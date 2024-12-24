Market Structure Break Out MT5

5

Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate.

Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August

Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms, helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals).

One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones, giving traders clear insight into key price areas. Additionally, the live back testing feature allows users to review the indicator’s historical performance directly on the chart, offering transparency and confidence in its signals.

How to Claim ?
Click here to download the EA. Please note that this EA only works if you have already purchased the Market Structure Break Out Indicator.

Free Market Structure Breakout EA, which can automatically open trades based on breakout arrows with a fixed lot size and customizable stop loss and take profit levels.

MT4 Version Of Market Structure Break Out Is Here : Visit MT4 Version

Market Structure Break Out : your way to have pure analysis on market waves

This indicator designed to drawing market structure and movement waves, to find out best MSB or Market Structure Break Out , when market has movement and break recent structure it can determine how much factor was this break out, and if its be greater than specific factor it means this break out can be confirmed break out , so you can have 4 important cases in this tool : 

  • Market structure waves 
  • Confirmed structure breakouts, and 
  • Unbroken supply and demand zones.
  • Buy and Sell arrows based on retouch and reconfirmed unbroken supply and demand zones

Long And Short Signal Concept : 

Attach indicator on any time frame or symbol you want, you can see unbroken supply and demand zones, Also MSB lines show where and when market movement succeed to break out recent structure, by these information manual trader can predict next movement, but let we focus on buy and sell signals that this indicator can generate inside unbroken zones, buy entry arrow will generate when price enter inside unbroken demand zone, but it cant break this zone, and price speed going less, as soon as one candle comes out of zone and close out of zone , buy signal will appear and user receive alert for very fresh signals too, we have exactly same scenario for sell arrow inside supply zones, you can find out more about how this concept work in this blog post : Combination of MSB(Market Structure Break Out) And Unbroken Zones

    Conclusion:

    Drawing from my 10 years of experience, I find that analyzing market structure, supply and demand dynamics, and conducting a thorough price analysis are powerful methods for predicting the forex market. I am particularly fond of strategies rooted in purity, and Market Structure Breakout (MSB) stands out as one such strategy. It is evident that markets follow distinct waves, break past patterns, and exhibit respect for significant percentages of unbroken supply and demand zones.

    Reviews 2
    lida19801
    478
    lida19801 2025.11.10 08:29 
     

    This looks good specially with FSB. Author also told me that he is integrating FSB in EA. That would be amazing

    kkandru12
    593
    kkandru12 2025.05.25 02:56 
     

    Market Structure Break Out indicator is an outstanding release that fills a critical gap in Smart Money-based trading automation. Where most tools struggle to isolate clean, real-time signals within a single timeframe, this indicator delivers a compact, high-speed confirmation system ideal for lower-timeframe strategies. What makes this special: Lean & Focused: Perfect for M1/M5/M15 MSB signal extraction. Combined with strength, volume, volatility, and aggression filters, this module becomes the central logic brain for advanced Smart Money execution. For EA developers and power traders: this is a must-have tool if you're working with institutional logic and require exact timing and programmable access. Huge thanks to Ashkan for continuing to innovate and listening to feedback — this is another top-tier addition to the SMC/ICT automation ecosystem!

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    lida19801
    478
    lida19801 2025.11.10 08:29 
     

    This looks good specially with FSB. Author also told me that he is integrating FSB in EA. That would be amazing

    kkandru12
    593
    kkandru12 2025.05.25 02:56 
     

    Market Structure Break Out indicator is an outstanding release that fills a critical gap in Smart Money-based trading automation. Where most tools struggle to isolate clean, real-time signals within a single timeframe, this indicator delivers a compact, high-speed confirmation system ideal for lower-timeframe strategies. What makes this special: Lean & Focused: Perfect for M1/M5/M15 MSB signal extraction. Combined with strength, volume, volatility, and aggression filters, this module becomes the central logic brain for advanced Smart Money execution. For EA developers and power traders: this is a must-have tool if you're working with institutional logic and require exact timing and programmable access. Huge thanks to Ashkan for continuing to innovate and listening to feedback — this is another top-tier addition to the SMC/ICT automation ecosystem!

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52598
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2026.05.08 18:33
    Thank you so much for this amazing review and detailed feedback 🙏🚀 I’m really happy to hear that the indicator is helping traders , Your detailed feedback help other traders to find out how to use this product in best way , Your support and feedback mean a lot to me, and they always motivate me to continue improving and adding more professional features 🔥 Thank you again for your trust and support 🤝
    Reply to review