TPSpro Trade PRO MT5

A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders.
The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions.

Main functions:

  • Original. Simple. Effective.

    • A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the chart and click in the appropriate direction to place your future order.

  • Quick setup of market orders

    • Set the risk level as a percentage of your balance or capital using TRADE PRO, or specify a specific risk amount. Visually define the stop-loss level on the chart, allowing the tool to automatically calculate the optimal position size for each currency pair. The tool can also automatically set a profit target (take-profit) based on the specified risk-reward ratio.

  • Place multiple limit orders, sharing the TOTAL RISK (Grid Mode).

    • Whether you're placing multiple buy or sell trades, or following a grid strategy, the trading panel offers the ability to place multiple limit orders, allowing you to distribute your primary risk across each of their portions, which can also be adjusted.

  • Adding additional limit orders to an existing market order.

    • For your convenience, if you already have an open order, we've added a feature that allows you to quickly add additional limit orders with a shared stop-loss and take-profit.

  • Setting additional take-profit levels with the ability to quickly change the volume.

    • The new feature allows you to quickly set additional take profits with the ability to quickly adjust the volume.

  • Three Trailing Stop Modes (Coming Soon)

    • With three trailing stop-loss options provided by TRADE PRO, your stop-loss is dynamically adjusted according to price movement, maximizing potential profit. You can choose from the following trailing stop types: "Min/Max," "MA," and "ATR."

  • Virtual take-profit and stop-loss mode

    • For visual convenience, we've enabled virtual take-profit and stop-loss modes. When the price reaches the specified take-profit level, the EA will automatically close part or all of the order.

  • Two types of panels (Standard/Collapsed).

    • For those who appreciate simplicity and a laconic style, a simplified version of the panel (Minimized) was developed in parallel.

  • Displays the history of the current order, saving stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as all orders in the history.

    • This is a very useful feature that allows you to visually track all closed Forex trades, displaying stop-loss and take-profit changes. This tool allows you to analyze your trading in real time and identify the strengths and weaknesses of your trading strategy.

    Using hotkeys:

    • Key “Q” Enables the panel for opening BUY orders.
    • The “A” key turns on the panel for opening SELL orders.
    DMITRII KOLOSOV
    1975
    DMITRII KOLOSOV 2025.11.18 21:51 
     

    Отличная утилита для торговли! Удобно, просто, понятно!

