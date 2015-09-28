TPSproDraW

4.56

The TPSproDraW indicator allows to draw continuous zigzag lines on the chart. This handy tool will strike fancy of those traders who trade using technical analysis and need visual expression to forecast the price movement.

A drawn continuous zigzag line can be removed as easily as it is drawn - just aim a mouse cursor to the zigzag line and press the Shift key.

How it helps:
  • The Z key - double press to enable the mode of drawing patterns, press one time to disable the mode, Esc - cancel drawn objects.
  • The Shift key - remove drawn pattern, the mouse cursor should be aimed to the zigzag line.
  • The Y key - change the Ctrl-Y combination to enable/disable period separators.
  • The \ key (above "Enter") allows to make a screenshot of the chart saved in the Files folder in the form of date.
  • The ] key (above "Enter") allows to make a screenshot of the chart saved in a separate folder prescribed by variable Folder for screenshots (key ']').

The following parameters are adjustable:
  • Screenshot Width - width of the screenshot
  • Screenshot Height - height of the screenshot
  • Folder for screenshots (key ']') - folder for screenshots (if the key is pressed)
  • Color Line - color of the line
  • Width Line - width of the line
  • Style Line - style of the line

Screenshots are saved in the Files folder located in the folder containing the terminal.
Reviews 33
gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.10.13 17:56 
 

Good IND

gaetano.castaldo
14
gaetano.castaldo 2024.09.01 21:57 
 

one one the best indicator to track elliott waves. Thanks!

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.08.30 19:34 
 

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gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.10.13 17:56 
 

Good IND

gaetano.castaldo
14
gaetano.castaldo 2024.09.01 21:57 
 

one one the best indicator to track elliott waves. Thanks!

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.08.30 19:34 
 

top

GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.09 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Intrest1
286
Intrest1 2024.02.28 22:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lex777mql
24
Lex777mql 2024.02.08 07:50 
 

Простая и удобная рисовалка. Спасибо)

Roman Podpora
117276
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.02.08 08:20
Спасибо, мы скоро будем её улучшать, чтобы была возможность рисовать как в paint.
Рустем Нартдинов
70
Рустем Нартдинов 2024.01.28 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

paddock
381
paddock 2023.09.03 13:07 
 

Excellent. Helpful and easy to use, Thankyou

TanyaM1
14
TanyaM1 2023.06.01 10:45 
 

Супер! Ещё бы наконечник стрелочки добавить и был бы огонь!

votija.63
403
votija.63 2023.03.13 19:32 
 

no sirve para nada

Roman Podpora
117276
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2023.03.13 21:49
para ti si, para otros mola
Alex Orozco
1328
Alex Orozco 2023.01.22 22:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roman Podpora
117276
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2023.01.23 09:58
Please, always happy to help you)
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 10:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2022.05.02 16:25 
 

Excelente!!!!!

Renegade369
14
Renegade369 2022.04.28 12:02 
 

Simple yet helpfull

Derek Campbell
37
Derek Campbell 2021.11.23 17:07 
 

My chart must have an indicator conflict because it won't show up for me. It worked fine when I used it a year or so ago. Now it won't come up when I key zz.

Ivan Cabrera
118
Ivan Cabrera 2021.10.29 23:16 
 

EXCELENTE , RAPIDO Y FACIAL DE USAR

MAHABAL
198
MAHABAL 2021.08.17 16:15 
 

good

Chan 400
23
Chan 400 2021.08.12 13:25 
 

Very simple, yet, very useful tool.

Kivanc Sahin
223
Kivanc Sahin 2021.04.18 23:01 
 

simple and yet brilliant solution

BEN
117
BEN 2021.02.19 12:14 
 

small but effective could be arrow headed lines too

12
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