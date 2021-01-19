Trading History
- Utilities
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Aleksei SemenkoОпыт в трейдинге 10 лет, программирую советников более 4х лет.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 19 January 2021
Trading History - The best visual indicator of trade history.
Shows closed and current deals on the chart.
Closed deals are shown with a solid line, current ones - with a dotted line.
Positive trades are displayed in aqua color, negative ones - in red color.
The panel displays the number of closed and current pips and their profit.
The indicator is perfect for trading analysis.
Nice and usefull