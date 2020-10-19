Currency Meter Pro

Simple introduction to currency meter indicator :

This indicator can help you to see power of each currency separately.

As you know when GBPUSD goes up, it means GBP going to more power or USD goes more weak, but you cant understand what is the reason of this movement, it was about GBP ? or it was about USD ?

To determine GBP power , This indicator, will check all pairs contain GBP and determine there movements and finally calculate average power of movement for GBP, and show us by percent and also histogram,

By this way you can see histogram by some green and red bars, and also percents, can show you want is the power of GBP or USD or EUR or JPY and ..

How indicator determine power of movement according to different time frames ?

What about graphic design and actions can help traders to have better interface ?



Currency Meter Is Indicator to determine power of each currency and show them in very simple designThis indicator draw some boxes on chart , each box relate to one of time frames, and contain 7 rows, each row show us one currency and its power percent and histogram.When we are in H1 time frame, it means currency powers calculated according to last 1 hour movement of pairs, so by visit different boxes you can have correct view of currency power in short and long term

Auto align boxes according to chart width, so when user change his chart size, boxes will redraw and automatically adjust according to new size

Minimize and maximize button for each box, can help trader to avoid cover his chart when he doesn't like to use indicator.

Important : This indicator is not testable in strategy tester, becuase mt4 strategy tester has not access to multi pair, but you can see how this indicator work and how it can determine power of each currency in image and youtube video.



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