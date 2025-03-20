Check list My rules

The utility is a checklist where you can write all the rules of your trading system and keep it on the chart in front of your eyes. As a rule is executed, mark it with a tick. To the right of each rule, you can write the "strength" (percentage) of the rule. And if there is a tick next to the rule, then all "forces" are summed up in the "Total" line.

For the convenience of visual perception, you can set the color for displaying the “Total” value.

Panel options:
Title - The title of the panel
Number of rules - Number of your rules. The height of the panel depends on this parameter.
Width panel - The width of the panel. If your rule is too long, increase this value.
Value "Total" level_1 - Value "Total" for level 1.
Color level_1 - Color for level 1.
...
Value "Total" level_5 - Value "Total" for level 5.

Color level_5 - Color for level 5.

The edit mode is activated by the "edit" button.

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Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
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SG Quick Closer
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilities
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Версия для MT5  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1297
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AB Universal Grid MT4
Aleksandr Blinov
Experts
"AB Universal Grid" - Your all-in-one grid strategy assistant Transform the chaos of averaging into a well-thought-out trading system. Constant control over every order. Do you know the feeling when managing trades using an averaging strategy becomes routine? Monitoring levels, calculating lots, constantly monitoring drawdowns... Imagine that all this work is done for you by a reliable assistant who never gets tired and never makes mistakes. Introducing "AB Universal Grid"—an advisor that will b
AB Universal Grid
Aleksandr Blinov
Experts
"AB Universal Grid" - Your all-in-one grid strategy assistant Transform the chaos of averaging into a well-thought-out trading system. Constant control over every order. Do you know the feeling when managing trades using an averaging strategy becomes routine? Monitoring levels, calculating lots, constantly monitoring drawdowns... Imagine that all this work is done for you by a reliable assistant who never gets tired and never makes mistakes. Introducing "AB Universal Grid"—an advisor that will b
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