Remote Trade copieur

5

Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second.

MT4 Version (Only Local)
MT5 Version (Only Local)
MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote)

Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on separate systems in different locations.

  • This tool is incredibly convenient as it eliminates the need for a personal server when operating remotely.
  • It fully supports order modifications, pending orders, and trailing stop.
  • You can even reverse trades or adjust the order size on the slave account.

Key Features:

  • Maximum Daily and Overall Profit/Loss Management: To automatically stop trading once predefined limits are reached.
  • Advanced News Filter: Includes an advanced news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news.
  • Manual Copy Mode: Placing orders manually using a keyboard simulation. 
  • Cross-Platform Support: Copy trades from MT5 to both MT4 and MT5 accounts.
  • Unlimited Slaves: No restrictions on the number of client accounts.
  • Full Trade Mirroring: Supports order opening, modifications, closures, and trailing stop functionality.
  • Dual Mode Operation: Works flawlessly in both local and remote environments.
  • Telegram Server Integration: In remote mode, a powerful and secure Telegram-based server acts as the bridge, ensuring reliable trade transmission even across different locations.
  • High-Speed Execution: Ultra-fast trade copying with minimal latency.
  • Secure & Reliable: Built for professional traders and signal providers.

Key Features of a Stealth Copy Trade System for PROP

  • Manual Trade Execution (Simulated)
  • Randomized Execution Delay 
  • Selective Trade Copying (e.g. skip 5–10% of trades randomly)
  • Customizable Lot Size, SL/TP independent from source
  • No traceable Expert Advisor name or comments
  • Invisible logging or natural log outputs (no print spam)
  • IP and hardware separation between master and slave accounts
  • Order timing variation to avoid pattern detection
  • Full control over trade direction (normal or reverse)

Perfect for prop firms, fund managers, account managers, and anyone looking to manage multiple accounts with precision and ease.

How to use?

Using the tool is simple. Just run it in master mode on the master account and in slave mode on the slave account, then enter the master account number into the slave account. Ensure that the copy mode (local or remote) is the same on both accounts.

Free version of the tool specifically for the slave account (MT5 and MT4), for those who want to provide trade signals to clients without requiring them to purchase this tool:

MT5 version:   (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)
MT4 version:  (With manual trade execution (Simulated) option)

To get the free version with additional features, leave a message in the comments section after purchasing. Please note that the purchased version can be used alone.

Free Trial Demo Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136982
Some new features (news filter, equity management, manual copy mode etc.) may not be available in the test version.

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages


Reviews 2
Jokermajer
58
Jokermajer 2025.07.11 10:41 
 

The Romote Trade Copier is an excellent tool that does not exist yet. You can send from VPS to VPS. From MT5 to MT4 Send with Martingale. Or Fixet Lots Or multiply his lots. (Also basic setting of the lot that sends is possible) The Salve receiver has a built-in loss protection as well as Max DD protection. The built-in news filter gives the whole thing the crowning glory. I have to say there were real specialists at work here. If you think about it carefully, you can see what is possible with these programs. You can, for example. The best trades of Telegram copier or copy from EAs, from the Master account and the Salve recipient all come together. And you only need to enter the corresponding account number. And immediately you mirror all trades with built-in account protection and newsfilter. It's incredible, thank you for this product. Professional products!

Ferran Lopez Navarro
2746
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.06.21 10:17 
 

I purchased Remote Trade Receiver, and I've been testing the demo before, and it's an excellent copier. The author answered all my questions, and it worked. I highly recommend this copier for ProFirm businesses and for your personal accounts.

