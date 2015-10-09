Color Levels

4.82

Color Levels is a convenient tool for traders using a Trendline and a Rectangle in their technical analysis. It allows setting two empty rectangles, three filled ones, and two tredlines.

The indicator parameters are very simple and divided into numbered blocks:

  1. The ones beginning with 1 and 2 - empty rectangle (frame) parameters;
  2. 3, 4, and 5 - filled rectangle parameters;
  3. 6 and 7 - trendline parameters.

Simply click a desired object and it will appear in the upper left corner.

Main Adjustable Parameters

  • Graph corner for attachment - panel corner
  • Color toolbar - panel color
  • Show background? - enable/disable the panel
  • Border color - border color (for the objects 1 and 2)
  • Border style - border style (for the objects 1 and 2)
  • Border width - border width (for the objects 1 and 2)
  • Rectangle color - rectangle fill color (for the objects 3, 4 and 5)
  • Line color - trendline color (for the objects 6 and 7)
  • Line style - trendline style (for the objects 6 and 7)
  • Coordinate X - X coordinate
  • Coordinate Y - Y coordinate
Reviews 55
bernmuxy
14
bernmuxy 2025.08.03 08:35 
 

I do not see the download button

TI-trader
153
TI-trader 2024.08.24 13:45 
 

This tool is amazing, can you make an MT5 ver too, please. Thank you

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.02.17 22:31 
 

Awesome, thank you so much!

paddock
367
paddock 2023.11.17 06:55 
 

I was using this and very happy and grateful until owner decided in an update to plaster his advertising in large writing which I can understand but very annoying so I switched to another free one and now I have a clean chart again. Otherwise it was fantastic.

Roman Podpora
112671
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2023.11.17 13:29
Made smaller)
Voisa
14
Voisa 2023.08.06 13:29 
 

thank you very much!!!

superkv1
14
superkv1 2023.08.02 19:37 
 

perfect

Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.03.25 03:50 
 

Positive feedback

Juan_Carlos_Kratos
147
Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2022.11.10 14:19 
 

Fácil de usar y cómodo para trabajar de forma manual.

Roman Podpora
112671
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2022.11.10 14:38
Gracias, disfrútalo)
Howell Monique
35
Howell Monique 2022.06.16 04:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 04:04 
 

Simple but clear indicator

mik55
97
mik55 2022.06.12 04:17 
 

Роман, огромное спасибо за труд. По возможности немогли бы Вы добавить треугольник.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2022.06.07 03:26 
 

BEST !!!

عبدالله خدایی
50
عبدالله خدایی 2022.02.06 20:53 
 

good

Peredur Bellona
96
Peredur Bellona 2022.02.01 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fx bala
18
fx bala 2022.01.21 18:11 
 

Very useful thank you

my131169
14
my131169 2022.01.12 13:49 
 

Very useful utility. It would be much better if we could relocate the dropping point.

[Deleted] 2021.11.22 23:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Satyam Shivam
30937
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:00 
 

Amazing product, thanks

123
