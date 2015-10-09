Color Levels is a convenient tool for traders using a Trendline and a Rectangle in their technical analysis. It allows setting two empty rectangles, three filled ones, and two tredlines.

The indicator parameters are very simple and divided into numbered blocks:

The ones beginning with 1 and 2 - empty rectangle (frame) parameters; 3, 4, and 5 - filled rectangle parameters; 6 and 7 - trendline parameters.

Simply click a desired object and it will appear in the upper left corner.

Main Adjustable Parameters