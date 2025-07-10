Botonera MT5

5
TRADING KEYBOARD
An advanced tool for agile and precise trading in the financial markets.
Designed for traders who trade instruments such as the DAX, XAU/USD, Forex, and other markets (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), this keypad allows you to execute trades with a single click and with multiple professional configurations.

The "Daily Scalping Keypad" allows you to open, close, and protect trades with a single click, ideal for trading on M1/M5 without wasting time. It includes buttons for hedging, break-even, total close, and quick lot control. Designed for active traders who don't want to waste valuable seconds.

Main Features:
Direct and Scheduled Entries: Execute buy or sell orders at the market, or schedule trades using buy/sell limits or buy/sell stops.

Lot Size Management: Configure your position sizes and automate hedging strategies.

Automatic Hedging: Minimize risks with intelligent hedging systems.

Highlighted Buttons:
TSL (Trading Stop Loss): Follows the price when the trade enters a profit. The distance from the price can be manually adjusted and works for both single and multiple trades. It is only activated when the trade is positive.

BE (Break Even): Protects your profits. If the market turns around, the trade is closed at the break-even point, with no profit or loss.

Multiple Hedging System: Ideal for trading during market openings or relevant news. Allows you to configure distances, hedges, and lot sizes to execute buys and sells simultaneously, ensuring profits with market momentum. (provided the parameters are configured correctly).

@ Power button: Activates the tool.

+ Dynamic hedge management button: If you enter with 1 lot and 5 hedges, for example, and the price reverses, the tool manages new entries by automatically recalculating the lot size based on the activated hedges.

Arrow (Trailing Stop on hedge): Allows both single and multiple hedges to follow the price, following at a configurable distance (example: 10 points).

% Boost button: Each time the price returns to the zero line (entry price), more lot size is added. Ideal for taking advantage of news movements.

$ Match button: Makes the parent hedge adopt the same lot size as the recomposed trade. Example: if a recomposed trade reaches 1.40 lots, the hedge is matched to that size.

Star button: Activates the parent hedge above the zero line with the same lot size as the original entry and at the set distance.

Management Operations:
GREEN CLOSE: Set the take profit (target profit) for a trade.

RED CLOSE: Set the stop loss (maximum loss).

P/L (Profit/Loss): Displays the current profit or loss in real time.

HEDGE: Creates a direct hedge. Opens an opposite trade with the same market share. Can be used for both profit and loss.

TOTAL CLOSE: Closes all active trades instantly.

ALL BUYS / ALL SELLS: Closes all buy or sell positions, respectively.

Dashboard and Indicators:
Displays the total profit and loss summary for the day (resets daily).

Includes a candlestick clock, local time, and a price clock.

It has a quick total close button from the keyboard with the Ctrl key, ideal for an immediate response.

If you want a demo, write to me at jasome_3@hotmail.com and I'll send you a 5-day trial with no obligation.

Installation steps: 1: Download

2: Open your existing MT5 account.

3: In the MT5 account above, open File, open Data Folder, MQL5, Experts, and paste the downloaded file into Experts.

4: Close "Open Data Folder" and return to the MT5 chart and open View. Then, click Navigator, click Expert Advisors, double-click Button Panel, and your preferred option will be installed on that chart.

5. Go to the General section and select algorithmic trading. Check that algorithmic trading is also selected in the top left chart.

5. Clicking the little hat in the top right allows you to access the tool's settings and change the input parameters as you prefer, saving the settings: candlestick size, price clock, and server time clock.

Real Testimonials
"I trigger my orders in milliseconds and sleep soundly with automatic hedging." — Miguel A., Futures Trader

"Ideal for high-impact news: the multiple function takes advantage of every spike in volatility." — Laura T., Forex Scalper
Reviews 1
margelin24
47
margelin24 2025.08.29 06:19 
 

Muy buena solucion para trabajar los mercados. Es una excelente herramienta para facilitar el trading manual.Espero que este producto no se abandone y se vaya mejorando implementando nuevas aplicaciones. Excelenta utilidad.

