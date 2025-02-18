TPSpro Trade PRO MT5
- Utilities
- Roman Podpora
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 June 2025
- Activations: 10
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders.
The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions.
MT4 VERSION / Additional installation materials
Main functions:
- Original. Simple. Effective.
A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the chart and click in the appropriate direction to place your future order.
- Quick setup of market orders
- Place multiple limit orders, sharing the TOTAL RISK (Grid Mode).
Set the risk level as a percentage of your balance or capital using TRADE PRO, or specify a specific risk amount. Visually define the stop-loss level on the chart, allowing the tool to automatically calculate the optimal position size for each currency pair. The tool can also automatically set a profit target (take-profit) based on the specified risk-reward ratio.
Whether you're placing multiple buy or sell trades, or following a grid strategy, the trading panel offers the ability to place multiple limit orders, allowing you to distribute your primary risk across each of their portions, which can also be adjusted.
- Adding additional limit orders to an existing market order.
For your convenience, if you already have an open order, we've added a feature that allows you to quickly add additional limit orders with a shared stop-loss and take-profit.
- Setting additional take-profit levels with the ability to quickly change the volume.
The new feature allows you to quickly set additional take profits with the ability to quickly adjust the volume.
- Three Trailing Stop Modes (Coming Soon)
With three trailing stop-loss options provided by TRADE PRO, your stop-loss is dynamically adjusted according to price movement, maximizing potential profit. You can choose from the following trailing stop types: "Min/Max," "MA," and "ATR."
- Virtual take-profit and stop-loss mode
- Two types of panels (Standard/Collapsed).
For visual convenience, we've enabled virtual take-profit and stop-loss modes. When the price reaches the specified take-profit level, the EA will automatically close part or all of the order.
For those who appreciate simplicity and a laconic style, a simplified version of the panel (Minimized) was developed in parallel.
- Displays the history of the current order, saving stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as all orders in the history.
This is a very useful feature that allows you to visually track all closed Forex trades, displaying stop-loss and take-profit changes. This tool allows you to analyze your trading in real time and identify the strengths and weaknesses of your trading strategy.
Using hotkeys:
- Key “Q” Enables the panel for opening BUY orders.
- The “A” key turns on the panel for opening SELL orders.
Отличная утилита для торговли! Удобно, просто, понятно!