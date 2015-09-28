The TPSproDraW indicator allows to draw continuous zigzag lines on the chart. This handy tool will strike fancy of those traders who trade using technical analysis and need visual expression to forecast the price movement.



A drawn continuous zigzag line can be removed as easily as it is drawn - just aim a mouse cursor to the zigzag line and press the Shift key.

The Z key - double press to enable the mode of drawing patterns, press one time to disable the mode, Esc - cancel drawn objects.

key - double press to enable the mode of drawing patterns, press one time to disable the mode, - cancel drawn objects. The Shift key - remove drawn pattern, the mouse cursor should be aimed to the zigzag line.

key - remove drawn pattern, the mouse cursor should be aimed to the zigzag line. The Y key - change the Ctrl-Y combination to enable/disable period separators.

key - change the combination to enable/disable period separators. The \ key (above "Enter") allows to make a screenshot of the chart saved in the Files folder in the form of date.

key (above "Enter") allows to make a screenshot of the chart saved in the folder in the form of date. The ] key (above "Enter") allows to make a screenshot of the chart saved in a separate folder prescribed by variable Folder for screenshots (key ']').

Screenshot Width - width of the screenshot

- width of the screenshot Screenshot Height - height of the screenshot

- height of the screenshot Folder for screenshots (key ']') - folder for screenshots (if the ] key is pressed)

- folder for screenshots (if the key is pressed) Color Line - color of the line

- color of the line Width Line - width of the line

- width of the line Style Line - style of the line

How it helps:The following parameters are adjustable:Screenshots are saved in thefolder located in the folder containing the terminal.