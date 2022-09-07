Discord Signal Copier

5

The product will copy all Discord signal to MT5 ( which you are member ) , also it can work as remote copier. 

  • Easy to set up.
  • Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English
  • Work with multi channel, multi MT5.
  • Work with Image signal.
  • Copy order instant, auto detect symbol.
  • Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.

      How to setup and guide:



      We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .

      Discord Signal Copier / Discord Copier


      Reviews 4
      Gentleman26 Mattias
      166
      Gentleman26 Mattias 2022.10.04 11:42 
       

      If I could give more stars I would. This utility is top notch but what I do like even more is the support from the developer. It’s just spot on and quick. Like the same-day-fixed-kinda-quick. Just perfect.

      DiOndra Anderson
      38
      DiOndra Anderson 2022.09.23 04:34 
       

      This is the best service I have ever received from an online seller. Trinh is very patient and answered every question I had. Walked me through every troubleshoot stage, because I am a novice. The EA is successfully set up on multiple accounts based on my assets with my custom settings. Tested for over a week and now I am live. Grateful, grateful to Trinh. I wish there were 10 stars because he would receive them.

      Sergio Ramos
      43
      Sergio Ramos 2022.09.10 05:58 
       

      It works exactly how it says it will. As a first time buyer it was a bit tricky but Trinh was so helpful in setting it up. You can set the EA to your own specs or use its default specs and it works flawlessly.

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      lawler296
      26
      lawler296 2024.08.10 06:01 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Trinh Dat
      74809
      Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2024.08.10 06:43
      Contact me
      Gentleman26 Mattias
      166
      Gentleman26 Mattias 2022.10.04 11:42 
       

      If I could give more stars I would. This utility is top notch but what I do like even more is the support from the developer. It’s just spot on and quick. Like the same-day-fixed-kinda-quick. Just perfect.

      DiOndra Anderson
      38
      DiOndra Anderson 2022.09.23 04:34 
       

      This is the best service I have ever received from an online seller. Trinh is very patient and answered every question I had. Walked me through every troubleshoot stage, because I am a novice. The EA is successfully set up on multiple accounts based on my assets with my custom settings. Tested for over a week and now I am live. Grateful, grateful to Trinh. I wish there were 10 stars because he would receive them.

      Sergio Ramos
      43
      Sergio Ramos 2022.09.10 05:58 
       

      It works exactly how it says it will. As a first time buyer it was a bit tricky but Trinh was so helpful in setting it up. You can set the EA to your own specs or use its default specs and it works flawlessly.

      Reply to review