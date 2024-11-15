SyncTradeSQL

Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes.

Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place.

Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards

Parameters

  • useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{server_name} directory.{account number}.trade.db

you can specify useDefaults=false and set your own save options:

  • useCommon - use the COMMON hierarchy or the data directory of the current terminal
  • useFolder - directory to save the database
  • useFilename - the name of the database inside the directory

Database schema

The database contains the necessary minimum, in the style of mt4 and adapted for frequent changes. After creating the database with the script, you can make your own adjustments to it (add indexes, computable fields, additional data and tables)

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
Trade (
        ticket          INT PRIMARY KEY,
        symbol          VARCHAR(16),
        'type'          VARCHAR(16),
        lots            REAL,
        openPrice       REAL,
        stopLoss        REAL,
        takeProfit      REAL,
        price           REAL,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        closeTime       DATETIME,
        expiration      DATETIME,
        profit          REAL,
        swap            REAL,
        commission      REAL,
        magic           INT ,
        'comment'       VARCHAR(255)
) WITHOUT ROWID

and

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS
Watch (
        name            VARCHAR(16) PRIMARY KEY,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        bid                     REAL,
        ask                     REAL,
        spread          INTEGER,
        stopLevel       INTEGER,
        tickValue       REAL
) WITHOUT ROWID

Using

Just run the script when you need to get the data.

For optimization, I recommend putting the db/ram directory on a ram disk

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
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XFlow CHF
Maxim Kuznetsov
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XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. This is a demo version limited to CHF currency pairs. Designed to familiarize you with the interactive use of XFlow DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE
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MalteseCross GBP
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Maltese cross GBP   Универсальный инструмент для определения трендов, флетов и торговли по графическим паттернам. Объединяет техники Гана, Эллиота, Мюррея. Просто разместите его на графике и он покажет направление и скорость движения цены, выделит разворотные моменты. Maltese cross поможет точно определять узловые моменты в истории, планировать торговые действия и сопровождать открытые сделки.  Эта бесплатная демонстрационная версия MalteseCross ограничена GBPUSD и кроссами GBP. Никаких прочих о
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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Script for quick updates (synchronization) trade history in the SQLite database. Saves closed positions and orders, symbols data. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults   true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  This   version   is   intended   for
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IntradayMagicGBP
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IntradayMagic прогнозирует характер ATR и тиковых объёмов на 1 сутки вперёд. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не отстаёт. Используя Intraday Magic вы можете значительно повысить качество торговли и избежать излишних рисков. По его показаниям можно детектировать кризисные состояния рынка и моменты разворота тренда, уточнять моменты и направления входов. Это бесплатная ознакомительная версия ограничена символами (парами) включающими GBP. Никаких иных ограничений нет. Для других пар вы можете исполь
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Another Relation displays the relative movement of the other symbols (up to 5) in a separate chart window. The indicator works currency pairs, indices and other quotes. Another Relation allows to visually estimate the symbol correlation and their relative amplitude. Thus, the trader is able to compare the movement of the current instrument to others, identify correlations, delays and make decisions based on their general movement. Indicator usage The window displays the data on all the symbols
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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Reliable SMA reversal signals. No repainting. Simple settings. Suitable for binary options. Made for maximum traders' convenience. The indicator performs a complex analysis of a price movement relative to SMA and displays the array which is to be most probably followed by a price impulse and SMA reversal. Internal sorting mechanisms sort out definitely late, unreliable or inefficient entries. Options SMA_PERIOD - considered SMA period should be no less than 24, the default is 44 SMA_APPLIED - S
SpeedChan
Maxim Kuznetsov
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SpeedChan Leading indicator. Marks in the future two price channels - if the price comes into the channel, then the quote changes with the speed specified in the parameters. In these areas, price reversals are most likely. Two price channels are displayed - one on top, showing the growth rate; the second one - below, shows the speed of the fall. Channels are displayed as a solid center line and two borders drawn with a dotted line. In many cases, the area between the channels is not important fo
Intraday Magic
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IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
Maltese cross
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A universal tool for determining trends, flats and trading on graphical patterns. Combines the techniques of Gan, Elliot, and Murray. Just place it on the chart and it will show the direction and speed of the price movement, highlight the turning points. Maltese cross will help you accurately determine the key points in the history, plan trading actions and accompany open transactions. Basic principles Maltese Cross displays the Trend, Flat and Impulse lines before and after the selected momen
Inguz 4
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
XFlow4
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XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Bright Road MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The indicator shows the direction and sustainability of the trend, as well as its reversals. Use the indicator to search for successful entries, the performance bottlenecks to minimize risk and time to exit deals. The indicator is never redrawn . It is an easy-to-setup visual tool for both novice and experienced traders It fits any trading style. The indicator is displayed immediately at a candlestick open as two lines: ROAD - smoothed movement. It is drawn as a solid orange line BRIGHT - trend
Another Symbol MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
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AnotherSymbol displays the relative movement of another symbol on the current chart as candlesticks, High/Low or Close lines. The plotted chart is aligned to the selected Moving Average and scaled by the standard deviation. When sing this data representation the trader should focus not on the absolute values, but on the behavior of the price relative to the Bollinger bands. Another Symbol provides additional opportunities in the pair strategies and cross rates trading. Main Parameters SYMBOL -
Prima MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Price Reversion Indicator based on MA shows trend reversals. The indicator algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the opening of a bar and are not redrawn. Prima analyzes the relative movement of two moving averages (fast and slow) with respect to the price, and determines the moments when the next movement will cause the reversal of the two MAs with a high probability. These points are ma
Intraday Magic MT5
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IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
MartinGame 5
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them. Rules of the game All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed ta
Variativity
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The indicator evaluates the degree of price variability and identifies the components leading to growth and fall. Using Variability, you can determine the places where the movement changes, successful moments for trading on the trend or against the trend. Accompany open transactions. DISPLAY The indicator displays 3 lines: VARIABILITY - a thin gray line. Total price variability. The growth of the line indicates an increase in market activity. The decline shows the possibility of counter-trend tr
AutoGan
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument. Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one. Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid. The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters. Parameters: GRID_COLORING : How many colors to us
MACD by MK
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Use the opportunities of the MACD with maximum efficiency. Choose the price, filters and averaging method, all possible parameters. A unique feature of "MACD by MK"is the amplified signal line. The bends of the indicator have color designations and are additionally reflected on the main chart. By correlating them and the initial price, make your trading more qualitative. For ease of use, a neat ZigZag has been added A remarkable property of "MACD by MK" is the detection of motion attenuation.
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Ing
Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
SessionAlert
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
DayRate
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
MyChart
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The beautiful design of the trading chart makes trading more convenient and enjoyable. MyChart neatly marks out the time and price grid. Marks up the visual labels of the graph. Displays candlesticks of the older period, spread and stop-level levels. Flexible options allow you to customize the appearance to your taste. It looks good in any color theme of the terminal.  Settings TIME & PRICE grid - the appearance of the time and price grid. You can turn the grids on/off separately. Set fonts and
SyncDB
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A service to keep the SQLite database up to date . Fast real - time operation . Saves open positions and orders , current quotes , and trading history . Take advantage of SQLite 's capabilities for intermediate data storage , analytics , and integration of the MetaTrader platform . Save all your data in one place . Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries , from Python and other languages , to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader Parameters SyncDB creates and maintains 2 databases at th
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