Koala Price Action Scanner
- Indicators
-
Ashkan Hazegh NikrouUse my service and let me build your trading strategies by click on bellow link
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 November 2023
Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel
Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below :
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution
Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ?
visit below links :
MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225
Introduction: Discover the new Koala Price Action Scanner – a versatile, multi-currency, and multi-time frame tool designed to detect essential price action patterns and present them in an intuitive scanner table.
Abstract: This indicator goes beyond the ordinary, offering users the ability to identify key price action patterns across multiple currencies and time frames.
Features:
- Engulf Pattern
- PinBar Pattern
- Doji Pattern
Customizable Settings: Engulf Pattern:
Minimum Body Size Candle 2: Define the minimum body size in pips for the 2nd closed candle.
Minimum Body Size Candle 1: Set the minimum body size in pips for the latest closed candle.
PinBar Pattern:
Doji Pattern:
Symbol Settings: Input up to 10 symbol names matching the market watch symbols character. Control the appearance of symbols with the "Maximum Symbol" parameter.
Time Frame Settings: Toggle between M1 to MN time frames, enabling or disabling each one. Customize alert messages for individual time frames.
Graphical Guide: Designed in a separate window to avoid chart clutter, the indicator features a user-friendly design with default color indications:
Green: Bullish signal
Red: Bearish signal
Dark gray: Natural signal
All colors and sizes are adjustable as inputs, empowering users to personalize their experience.
Next Version Improvements: Stay tuned for more price action patterns in upcoming versions. Enjoy free upgrades if you've purchased previous versions.
Expert Advisor Option: Enhance your trading with an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, featuring powerful capabilities like trailing stop and equity-based money management. Order now here for $40.
Free Koala Products: Explore our high-quality free products, identified by the green Koala logo. Discover them here.
Preço? como recebo mais informações sobre o loala price action scanner e este é o mesmo Scanner de ação de preço Koala?