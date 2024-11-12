MT5 To Telegram Pro

5

MT5 to Telegram Copier MT5 is a specialized utility designed to enhance your trading experience on MetaTrader 5 by seamlessly sending trade notifications and reports directly to your Telegram channel. This tool is perfect for signal providers, trainers, and traders who want to keep their subscribers informed in real-time.

With MT5 to Telegram Copier MT5, you can enjoy the convenience of instant trade alerts, customizable settings, and comprehensive performance tracking. Imagine being able to share your trading activities with your followers effortlessly, ensuring they receive timely notifications without the hassle of manual updates.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.
  • Trade Notifications: Send immediate alerts for new trades, closures, and key trading updates to your Telegram channel.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor notification formats and content to match your branding and communication style.
  • Flexible Configuration: Adjust settings for magic numbers and trade filtering to suit your specific trading strategies.
  • Comprehensive Reporting: Generate daily summaries of your trading performance with essential metrics and statistics.
  • Drawdown Management: Set alerts for maximum drawdown thresholds to maintain effective risk control.

MT5 to Telegram Copier MT5 is your essential partner for trading on MetaTrader 5, streamlining communication and enhancing your trading strategies.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags MT5 to Telegram Copier MT5, trading utility, trade notifications, Telegram alerts, trading reports, MT5 tools, signal provider, risk management, drawdown alerts, customizable trading, MetaTrader tools, trading performance, automated trading, trading communication, trading dashboard, trading efficiency

Reviews 1
Martin Promesberger
180
Martin Promesberger 2025.01.17 13:23 
 

I recently purchased the MT5 Expert Advisor to copy my trades as signals to Telegram, and I’m absolutely thrilled with its performance! The installation was straightforward, and the setup took only a few minutes. The EA works reliably and transmits my trades to Telegram in real-time without any delays. I especially appreciate the option to customize settings, allowing me to filter signals according to my preferences. For the price, this EA offers outstanding value for money. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a dependable and efficient trade copier!

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Martin Promesberger
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Martin Promesberger 2025.01.17 13:23 
 

I recently purchased the MT5 Expert Advisor to copy my trades as signals to Telegram, and I’m absolutely thrilled with its performance! The installation was straightforward, and the setup took only a few minutes. The EA works reliably and transmits my trades to Telegram in real-time without any delays. I especially appreciate the option to customize settings, allowing me to filter signals according to my preferences. For the price, this EA offers outstanding value for money. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a dependable and efficient trade copier!

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