window to avoid chart clutter, the indicator features a user-friendly design with default color indications:

Green: Bullish signal

Red: Bearish signal

Dark gray: Natural signal

All colors and sizes are adjustable as inputs, empowering users to personalize their experience.

Next Version Improvements: Stay tuned for more price action patterns in upcoming versions. Enjoy free upgrades if you've purchased previous versions.

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