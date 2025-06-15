Super Assistant

* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as:
- Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc)
- Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters)
- Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc)
- Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time)

- Set up notifications to Telegram (opened, closed trades, price alert, PL alert, etc.)

* Easy to set up & use! See User Manual & Try Demo version here, thank you!

LIST OF COMMANDS:

==========GET INFO============

info_acc - Get account info

info_pen - Get pending orders details

info_pos - Get positions details

info_pos_sum - Get positions summary

price - Get symbol price

news - Get economic news (only MT5)

============OPEN TRADE==========

buy - Open a buy position 

sell - Open a sell position 

inst_set - Set up parameters  

inst_buy - Instant buy 

inst_sell - Instant sell 

inst_off - Cancel instant trade

============MANAGE TRADE========

modify - Modify a position 

sltp_m - Auto SLTP by money 

sltp_p - Auto SLTP by point 

be - Activate break-even mode 

maxrisk - Set max risk 

close_time - Set close time everyday 

mng_check - Check management settings 

mng_off - Cancel management setings

============CLOSE TRADE==========

close_pen - Delete all pending orders

close_pos_all - Close all positions

close_pos_buy - Close all Buy positions

close_pos_sell - Close all Sell positions

close_pos_win - Close all Win positions 

close_pos_sym - Close all positions by symbol

close_pos_tk - Close a position by ticket

close_min - Awaiting close in x minutes

close_pl - Awaiting close by floating PL

close_check - Check all awaiting close status

close_off - Cancel all awaiting close

==========NOTIFICATION=============

noti_price - Set price alert 

noti_news - Set news alert (only MT5)

noti_pl - Set floating PL alert 

noti_equity - Set equity alert 

noti_margin - Set margin alert 

noti_open - Set noti for opened trades 

noti_close - Set noti for closed trades 

noti_status - Auto-check account 

indi_cross - Set indicator data alert (only MT5)

noti_check - Check all notifications 

noti_off - Disable all notifications

********************************************************************************************

INPUTS:

Telegram Bot Token

Telegram User ID

*********************************************************************************************

HOW TO SET UP?

* Get inputs for EA:

- Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot 

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest

- Allow Algo Trading on EA 

* Create a command menu for your Telegram bot:

- Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos, close_pos_all)


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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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Master Close via Telegram for MT4
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Auto SLTP Pro
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Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel here for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close
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Auto SLTP Pro for MT4
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Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel   here   for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close 
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Quick Close Pro
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Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders * Close All by Mobile: Select true to close all positions quicky from your Mobile by closing any position on Mobile. To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Join my channel here for more useful EAs.  Thank you!
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Price Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
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Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally, you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check.  Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   * Setup
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Quick Close Pro for MT4
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Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Thank you! Join my channel   here   for more useful EAs: - Tele Notify, Price Alert, Equity Alert, Remote Algo OnOff - Auto SLTP, Close Timer
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Equity Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
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Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting
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Tele Notify
Tuan Nghia Phan
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Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for full options of notifications/alerts: indicator data, price, news, etc. Get more EAs  here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs *******************************************************************************************
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Price Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   *
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BreakEvenPro
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IndiSig by Buffer for MT4
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IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
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IndiSig by Buffer
Tuan Nghia Phan
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IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join  https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
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Tele Notify for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs ******************************************************************************************** HOW TO SET U
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Equity Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
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Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command:   /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatti
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Master Notify via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
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Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price noti_price   - Set price alert  noti_pl   - Set floating PL alert noti_equity - Set equity alert  noti_margin
Master Control via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -   Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade i
BreakEven Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Break-Even Pro   * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel   here  for more useful free EAs. Thank yo
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Super Assistant for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
* Super Assistant   is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via  Telegram  such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up no
TeleCopy for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)  Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram
Master Close via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -  
Master Notify via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
5 (1)
Utilities
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Especially now this tool can work with indicator & send alert to Telegram. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price news -   Get economic news noti_pri
Master Control via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more  Master Close     Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade
TeleCopy
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel) Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram  
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