Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations

Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need.

Main Features:

• Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account.

• Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open.

• Automatic closure: When the limit is reached, it automatically closes the oldest position to maintain the desired number.

• Asset breakdown: Quickly view how many positions you have open for each symbol.

• Constant updates: The information refreshes every second to keep you continuously informed.

Benefits:

Improved risk management: Avoid position overload and keep your exposure under control.

Avoid position overload and keep your exposure under control. Time-saving: No more manually counting positions or closing them to stay within a limit.

No more manually counting positions or closing them to stay within a limit. Peace of mind: Rest assured that your account will never exceed the maximum number of positions you determine.

Rest assured that your account will never exceed the maximum number of positions you determine. Clear visibility: Get an overview of your open trades at a glance.

Input Parameters:

MAX_POSITIONS: Set the maximum number of open positions allowed (default: 99). TEXT_COLOR: Choose the text color for the displayed information (default: White). BG_COLOR: Select the background color of the screen (default: Black).

Position Limit Monitor is easy to use and highly customizable. Whether you are a beginner trader looking to stay in control or a professional needing an efficient management tool, this robot is perfect for you.

Don’t let excessive open positions put your account at risk. Get Position Limit Monitor today and take control of your trading.