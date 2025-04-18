KoalaFVG Scalper

Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution

Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here.

** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current one is 49$. Major update will comes soon and price back to 99$ after new update.

Key Advantages:

High Accuracy: Achieve over 80% correct predictions on the H1 time frame for multiple currency pairs.

Enhanced Safety: Benefit from a much safer stop loss strategy, providing you with a secure trading environment.

Optimized Take Profit: Utilize optimized take profit levels, ensuring you maximize your gains in every trade.

How Does Fair Value Gap Work for Koala FVG Scalper?

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern emerges after a sharp movement, marked by a singular candle that stands out. This distinctive pattern acts as a reliable signal for an imminent market shift. We qualify and detect FVG based on its size, anticipating a brief retracement before the market resumes its movement. Strategically place sell or buy limits at FVG levels to capitalize on market opportunities.

Recommended Settings:

Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY,

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $100

Account Type: ECN or other low spread accounts

Preferred Brokers: IC Markets, Lite Finance

Multi-Pair Set File: Find it in the Comment Tab.

Execution Guidelines:

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Stop Loss Placement: Position the stop loss behind the 3rd candle, marking the initiation of the movement, ensuring a secure and tight take profit.

Take Profit Strategy: Leverage optimized take profit levels determined through the MQL5 optimization engine, delivering over 80% accuracy.

Risk Management Highlights:

Average Drawdown: Experience an impressively low average drawdown percentage of 7%, with instances as low as 4%, ensuring the safety of your investments.

Elevate your trading game with Koala FVG Scalper – where innovation meets profitability. Download now and embark on a journey of secure and precise scalping.

For any further assistance or customization requests, feel free to reach out.



