Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ?

Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools.



What does Green koala logo mean :

Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you.







Accuracy Meter Introduction :





Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to determine win % of strategies, to show you all trades entry and exit point like that meta trader strategy tester, you can have simple strategy tester as indicator on chart, attach it on different pairs and time frames and find out your strategy accuracy percent, change stop loss and risk to reward factor and see how it can effect on your trading idea. Accuracy Meter is your simple strategy tester , this product can help you to visit entries and exit point of your strategy on chart same as strategy tester , By this product you can save your money and don't waste it for build unprofitable EAs.

FAQ :



How can i define my strategy to this indicator ?

Accuracy meter has input setting that allow you to adjust custom indicator path and name, and also define buy and sell buffer numbers,

you can use bellow settings :

Custom Indicator Name

Buy Buffer Number



Sell Buffer Number

Can i test my custom indicator by different stop loss or take profits ? Yes its possible, you have bellow parameters to adjust stop loss and take profit. Desired Stop Loss In Point

Desired Risk To Reward Factor



Graphic Dashboard Information :

Graphic dashboard designed in top left side of screen to show us result of analysis, you can see useful information about selected strategy.

Total Trades, Win%, Loss %, Start Analysis Time

How you can effect on win% by change stop loss or risk reward factor?

You can adjust stop loss in point unit and risk to reward factor , when you change them indicator do analysis and determine strategy accuracy according to stop loss and take profit point, so win or loss percent will change.

Whats next updates plan ?

1. Add more statistic analysis to graphic dashboard

Do you have an idea and want to build your own product for mql5 market ?

If yes, i can be your consultant and developer , i ll guide you how to improve your idea and release it in mql5 market, click on below link and hire me. https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou



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