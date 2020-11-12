Koala Trend Line

4.33

Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2

Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point.


My Request :


**Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs.

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https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution


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All products by green koala logo are my free products

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ashkan.nikrou/seller#products

Koala Trend Line Introduction :

I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line.
As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points.
So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points.
Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots.
These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it.

What does depth mean ?

  • When depth is 10, means each highest candle must be highest between 10 candles around it, must be highest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle.
  • When depth is 10, means each lowest candle must be lowest between 10 candles around it, must be lowest candle between 5 before and 5 next candle.

Developer note for who love this free indicator :

I decided to develop some qualified free products and by this way respect my customers, i ll continue this way , i ll build more free products and also upgrade exist free products.

At the end i have request to who love this indicator , Please visit my other products by click on below link, test them, they are power full tools.

If you think one of them can be use full for you, please buy it to support me , your support will help me to make more free tools.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ashkan.nikrou/seller#products

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE WATCH YOU TUBE VIDEO ON THIS PAGE AND SUBSCRIBE MY CHANNEL TO SUPPORT ME

FXKOALA MASTER CHANNEL

    We are ready to build Expert Advisor (Auto Trading Bot) based on this free indicator by some power full features like that trailing stop and money management based on % of equity , you can order it by fill below form


    https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou


    And price will be 40$

    Do you have an idea and want to build your own product for mql5 market ?

    If yes, i can be your consultant and developer , i ll guide you how to improve your idea and release it in mql5 market, click on below link and hire me.

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    #forex #forexindicator #forextrader #bitcoin #trading #forextrading #money #forexsignals #trader #cryptocurrency #forexlifestyle #investment #business #entrepreneur #investing #crypto #binaryoptions #invest #blockchain #forexmarket #forexlife #bitcoinmining #binary #success #fx #stocks #investor #daytrader #btc #forexsignal #bhfyp #best 

    Reviews 11
    ANTO Mr.
    28
    ANTO Mr. 2021.08.23 04:50 
     

    very very GOOD

    temiking
    292
    temiking 2021.02.22 01:33 
     

    good indicator.

    Ferrum777
    19
    Ferrum777 2024.01.03 12:35 
     

    👍

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    Filter:
    Ferrum777
    19
    Ferrum777 2024.01.03 12:35 
     

    👍

    33359
    82
    33359 2023.07.04 08:37 
     

    Индикатор можно использовать, в принципе удобный.

    dave75
    14
    dave75 2023.03.27 08:59 
     

    Good Trendline indicator, as free product it will be good if we can remove free advertisement block. Will it be possible to get one without purple block?

    Arman Spr
    29
    Arman Spr 2021.10.24 13:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.10.24 18:36
    sir
    its a free product
    and that is my right to have my add there
    your review is very childish and unprofessional
    you gave a a negative review for having add on free product?
    you have to talk about quality of product
    are you from Iran ?
    cause your name looks like Iranians
    also your review
    BlakeWins
    36
    BlakeWins 2021.09.02 10:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.09.30 10:07
    hello my friend
    about our two requests as you know its a free indicator and a sample of my work
    so I need people see this and other me their project
    I need my huge banner on this project as my advertise
    also about the other changes like notifications you mentioned in comments
    I can do it for you
    just send me a private msg
    will be waiting for you
    thanks for your review
    ANTO Mr.
    28
    ANTO Mr. 2021.08.23 04:50 
     

    very very GOOD

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.08.23 07:07
    thank you sir
    please also check for other free products of mine
    all green koalas are for free
    Hosein Rahnama
    646
    Hosein Rahnama 2021.07.13 18:34 
     

    This indicator has a nice background idea. I think that it uses the Bill Williams fractal idea along with the trendline definition. Well Done!

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.07.14 09:31
    thank you
    Reinhard Sezka
    38
    Reinhard Sezka 2021.04.30 20:16 
     

    very good

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.05.01 08:04
    thanks for your positive feedback sir
    Detleff Böhmer
    3262
    Detleff Böhmer 2021.03.14 11:08 
     

    Sehr gute Arbeit Ashkan ! Einfach und schnell Trendlinie oder Trendkanal einzeichnen, es ist sehr einfach geworden. Danke für diesen kostenlosen Indikator.

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.05.01 08:05
    yes sir
    that is great to have a positive review from you
    its an honor
    temiking
    292
    temiking 2021.02.22 01:33 
     

    good indicator.

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.05.01 08:05
    thank you my good friend
    Aleksandr Tamonin
    4107
    Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.13 18:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52492
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.05.01 08:06
    thank you my friend
    you can also support and encourage me by purchasing my other products
    Reply to review