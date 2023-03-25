Auto Timed Close Operations

Introducing the "Auto Timed Close Operations", a useful utility for MetaTrader 5 traders! This utility has been developed to help traders of all levels automatically close their open positions at the exact moment they desire.

With the "Auto Timed Close Operations", you gain the required control over your trades and can avoid unwanted surprises at the end of the day or at any other predefined time. We know how important it is to protect your profits and limit your losses, and that's exactly what our utility does for you.

Setting up the "Auto Timed Close Operations" is easy! Simply choose the exact hour and minute to close all open positions. Our utility will do the heavy lifting for you, closing all positions at the determined time, allowing you to focus on what really matters: identifying profitable trading opportunities.


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