Volume Flow Binance

🌐 Volume Flow Binance! 📈

Have you ever imagined accessing the times and trades of your favorite cryptocurrency, with detailed insights into volume flow and price movement analysis, even if your broker doesn’t offer complete trading history access? 🎯 With Volume Flow Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script is designed for cryptocurrency traders seeking a detailed view of real-time market dynamics. 🔍

🚀 Key Features:

  • Direct access to the times and trades of any cryptocurrency listed in the script’s menu.
  • Real-time data updates from Binance, one of the world’s leading exchanges. 📊
  • Precise volume flow analysis, allowing you to identify and anticipate price movements. 💹
  • Integration with the Times and Sales Crypto Indicator, enhancing your market analysis to the next level.

Why Choose Volume Flow Binance?

This is the perfect add-on for those who want to understand buying and selling behavior in real-time by observing each transaction made! With this script, you gain deep insights and a competitive edge over other traders.

🔑 Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Unlock the power of the market with Volume Flow Binance and stay one step ahead in the cryptocurrency revolution!

📂 Installation and Setup Instructions:

With Volume Flow Binance, you’ll have the detailed view you need to explore new opportunities in the cryptocurrency market!


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Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Footprint Hunter
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Footprint Hunter – Your Effort vs. Result Radar on MT4 Footprint Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders who want to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 4 It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and the actual result on each candle. ️ Why does this matter? Not all volume moves the price! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effect
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
VWAP FanMaster
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VWAP FanMaster: Master the Pullback Strategy with Precision! The VWAP FanMaster is the ultimate indicator for traders seeking accurate entries and efficient pullbacks . It combines the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with Fibonacci Fan lines , providing a clear map of high-interest zones in the market. Key Features Simple yet powerful : Just move the vertical lines, and the indicator automatically draws both VWAP and Fibonacci Fan lines. Smart trading strategy : Wait f
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Book Data Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Book Data Binance! Ever wanted direct access to the order book of your favorite cryptocurrency, complete with price levels, volumes, and imbalance analysis, even if your exchange doesn’t provide DOM access? With Book Data Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script was specially developed for crypto traders seeking an in-depth look at market dynamics. Main Features: Direct access to the order book of any cryptocurrency available in the script menu. Real-time data updates from
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Cumulative Volume Bands
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Cumulative Volume Bands for MT5 ! Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based
Swing Point Volume
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Indicators
Swing Point Volume, the indicator that signals weakness and strength at the tops and bottoms. This indicador can be for used the Wyckoff Method. Information provided; - Swing on customized ticks. - Volume and points in each balance sheet. - Percentage of Displacement. - Sound alert option on top and bottom breaks. - Volume in ticks and Real Volume. - Volume HL (extreme) or (opening and closing) - Customized volume shapes.
Atr Projection
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Indicators
The ATR Projection Indicator stands out as a robust tool in technical analysis, designed to provide accurate insights into potential price movement limits in the financial market. Its flexible approach allows users to customize analysis metrics intuitively, adapting to the specific needs of each traded asset. Customizable Operation: By default, the ATR Projection operates considering 30% of the average of the last 100 candles. This flexibility enables users to adjust metrics according to their
Box Weis Wave
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Indicators
Elevate Your Analysis with the Weis Wave Box ! If you seek precision and clarity in your trading , the Weis Wave Box is the perfect tool. This advanced volume wave indicator provides clear visualization of the effort vs. result dynamics in the market — essential for traders focused on volume and flow reading. Key Features: Customizable Volume Waves – adjust in ticks to fit your strategy. Adjustable History – analyze specific periods with more accuracy. Real Volume vs Ticks – unders
Long Short Pro
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Long & Short Indicator - Pro Version: Unlock Unlimited Market Analysis Potential! No Restrictions for Any Asset The Pro version of the Long & Short Indicator offers complete freedom to use it on any financial asset. No more limits - apply the same indicator to all your favorite assets! No Restrictions Enjoy all the features of the indicator with no limitations. The Pro version provides a full, unrestricted experience, allowing you to maximize every market opportunity. Pro Version