Recommended products
Remote Trade Copier TEST
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on sepa
FREE
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and overso
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3 (2)
Experts
Automated Grid Trading Strategy Grid Balance EA is a powerful, highly customizable grid-trading tool built in MQL5 . It automatically opens buy and sell orders, assigns individual take-profit levels to each trade, and closes all positions once the overall profit target is reached—streamlining and optimizing the entire automated trading process. It is a reliable assistant for grid trading that demands efficiency and discipline. Get our EA now for just 93 before the price goes up to 150 Don’t miss
Green Mower 1 MT5
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO
Amer Juabra
Experts
Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO Precision. Logic. Execution. The Ultimate AI-Powered Scalping EA for All Forex Pairs Welcome to the next evolution in Forex automation— Quantum PulseMatrix Forex AI PRO , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for high-speed trading environments. Whether you're scalping EURUSD or swinging GBPJPY, PulseMatrix brings unmatched AI precision and bulletproof fallback logic to your strategy. Why Choose Quantum PulseMatrix? AI-Powered by Quantum PulseNet v2.7
Golden Bullet TrendBreakout ProP
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Breakout Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced trend line breakout strategies with sophisticated timing mechanisms, liquidity sweep detection, and dynamic risk management
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Capital protector MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Capital protector MT5  is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Scalper X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Scalper X -  Your best assistant in gold trading. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold currency pair (XAUUSD) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve. Recommendations: Trading pair:
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Gold Veritas MT5
Marat Baiburin
3.19 (21)
Experts
Discount on all my products until 01.05.  Gold Veritas   is a fully automatic Forex Expert Advisor for quiet hours. Monitoring the work of the adviser:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller Attention, from 20.02.2023 it is planned to increase prices for all my products by 30%. Correct GMT setting:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531 All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 6 settings. You can adapt the adviser to
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit. Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Reverse copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilities
Try turning dust to gold with Reverse copier! Unprofitable EA or strategy can become profitable with reversing the direction of it's trades. As of now only MT5 → MT4 bridge is available, new functions will be added accordingly. EA's that work best with Reverse trade system is single-shot or scalping EA's. How it works: When a trade is executed on Master account, Reverse copier sends special log to the common txt file with a command to "open/close, buy/sell, symbol, volume...etc".  Reverse slave
FREE
Local Trade Copier MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Buyers of this product also purchase
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilities
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager
John Gicharu Nyoike
Utilities
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA Description: The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the pinnacle of trade management tools for the MT5 platform. Combining the advanced trade management features of the SSFx Hedge Manager EA with the comprehensive backtesting capabilities of the SSFx Manual Backtester, this ultimate product empowers traders to refine and optimize their strategies with unmatched flexibility. This EA focuses on a hedging-based approach to risk management, providing traders with a dyn
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the spac
Goldmine Train version 1
Ka Yiu Wong
Utilities
******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train is a Trend trading strategy EA for Gold. Operator determines the major trend direction and instruct the Train to go. The Train will continuously BUY/SELL in the direction. Lot volume will depends on the Account Balance and preset Leverage ratio. When Operator change the trend direction, the Train will stop and lock the profit. User can easil
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures How to use : 1. You need to add your API key and secret in Input field of this utility. When you create your API, make sure you enable Futures to trade Futures 3.  You need to a
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This   trading tool   automates trade management   by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to   layer trades   and   protect their profits   without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically   by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries   to average the price. Set multiple TP targets   to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
4 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – Real-Time Crypto Tick Data and Order Book Integration Overview Crypto Ticks streams real-time tick data and order book depth from major cryptocurrency exchanges directly into MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who require precise market data for scalping, algorithmic strategies, and strategy testing. Supported Exchanges Binance : Spot (includes active chart window order book depth) and Futures (supports multiple symbols with order book depth) KuCoin : Spot and Fu
ClusterSecondForex
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Product demo https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecondforex Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display options, del
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
GOLD robot4trade (FTMO-Ready Edition) v1.5 Powered by Robot4Trade.com | AI-Enhanced & Challenge-Ready Overview The Advanced Forex EA is a next-generation trading algorithm designed for performance, stability, and full compatibility with prop firm requirements such as FTMO , MyForexFunds , and more. This EA combines classic, reliable indicators (MA, RSI, ATR) with modern risk management and equity protection, including a daily drawdown monitor , progressive entry logic , and an on-chart
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilities
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
