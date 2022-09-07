Discord Signal Copier
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 14 August 2024
- Activations: 10
The product will copy all Discord signal to MT5 ( which you are member ) , also it can work as remote copier.
- Easy to set up.
- Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English
- Work with multi channel, multi MT5.
- Work with Image signal.
- Copy order instant, auto detect symbol.
- Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.
How to setup and guide:
- Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader Apps here
- How to buy and install EA from Market https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .
Discord Signal Copier / Discord Copier
If I could give more stars I would. This utility is top notch but what I do like even more is the support from the developer. It’s just spot on and quick. Like the same-day-fixed-kinda-quick. Just perfect.