Koala Price Action Scanner

4.63

Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel

Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below :

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution

Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ?

visit below links :

MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225

MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241

Introduction: Discover the new Koala Price Action Scanner – a versatile, multi-currency, and multi-time frame tool designed to detect essential price action patterns and present them in an intuitive scanner table.

Abstract: This indicator goes beyond the ordinary, offering users the ability to identify key price action patterns across multiple currencies and time frames.

Features:

  • Engulf Pattern
  • PinBar Pattern
  • Doji Pattern

Customizable Settings: Engulf Pattern:

    Minimum Body Size Candle 2: Define the minimum body size in pips for the 2nd closed candle.
    Minimum Body Size Candle 1: Set the minimum body size in pips for the latest closed candle.

    PinBar Pattern:

      Maximum Body %: Adjust the maximum body percentage of the pin bar compared to shadow size.

        Doji Pattern:

          Maximum Less Body Size: Customize the maximum body size, allowing flexibility for users who want to see patterns with a slight body size.

            Symbol Settings: Input up to 10 symbol names matching the market watch symbols character. Control the appearance of symbols with the "Maximum Symbol" parameter.

            Time Frame Settings: Toggle between M1 to MN time frames, enabling or disabling each one. Customize alert messages for individual time frames.

            Graphical Guide: Designed in a separate window to avoid chart clutter, the indicator features a user-friendly design with default color indications:

              Green: Bullish signal
              Red: Bearish signal
              Dark gray: Natural signal

              All colors and sizes are adjustable as inputs, empowering users to personalize their experience.

              Next Version Improvements: Stay tuned for more price action patterns in upcoming versions. Enjoy free upgrades if you've purchased previous versions.

              Expert Advisor Option: Enhance your trading with an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, featuring powerful capabilities like trailing stop and equity-based money management. Order now here for $40.

              Free Koala Products: Explore our high-quality free products, identified by the green Koala logo. Discover them here.

              Reviews 10
              Marcelinmp MMP
              33
              Marcelinmp MMP 2025.06.16 16:07 
               

              Preço? como recebo mais informações sobre o loala price action scanner e este é o mesmo Scanner de ação de preço Koala?

              Moeen Ghiyas
              299
              Moeen Ghiyas 2023.01.06 10:22 
               

              Indeed it is the BEST TOOL for identifying candles (3 types) and bundle of THANKS to code writer for making it available for free (at least for now). Out of all tools tested, I have found it reliable for indicating candles timely. However, alerts function is not working, or may be so in MAC only as I am using MAC version of MT5. Also a candle with body in middle (doji) is also identified as a pin bar, which needs rectification.

              52910257
              35
              52910257 2022.07.08 14:01 
               

              PARABÉNS PELO INDICADOR PODERIA RELATAR PORQUE O ALERTA NÃO ESTAFUNCIONANDO ?

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              Marcelinmp MMP
              33
              Marcelinmp MMP 2025.06.16 16:07 
               

              Preço? como recebo mais informações sobre o loala price action scanner e este é o mesmo Scanner de ação de preço Koala?

              Santanilla71
              164
              Santanilla71 2023.10.14 18:07 
               

              muy bueno, gracias

              Dmitri Ostapchuk
              119
              Dmitri Ostapchuk 2023.09.23 15:56 
               

              Really good work! Thanks!

              Moeen Ghiyas
              299
              Moeen Ghiyas 2023.01.06 10:22 
               

              Indeed it is the BEST TOOL for identifying candles (3 types) and bundle of THANKS to code writer for making it available for free (at least for now). Out of all tools tested, I have found it reliable for indicating candles timely. However, alerts function is not working, or may be so in MAC only as I am using MAC version of MT5. Also a candle with body in middle (doji) is also identified as a pin bar, which needs rectification.

              52910257
              35
              52910257 2022.07.08 14:01 
               

              PARABÉNS PELO INDICADOR PODERIA RELATAR PORQUE O ALERTA NÃO ESTAFUNCIONANDO ?

              Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
              52492
              Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2022.07.08 17:47
              Thanks for your reply, i will check latest version. if alert has problem we are going to upgrade this product
              Fernando Alonso
              1055
              Fernando Alonso 2022.05.16 15:49 
               

              Very good ¡¡¡¡¡¡

              Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
              52492
              Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2022.05.16 16:32
              Thank you sir
              It's very heart warming
              And encouraging
              mitch
              25
              mitch 2021.12.11 09:19 
               

              Good Day what a cool indicator but it makes the trendlines to disappear from charts whenever I switch from one time frame to another.

              Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
              52492
              Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2022.05.16 16:33
              Hello sir
              It is only a free tool
              So there might be some problems
              I will try to fix them in next update
              Of course if you want to change or costume something , I can do it for you
              Quantum Trader
              3019
              Quantum Trader 2021.08.29 10:15 
               

              perfect tool for price action trader , well coded , thanks Ashkan

              Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
              52492
              Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2022.05.16 16:34
              Yes sir
              As always thanks for your support
              Alphatech_
              92
              Alphatech_ 2021.07.21 22:01 
               

              Brilliant scanner thank you, only suggestion I have to improve it is instead of just bullish and bearest colors have a patten icon (if possible) placed over each square telling us visually what it is that way you could then combine all 3 patterns on one interface telling us what its found via icons

              Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
              52492
              Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2022.05.16 16:36
              Yes my friend
              I will try to do this on next update
              Also if you want to modify it or you have any changes in mind to costume the product we can do it in a project
              Hosein Rahnama
              646
              Hosein Rahnama 2021.07.15 10:30 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Reply to review