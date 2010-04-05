Trade monitoring by Telegram

A professional tool for real-time monitoring of the account status and the work of Expert Advisors.

Information about the account status can be sent to Telegram chats automatically at a specified interval or upon request.

From the screenshots of the open charts of the terminal, you receive upon request from your Telegram bot.

Account information includes:

  • 13:02 Trade monitoring by Telegram v.1.0 (headline)
  • Account : 6802ххх RoboForex-Pro (account information)
  • Profit start: 2661 USD (profit earned at the start)
  • Time passed: 3h
  • Max Drawdown: 2% (maximum drawdown)
  • Balance: 7389 USD (current balance)
  • Drawdown: -1 (current drawdown)
  • Fixed profit: 106 (received profit)
  • Current profit: 52 (current profit)
  • Magics: All account (filter setting)
  • Selected profit: 106 (filtered profit by currency pairs and magic number)

It is especially convenient to use it on a VPS server, which allows you to "see" the operation of the terminal and advisers without resorting to remote access.

Access to information about your trading account will be from all devices where Telegram is installed.

Security is provided by setting the Whitelist Usernames parameter.

Setting Telegram parameters

  1. Create your own bot using @BotFather with the /newbot command. Remember Token values and bot name
  2. Activate it in your chat: Find it in Telegram Contacts by name, click and press the "Start" button
  3. Find out your Chat ID with @userinfobot
  4. Find out someone else's Chat ID using a browser at https://web.telegram.org/z/
    Enter and set the mouse to the contact, then in the address bar after https://web.telegram.org/z/... the numerical value of Chat ID will appear
  5. Allow access in the terminal in Expert Advisor settings:
    4.1 Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL
    4.2 Add https://api.telegram.org/bot<Token>
  6. Use Token and Chat ID values in VPS monitoring by Telegram parameters

Operating procedure

When placing the utility on a chart, you should set the values of the Telegram Token and Telegram Chat ID parameters.

The list of Magic numbers is automatically populated based on transactions in the last month.

You can mark only those that will be tracked by the Selected profit parameter.

If the Magic numbers filter parameter has a non-empty value, then the Magic numbers list will be generated based on its information.

After completing the selection, activate the Telegram bot with the Use telegram bot button.

To get information from the bot to your Telegram channel, find it by name and activate its chat.

On the bot page, send him a message: /start or /help

The bot works with your trading account:
/info - get account information
/magics - get magics information
/charts - get chart images

And then you can manage requests using the bot menu buttons.

To get a screenshot, you will need to specify the currency pair and the period for which the bot will search for an open chart in the terminal.

    Parameters

    Use Telegram bot
    		 false Bot disabled on startup
    Use send auto messages
    		 true
    		 Use automatic message sending
    Timer auto messages, minutes
    		 60
    		 Auto send timer
    hide account number
    		 false
    		 Hide account number in messages
    Magic numbers filter (111,222,...)
    		Magic number list for selective control
    Telegram Update Mode
    		 UPDATE_NORMAL
    		 Telegram work timer
    Telegram Token
    		Token value of your Telegram bot (string)
    Telegram ChatID
    		The value of the Chat ID of your Telegram channel (number)
    Telegram Whitelist Usernames
    		List of channel names available to your bot
    Period for updating monitoring, sec
    		Panel update timer
    Screenshot width, pixels
    		 950
    		 Screenshot Width
    Screenshot height, pixels
    		 650
    		 Screenshot Height

    If you purchased my advisor, your wishes will be taken into account when developing new versions

    Leave review and comments, they will help my products become better

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