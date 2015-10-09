Color Levels
- Indicators
- Roman Podpora
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 17 November 2023
Color Levels is a convenient tool for traders using a Trendline and a Rectangle in their technical analysis. It allows setting two empty rectangles, three filled ones, and two tredlines.
The indicator parameters are very simple and divided into numbered blocks:
- The ones beginning with 1 and 2 - empty rectangle (frame) parameters;
- 3, 4, and 5 - filled rectangle parameters;
- 6 and 7 - trendline parameters.
Simply click a desired object and it will appear in the upper left corner.
Main Adjustable Parameters
- Graph corner for attachment - panel corner
- Color toolbar - panel color
- Show background? - enable/disable the panel
- Border color - border color (for the objects 1 and 2)
- Border style - border style (for the objects 1 and 2)
- Border width - border width (for the objects 1 and 2)
- Rectangle color - rectangle fill color (for the objects 3, 4 and 5)
- Line color - trendline color (for the objects 6 and 7)
- Line style - trendline style (for the objects 6 and 7)
- Coordinate X - X coordinate
- Coordinate Y - Y coordinate
