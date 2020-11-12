Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point.

My Request :

**Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs.



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WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE PRODUCTS ?

All products by green koala logo are my free products https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ashkan.nikrou/seller#products

Koala Trend Line Introduction :



I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line.



As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points.



So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points.

Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots.

These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it.

What does depth mean ?

When depth is 10, means each highest candle must be highest between 10 candles around it, must be highest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle.

When depth is 10, means each lowest candle must be lowest between 10 candles around it, must be lowest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle. Developer note for who love this free indicator :

I decided to develop some qualified free products and by this way respect my customers, i ll continue this way , i ll build more free products and also upgrade exist free products. At the end i have request to who love this indicator , Please visit my other products by click on below link, test them, they are power full tools. If you think one of them can be use full for you, please buy it to support me , your support will help me to make more free tools. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ashkan.nikrou/seller#products PLEASE SUBSCRIBE WATCH YOU TUBE VIDEO ON THIS PAGE AND SUBSCRIBE MY CHANNEL TO SUPPORT ME FXKOALA MASTER CHANNEL



We are ready to build Expert Advisor (Auto Trading Bot) based on this free indicator by some power full features like that trailing stop and money management based on % of equity , you can order it by fill below form



https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou

And price will be 40$

Do you have an idea and want to build your own product for mql5 market ?

If yes, i can be your consultant and developer , i ll guide you how to improve your idea and release it in mql5 market, click on below link and hire me. https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou



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