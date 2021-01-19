Trading History

5
Trading History - The best visual indicator of trade history.

Shows closed and current deals on the chart.

Closed deals are shown with a solid line, current ones - with a dotted line.

Positive trades are displayed in aqua color, negative ones - in red color.

The panel displays the number of closed and current pips and their profit.

The indicator is perfect for trading analysis.


Reviews 3
Daniel Schwoerer
1271
Daniel Schwoerer 2023.02.09 12:04 
 

Nice and usefull

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Information panel displaying traded lots for pairs, as well as the minimum margin level and maximum drawdown.  The info panel will be indispensable when calculating the affiliate program and expert advisor tests. In the settings, you can add up to 10 of your favorite pairs, customize the panel display colors and its location. Check out my other products, maybe they will be useful to you.
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Utility for informing in telegrams with a wide functionality -->>> English parameters menu version, Russian menu parameters version  here first 10 sales at $ 30, next 10 at $ 40 and so on Works correctly with Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 and above Can send notifications to channel or private messages : Signal name (it is convenient to send signals from several terminals to one channel) Opening an order (instrument, volume, order type, quote, take profit, stop loss, order number, opening time
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Daniel Schwoerer
1271
Daniel Schwoerer 2023.02.09 12:04 
 

Nice and usefull

Payman
756
Payman 2021.06.26 11:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Work GTR
70
Work GTR 2021.02.22 22:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksei Semenko
2232
Reply from developer Aleksei Semenko 2021.03.02 00:57
Спасибо за ваш отзыв.
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