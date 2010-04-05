A professional tool for real-time monitoring of the account status and the work of Expert Advisors.

Information about the account status can be sent to Telegram chats automatically at a specified interval or upon request.



From the screenshots of the open charts of the terminal, you receive upon request from your Telegram bot.

Account information includes:

13:02 Trade monitoring by Telegram v.1.0 (headline)

Account : 6802ххх RoboForex-Pro (account information)



Profit start: 2661 USD (profit earned at the start)

Time passed: 3h



Max Drawdown: 2% (maximum drawdown)



Balance: 7389 USD (current balance)



Drawdown: -1 (current drawdown)



Fixed profit: 106 (received profit)



Current profit: 52 (current profit)



Magics: All account (filter setting)



Selected profit: 106 (filtered profit by currency pairs and magic number)



It is especially convenient to use it on a VPS server, which allows you to "see" the operation of the terminal and advisers without resorting to remote access.

Access to information about your trading account will be from all devices where Telegram is installed.

Security is provided by setting the Whitelist Usernames parameter.

Setting Telegram parameters



Create your own bot using @BotFather with the /newbot command. Remember Token values and bot name Activate it in your chat: Find it in Telegram Contacts by name, click and press the "Start" button Find out your Chat ID with @userinfobot Find out someone else's Chat ID using a browser at https://web.telegram.org/z/

Enter and set the mouse to the contact, then in the address bar after https://web.telegram.org/z/... the numerical value of Chat ID will appear Allow access in the terminal in Expert Advisor settings:

4.1 Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL

4.2 Add https://api.telegram.org/bot<Token> Use Token and Chat ID values in VPS monitoring by Telegram parameters

Operating procedure

When placing the utility on a chart, you should set the values of the Telegram Token and Telegram Chat ID parameters. The list of Magic numbers is automatically populated based on transactions in the last month. You can mark only those that will be tracked by the Selected profit parameter. If the Magic numbers filter parameter has a non-empty value, then the Magic numbers list will be generated based on its information. After completing the selection, activate the Telegram bot with the Use telegram bot button.

To get information from the bot to your Telegram channel, find it by name and activate its chat. On the bot page, send him a message: /start or /help

The bot works with your trading account:

/info - get account information

/magics - get magics information

/charts - get chart images And then you can manage requests using the bot menu buttons. To get a screenshot, you will need to specify the currency pair and the period for which the bot will search for an open chart in the terminal.



Parameters

Use Telegram bot

false Bot disabled on startup

Use send auto messages

true

Use automatic message sending

Timer auto messages, minutes

60

Auto send timer

hide account number

false

Hide account number in messages

Magic numbers filter (111,222,...)



Magic number list for selective control

Telegram Update Mode

UPDATE_NORMAL

Telegram work timer

Telegram Token



Token value of your Telegram bot (string)

Telegram ChatID



The value of the Chat ID of your Telegram channel (number)

Telegram Whitelist Usernames



List of channel names available to your bot

Period for updating monitoring, sec



Panel update timer

Screenshot width, pixels

950

Screenshot Width

Screenshot height, pixels

650

Screenshot Height



