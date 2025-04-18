KoalaFVG Scalper

Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution

Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here.

** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD

Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current one is 49$.

Major update will comes soon and price back to 99$ after new update.

Key Advantages:

  • High Accuracy: Achieve over 80% correct predictions on the H1 time frame for multiple currency pairs.

  • Enhanced Safety: Benefit from a much safer stop loss strategy, providing you with a secure trading environment.

  • Optimized Take Profit: Utilize optimized take profit levels, ensuring you maximize your gains in every trade.

How Does Fair Value Gap Work for Koala FVG Scalper?

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern emerges after a sharp movement, marked by a singular candle that stands out. This distinctive pattern acts as a reliable signal for an imminent market shift. We qualify and detect FVG based on its size, anticipating a brief retracement before the market resumes its movement. Strategically place sell or buy limits at FVG levels to capitalize on market opportunities.

Recommended Settings:

  • Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, 

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Account Type: ECN or other low spread accounts

  • Preferred Brokers: IC Markets, Lite Finance

  • Multi-Pair Set File: Find it in the Comment Tab.

Execution Guidelines:

Introducing Market Structure Break Out for MT4 – Your Professional MSB and Unbroken Zone indicator 

Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below :

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution

  • Stop Loss Placement: Position the stop loss behind the 3rd candle, marking the initiation of the movement, ensuring a secure and tight take profit.

  • Take Profit Strategy: Leverage optimized take profit levels determined through the MQL5 optimization engine, delivering over 80% accuracy.

Risk Management Highlights:

  • Average Drawdown: Experience an impressively low average drawdown percentage of 7%, with instances as low as 4%, ensuring the safety of your investments.

Elevate your trading game with Koala FVG Scalper – where innovation meets profitability. Download now and embark on a journey of secure and precise scalping.

For any further assistance or customization requests, feel free to reach out.


