ONE CLICK CLOSE smart

This utility tool help you to close all orders or apart of all (you can choose which symbol you want) immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work very fast ,so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster.

If you want to close all orders, you just need to let symbol parameter is blank (like in default setting).

If you want to close all orders of one pair (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its will be putted in scripts folder.





