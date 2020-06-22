Accuracy Meter

5

Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ?
Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools.

What does Green koalalogo mean :
Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you.


Accuracy Meter Introduction :

Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to determine win % of strategies, to show you all trades entry and exit point like that meta trader strategy tester, you can have simple strategy tester as indicator on chart, attach it on different pairs and time frames and find out your strategy accuracy percent, change stop loss and risk to reward factor and see how it can effect on your trading idea. Accuracy Meter is your simple strategy tester , this product can help you to visit entries and exit point of your strategy on chart same as strategy tester , By this product you can save your money and don't waste it for build unprofitable EAs.

FAQ :

How can i define my strategy to this indicator ?

Accuracy meter has input setting that allow you to adjust custom indicator path and name, and also define buy and sell buffer numbers,

you can use bellow settings :

  • Custom Indicator Name
  • Buy Buffer Number
  • Sell Buffer Number

Can i test my custom indicator by different stop loss or take profits ?

Yes its possible, you have bellow parameters to adjust stop loss and take profit.

  • Desired Stop Loss In Point
  • Desired Risk To Reward Factor

Graphic Dashboard Information :

Graphic dashboard designed in top left side of screen to show us result of analysis, you can see useful information about selected strategy.

Total Trades, Win%, Loss %, Start Analysis Time

How you can effect on win% by change stop loss or risk reward factor?

You can adjust stop loss in point unit and risk to reward factor , when you change them indicator do analysis and determine strategy accuracy according to stop loss and take profit point, so win or loss percent will change.

Whats next updates plan ?

1. Add more statistic analysis to graphic dashboard

Do you have an idea and want to build your own product for mql5 market ?

If yes, i can be your consultant and developer , i ll guide you how to improve your idea and release it in mql5 market, click on below link and hire me.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou

#forex #forexindicator #forextrader #bitcoin #trading #forextrading #money #forexsignals #trader #cryptocurrency #forexlifestyle #investment #business #entrepreneur #investing #crypto #binaryoptions #invest #blockchain #forexmarket #forexlife #bitcoinmining #binary #success #fx #stocks #investor #daytrader #btc #forexsignal #bhfyp #best

 

Reviews 2
renko1234
716
renko1234 2024.11.30 16:04 
 

Thank you for this very useful indicator.

chriscopernicus
14
chriscopernicus 2020.12.04 22:03 
 

Love this indicator, great for backtest live, the creator is FAST at replies and his knowledge on the matters discussed? IMPECCABLE. Will for sure be doing business with you in the future, you need a coder? Someone who knows what they’re doing when it comes to indicator creation? Ashkan is the man! Thank you friend! Talk Soon💱🔜💰

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GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Koala Supply Demand MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify   unbroken supply and demand zones   in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zones. MT4 Version Of Koala Supply Demand  Is Available Too :  Download Join My MQL5 Channel To   Get More Free Products   :   Join
FREE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.)  Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zon
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Forex Time Zone
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Short Introduction to Forex Time Zone Welcome to a new free professional tool— Forex Time Zone . Pro traders understand how important time is in forex trading. Every second, some markets around the world open while others close, impacting market volatility and influencing the movement of individual currencies. This tool helps traders easily identify which market is open right now and the current time zone. How Does It Work? Simply choose your time zone based on your country and attach the indic
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Elliott Wave Theory
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Elliott Wave Theory Indicator for Meta Trader 4 The Elliott Wave Theory Indicator is designed based on one of professional concept in forex market, this indicator can draw market structure as wave, and count picks as up and down wave from 1 to 5 , so user can see Elliot waves and receive alert for new numbers, this indicator contain 2 wave , Main Wave and Wave Let, so can show large and small wave by 2 different colors , user can enable or disable each one too. Key Features Dual Wave Detection :
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Market Structure Break Out MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Supply Demand Robot MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Experts
You need to know important tips before purchase Supply Demand Robot No Martingale, No Grid, All trades are contain Stop Loss and Take Profit , Risk To Reward is greater than 1 Auto lot calculation protect each trade so you will not lose  more than adjusted risk Percentage in each trade  Strategy concept is available as free indicator : Download Price plan : Start price is 30$ for first 10 purchaser and then 50$ for next 50 purchaser and final price of this product is 100$ Best Assets : USDJPY,EU
TurboTrend
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3 (2)
Indicators
Overview Of Free But Advance Product Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend , Downtrend , and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights. Would you like to have EA based on
FREE
Koala FVG
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5 Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for fr
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Emperor Signal MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Emperor Signal MT5 - Indicator act and simulate trades like that Expert Advisor! Emperor Signal MT5 is an advanced indicator that simulates signals similar to an Expert Advisor while remaining fully under the trader’s control. It provides clear entry and exit points, complete trade visualization, and an intuitive interface to support safe and systematic trading. How to find out better and professional tools : Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest news abo
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Session Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Session Break Out Indicator – The Ultimate Tool for Session-Based Trading The Session Break Out Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders monitor market sessions and utilize time-based trading strategies effectively. Professional traders understand that time plays a crucial role in the forex market, as currency strength and volatility vary across different trading sessions. With this powerful indicator, you can: Track Market Sessions – Instantly identify which session is active
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Koala Price Action Scanner
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ? visit below links : MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225 MT5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241 Introduction:
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ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
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QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
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Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
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Supply Demand Robot MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
You need to know important tips before purchase Supply Demand Robot No Martingale, No Grid, All trades are contain   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit ,   Risk To Reward   is greater than 1 Auto lot calculation protect each trade so you will not lose  more than adjusted risk Percentage in each trade  Strategy concept is available as free indicator :   Download Price plan :   Start price is 30$ for first 10 purchaser   and then 50$ for next 50 purchaser and final price of this product is 100$ Best As
Trade Board MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Important Information Before Purchase Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market Trade Board MT4 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience i
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
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Best SAR
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (3)
Indicators
Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest signals, news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this cros
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Trex MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Trex – Trend Detection & Entry Signal Indicator Trex is a powerful yet simple trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market trends and precise entry points with high clarity. Trex works based on slope analysis of Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages, combined with smart external filters to reduce bad signals as much as possible and improve overall trading accuracy. The indicator focuses on trend trading and avoids unnecessary complexity, making it suitable for both beginners
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Currency Meter Pro
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple introduction to currency meter indicator : Currency Meter Is Indicator to determine power of each currency and show them in very simple design This indicator can help you to see power of each currency separately. As you know when GBPUSD goes up, it means GBP going to more power or USD goes more weak, but you cant understand what is the reason of this movement, it was about GBP ? or it was about USD ? To determine GBP power , This indicator, will check all pairs contain GBP and determine
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Koala Trend Pro MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Introduction : I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line. As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points. So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points. Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots. These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it. What does depth mean ?
All Power In One
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT5 Version of APIO is avai
MSB Robot
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete auto
Momentum Hunter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. MT5 version of this indicator is available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144628 Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals a
KoalaFVG Scalper
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here . ** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current o
Trade Board MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Important Information Before Purchase Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market Trade Board MT5 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience it
All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
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renko1234
716
renko1234 2024.11.30 16:04 
 

Thank you for this very useful indicator.

chriscopernicus
14
chriscopernicus 2020.12.04 22:03 
 

Love this indicator, great for backtest live, the creator is FAST at replies and his knowledge on the matters discussed? IMPECCABLE. Will for sure be doing business with you in the future, you need a coder? Someone who knows what they’re doing when it comes to indicator creation? Ashkan is the man! Thank you friend! Talk Soon💱🔜💰

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52492
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2021.02.03 10:51
thank you sir
I am so grateful
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