Recommended products
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Experts
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
Precision sniper xauusd
Shoheb Iqbal
Experts
SMC OTE Gold Pattern — OTE Zone Expert Advisor for MT5 SMC OTE Gold Pattern is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade Fibonacci Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones using market structure, trend, volatility and confirmation filters. The EA identifies completed swing movements and calculates the 61.8%–79% Fibonacci retracement area as a potential OTE zone. A 70.5% reference level is also displayed within the zone. OTE Zone Detection The EA monitors swing highs and swing lows
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System (Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)  Conquer Every Market Condition Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it. Built from the ground up to support multiple
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
Experts
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Experts
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Razgon X
Mikhail Atarskii
Experts
Razgon XAUUSD EA is a high-performance automated trading robot specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The advisor uses a multi-level signal filtering system, including ALMA, trend filter based on EMA and MACD, allowing only high-quality trading decisions. Supports trading on multiple currency pairs and includes a built-in control panel with a transparent glass interface. Key Features ALMA indicator entry filter (fast and slow) Trend filter using three EMA (96) and EMA 200 MACD filter
Gold Somnia
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Gold Somnia — Automated Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Somnia is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on MetaTrader 5. Built on a robust breakout/momentum strategy, it identifies high-probability entry points while applying strict risk management. Key features: - Automated entry and exit logic tailored for gold volatility - Dynamic lot sizing: risk-based or fixed lot - Built-in news filter to avoid high-impact economic events - Trailing stop
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
GridFlow EA
Fereshteh Sotoudehhagh
Experts
GridFlow EA GridFlow EA is a simple and lightweight grid trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to create a price-range grid using pending orders. The user can manually define the trading range by entering the LowerPrice and UpperPrice values. The EA then divides this range into grid levels according to the selected GridCount and places BUY or SELL pending orders depending on the selected OrderSide. If LowerPrice and UpperPrice are both lef
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO 1. Overview NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market. It analyzes market structure, trend direction, and volatility conditions to execute trades based on predefined rules. The system combines multiple condition-based logics to adapt to different market situations. 2. How It Works The EA operates using the following process: Market trend and structure analysis Volatility-based entry condition validatio
LastStand Type13 The Pullback King
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
The Pullback King (Type 13) The Pullback King is an expert advisor designed for traders who value systematic entry and disciplined risk management. This EA focuses on "Pullback" trading opportunities by combining trend-following indicators with price action confirmation. It is designed to be a reliable assistant for both prop firm challenges and personal account growth. Core Trading Logic The EA utilizes a multi-layered filter system to ensure high-quality entries: Trend Filtering (VIDYA): Uses
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Grid Dominion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
Grid Dominion EA bot is currently offered at 120 USD as a limited adoption phase for early users. This price is a temporary strategic entry point — once verified performance data and user reviews accumulate, the price will increase by over 400 % to reflect its true quant‑grade sophistication and market‑proven profitability . I offer option to rent to only 32 per month at the moment. Please bear in mind this is only temporarly. Usage: 1H timeframe period for highest performance! Built for majors
CableBot
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
CableBot  is a precision‑engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for the GBP/USD pair, leveraging the pair’s unique volatility profile to generate consistent intraday returns. Designed as a single‑symbol specialist , CableBot M5 focuses entirely on the micro‑structure behavior of Cable, exploiting its rhythmic liquidity cycles, London volatility bursts, and predictable M5 flow. This Expert Advisor is engineered exclusively for GBP/USD on the M5 timeframe. All internal logic, volatility mod
Eurusd Bradley Scalper
Youssef Fadl Allah
Experts
Bradley EA – Professional Automated Trading System Bradley EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using a disciplined and rule-based trading approach. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically without emotional intervention, helping traders maintain consistency and precision. Built with reliability and performance in mind, Bradley EA combines advanced market
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA – Flexible Automated Trading System for MT5 Powerful Multi-Strategy Forex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a customizable trading system with multiple signal-generation methods, integrated risk management, and flexible trade execution controls. The EA combines two independent trading strategies that can operate separately or together, allowing users to adapt the system to different market conditions and trading styles. The sy
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.38 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Koala Supply Demand MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify   unbroken supply and demand zones   in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zones. MT4 Version Of Koala Supply Demand  Is Available Too :  Download Join My MQL5 Channel To   Get More Free Products   :   Join
FREE
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.)  Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signals when they formed inside zon
FREE
Forex Time Zone
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Short Introduction to Forex Time Zone Welcome to a new free professional tool— Forex Time Zone . Pro traders understand how important time is in forex trading. Every second, some markets around the world open while others close, impacting market volatility and influencing the movement of individual currencies. This tool helps traders easily identify which market is open right now and the current time zone. How Does It Work? Simply choose your time zone based on your country and attach the indic
FREE
Market Structure Break Out MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Elliott Wave Theory
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Elliott Wave Theory Indicator for Meta Trader 4 The Elliott Wave Theory Indicator is designed based on one of professional concept in forex market, this indicator can draw market structure as wave, and count picks as up and down wave from 1 to 5 , so user can see Elliot waves and receive alert for new numbers, this indicator contain 2 wave , Main Wave and Wave Let, so can show large and small wave by 2 different colors , user can enable or disable each one too. Key Features Dual Wave Detection :
FREE
Supply Demand Robot MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Experts
You need to know important tips before purchase Supply Demand Robot No Martingale, No Grid, All trades are contain Stop Loss and Take Profit , Risk To Reward is greater than 1 Auto lot calculation protect each trade so you will not lose  more than adjusted risk Percentage in each trade  Strategy concept is available as free indicator : Download Price plan : Start price is 30$ for first 10 purchaser and then 50$ for next 50 purchaser and final price of this product is 100$ Best Assets : USDJPY,EU
TurboTrend
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3 (2)
Indicators
Overview Of Free But Advance Product Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend , Downtrend , and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights. Would you like to have EA based on
FREE
Koala FVG
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5 Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for fr
FREE
Emperor Signal MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Emperor Signal MT5 - Indicator act and simulate trades like that Expert Advisor! Emperor Signal MT5 is an advanced indicator that simulates signals similar to an Expert Advisor while remaining fully under the trader’s control. It provides clear entry and exit points, complete trade visualization, and an intuitive interface to support safe and systematic trading. How to find out better and professional tools : Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest news abo
FREE
Koala Price Action Scanner
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ? visit below links : MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225 MT5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241 Introduction:
FREE
Session Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Session Break Out Indicator – The Ultimate Tool for Session-Based Trading The Session Break Out Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders monitor market sessions and utilize time-based trading strategies effectively. Professional traders understand that time plays a crucial role in the forex market, as currency strength and volatility vary across different trading sessions. With this powerful indicator, you can: Track Market Sessions – Instantly identify which session is active
FREE
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
FREE
Supply Demand Robot MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
You need to know important tips before purchase Supply Demand Robot No Martingale, No Grid, All trades are contain   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit ,   Risk To Reward   is greater than 1 Auto lot calculation protect each trade so you will not lose  more than adjusted risk Percentage in each trade  Strategy concept is available as free indicator :   Download Price plan :   Start price is 30$ for first 10 purchaser   and then 50$ for next 50 purchaser and final price of this product is 100$ Best As
Trade Board MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Important Information Before Purchase Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market Trade Board MT4 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience i
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
Trex MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Trex – Trend Detection & Entry Signal Indicator Trex is a powerful yet simple trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market trends and precise entry points with high clarity. Trex works based on slope analysis of Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages, combined with smart external filters to reduce bad signals as much as possible and improve overall trading accuracy. The indicator focuses on trend trading and avoids unnecessary complexity, making it suitable for both beginners
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
Best SAR
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (3)
Indicators
Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest signals, news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this cros
FREE
Currency Meter Pro
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple introduction to currency meter indicator : Currency Meter Is Indicator to determine power of each currency and show them in very simple design This indicator can help you to see power of each currency separately. As you know when GBPUSD goes up, it means GBP going to more power or USD goes more weak, but you cant understand what is the reason of this movement, it was about GBP ? or it was about USD ? To determine GBP power , This indicator, will check all pairs contain GBP and determine
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Koala Trend Pro MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Introduction : I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line. As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points. So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points. Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots. These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it. What does depth mean ?
All Power In One
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT5 Version of APIO is avai
MSB Robot
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete auto
Momentum Hunter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. MT5 version of this indicator is available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144628 Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals a
Trade Board MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Important Information Before Purchase Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market Trade Board MT5 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience it
All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review