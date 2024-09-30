Position Limit Monitor

Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations

Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need.

Main Features:

Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account.
Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open.
Automatic closure: When the limit is reached, it automatically closes the oldest position to maintain the desired number.
Asset breakdown: Quickly view how many positions you have open for each symbol.
Constant updates: The information refreshes every second to keep you continuously informed.

Benefits:

  • Improved risk management: Avoid position overload and keep your exposure under control.
  • Time-saving: No more manually counting positions or closing them to stay within a limit.
  • Peace of mind: Rest assured that your account will never exceed the maximum number of positions you determine.
  • Clear visibility: Get an overview of your open trades at a glance.

Input Parameters:

  1. MAX_POSITIONS: Set the maximum number of open positions allowed (default: 99).
  2. TEXT_COLOR: Choose the text color for the displayed information (default: White).
  3. BG_COLOR: Select the background color of the screen (default: Black).

Position Limit Monitor is easy to use and highly customizable. Whether you are a beginner trader looking to stay in control or a professional needing an efficient management tool, this robot is perfect for you.

Don’t let excessive open positions put your account at risk. Get Position Limit Monitor today and take control of your trading.

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change. Key Features Real-Time Notifications : Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, al
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Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 4 Guardian Equity EA   is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5. Main Features Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity. Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached. Automatic closing if the configured profit target i
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Telegram alerta
Henry Silva
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This MetaTrader 5 trading robot is designed for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades on Telegram. With easy setup, the robot monitors real-time trade openings and closings in your account, immediately notifying you of each important change. Key Features Real-Time Notifications : Receive instant alerts on Telegram for every trade opening and closing. Notifications include key details such as the symbol, trade type (buy or sell), price, volume, and trade outcome, al
Guardian Equity EA
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Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 5 Guardian Equity EA is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5. Main Features Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity. Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached. Automatic closing if the configured profit target is
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Guardian Equity PropFirm EA  for MetaTrader 5 Guardian Equity PropFirm    is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically enforce daily and monthly loss limits. It is especially useful for accounts subject to strict risk management rules, such as those required by proprietary trading firms. The EA continuously monitors the account and performs automated actions if predefined thresholds are exceeded. Key Features Daily loss control:   Set a maximum daily loss percentage (e.g., 4%). Monthly loss c
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