XP Stealth SL TP for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool   manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically   using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while   hiding these levels from the market . Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection:   Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (separated by semicolons). Customizable magic numbers & expert IDs:   Choose whether to manage all orders or only those with sp
More from author
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Local mode
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Quantix EA
Rashed Samir
5 (4)
Experts
The Quantix EA is built on a robust trading strategy, designed to optimize trading performance through precise entry and exit points. It leverages a combination of multiple technical indicators to identify potential market movements, ensuring that each trade is backed by solid market data. What sets this EA apart is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for trade confirmation. The AI provide an additional layer of decision-making, enhancing the accuracy of trade signals and minimizin
Local Trade Copier MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
Indicators
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5
Rashed Samir
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is the mql version of the   Smoothed   Heiken Ashi Candles. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Heikin-Ashi charts resemble   candlestick charts , but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks. Because the Heikin Ashi candlesticks are calculated based on averages, the candlesticks will have smaller shadows than a regular Japanese candlestick. Just like with
FREE
SuperTrend Pro
Rashed Samir
Indicators
This indicator is the mql version of the   SuperTrend   indicator. SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators. In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA. The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a superindicator are 10 for
Linear Regression Candles MT5
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is the mql version of the   Linear Regression Candles   indicator. There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator To incre
FREE
SuperTrend Pro EA
Rashed Samir
Experts
INDICATOR INFORMATION SuperTrend is one of the most common ATR based trailing stop indicators. In this version you can change the ATR calculation method from the settings. Default method is RMA, when the alternative method is SMA. The indicator is easy to use and gives an accurate reading about an ongoing trend. It is constructed with two parameters, namely period and multiplier. The default values used while constructing a super indicator are 10 for average true range or trading period and th
Linear Regression Candles MT4
Rashed Samir
Indicators
This indicator is the mql version of the   Linear Regression Candles   indicator. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages. I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator. To incre
FREE
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
SSL Hybrid MT4
Rashed Samir
Indicators
This indicator is the mql4 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT5 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL2
Remote Trade Copier TEST
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system, whereas remote mode enables copying between MetaTrader installations on sepa
FREE
Local Trade Copier
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT5 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
WaveTrend 3D
Rashed Samir
Indicators
WaveTrend 3D is the mql version of this oscillator (By jdehorty and LazyBear). WaveTrend 3D (WT3D) is a novel implementation of the famous WaveTrend (WT) indicator and has been completely redesigned from the ground up to address some of the inherent shortcomings associated with the traditional WT algorithm. WaveTrend 3D is an alternative implementation of WaveTrend that directly addresses some of the known shortcomings of the indicator, including its unbounded extremes, susceptibility to whips
Twin Range Filter
Rashed Samir
Indicators
This indicator is the mql version of the Twin Range Filter indicator. Description of TradingView version: An experiment to combine two range filters and plot the average of both to smooth out the signals. This works significantly better than the typical ATR set-up, but there's still too much noise here to set and forget with bots. Use it as the basis of your own system with additional filtering on top. Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller I welcome your suggesti
Pro News Trader
Rashed Samir
Experts
Pro News Trader is an advanced automated trading bot designed to trade the news seamlessly. It is incredibly user-friendly—simply attach it to your chart, and it does the rest. In Forex trading, news is a significant market mover, and this bot is tailored to help you capitalize on those movements. Take advantage of the promotional launch price available now. The price will increase soon, so act quickly! To test in Strategy Tester mode, you need to place a weekly or monthly news file in the foll
Prop Assistant MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Prop Assistant – The Ultimate Trading Tool for Prop Firm Challenges Are you preparing for FTMO or other prop firm challenges? Prop Assistant is the smart trading companion designed to help you pass with confidence and stay funded! Key Features: Max Drawdown Control: Automatically stops trading or closes all positions when your maximum drawdown is reached. Daily Profit & Loss Management : Set your daily profit/loss limits and let the assistant manage your risk. Overall Account Loss Protection:
Filter:
Jokermajer
58
Jokermajer 2025.07.11 10:41 
 

The Romote Trade Copier is an excellent tool that does not exist yet. You can send from VPS to VPS. From MT5 to MT4 Send with Martingale. Or Fixet Lots Or multiply his lots. (Also basic setting of the lot that sends is possible) The Salve receiver has a built-in loss protection as well as Max DD protection. The built-in news filter gives the whole thing the crowning glory. I have to say there were real specialists at work here. If you think about it carefully, you can see what is possible with these programs. You can, for example. The best trades of Telegram copier or copy from EAs, from the Master account and the Salve recipient all come together. And you only need to enter the corresponding account number. And immediately you mirror all trades with built-in account protection and newsfilter. It's incredible, thank you for this product. Professional products!

Ferran Lopez Navarro
2746
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.06.21 10:17 
 

I purchased Remote Trade Receiver, and I've been testing the demo before, and it's an excellent copier. The author answered all my questions, and it worked. I highly recommend this copier for ProFirm businesses and for your personal accounts.

Reply to review