AI Channel
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Didi Index Volume
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Introducing the Didi Index Volume, a technical analysis indicator developed by Brazilian trader Odir Aguiar, which stands out for its advanced and powerful approach in identifying opportunities in the financial market. Available on various platforms, the Didi Index Volume has become an essential tool for traders seeking precise insights and valuable information for their trading strategies. The indicator combines the renowned Didi Index, created by Odir Aguiar, with intelligent use of trading v
TimeChannel
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The "Timechannel" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed specifically for traders who want to gain deeper and more accurate insights into price movements across multiple timeframes (multi-timeframe). This indicator is an essential addition to the toolbox of any serious trader seeking to make informed and data-driven trading decisions. Key Features: Advanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Timechannel allows traders to analyze price movements on different timeframes simultaneously. This is cr
Master OBV
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Indicators
MasterOBV: Master Market Trends with Precision! The MasterOBV is a technical analysis indicator that combines volume , positive correlation , and a Moving Average (MA) to refine trend identification in financial markets. Key Features: Smart Volume: Analyzes trading volume to identify significant changes in trend strength. Positive Correlation: Incorporates correlated assets for a broader and more accurate view, reinforcing the potential for price displacement based on pair volume.
VolaMetrics VSA
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Indicators
VolaMetrics VSA | A Powerful Ally in Technical Analysis The VolaMetrics VSA is a technical analysis indicator that combines the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology with detailed analysis of trading volume . Designed to identify and track significant price movements , VolaMetrics VSA uses the interaction between volume and price spread to provide valuable insights that can aid in trading decisions. Fundamentals of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) is a respected
SwingVolumePro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Overview The SwingVolumePro is an advanced and versatile indicator, designed to be applied to a wide range of financial assets and support different trading styles. Developed based on rigorous volume and price analysis, it offers clear and precise signals that allow traders of all levels to make informed decisions based on high-quality data.      SwingVolumePro.PDF Key Features Versatility: SwingVolumePro can be applied to various assets, including stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, an
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Unlimited Volume Analysis for Any Asset! CVD SmoothFlow Pro is the ultimate solution for traders seeking precise and unlimited volume analysis. Utilizing Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) with advanced noise filtering, the Pro Version provides the flexibility and precision needed to trade any financial asset. What does CVD SmoothFlow Pro offer? Clear Analysis : Filters out noise and highlights significant volume movements across any financial asset. ️ Precise Calculation
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Imbalance DOM Pro: Enhance Your Trades with the Book Imbalance DO YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE ORDER BOOK ON MT5? WANT TO TAKE YOUR TRADING TO THE NEXT LEVEL? If you're a trader who relies on order flow for decision-making, Imbalance DOM Pro can transform your analysis. Designed specifically for scalpers and short-term traders, it identifies imbalances in the order book, uncovering valuable opportunities for quick and precise trades. Seize Opportunities in Small Price Movements Imbalance DOM
Cumulative Vol Bands
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Indicators
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Maximize Your Trades with Accumulated Volume! The CVB Cumulative Volume Bands is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking precise insights based on accumulated volume. By using cumulative volume bands, this indicator offers clear readings of market buying and selling pressures, helping to identify reversals and strong price movements. Key Features: Accumulated Volume Analysis : Detect pressure points based on volume. Clear Entry/Exit Signa
ZigWave Oscillator
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ZigWave Oscillator: Enhance Your Trades with Oscillators and ZigZag! The ZigWave Oscillator is the perfect tool for traders seeking precision and clarity in financial market analysis. This indicator combines the strength of oscillators with the visual simplicity of ZigZag, helping you identify the best buying and selling opportunities quickly and efficiently. Why Choose the ZigWave Oscillator? Precise Oscillator Analysis : Integrate RSI, Williams %R, or CCI to capture key market moveme
Times and Sales Pro
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Times and Sales Pro: Enhance Your Trading with Trade Flow Imbalance Opportunities in Small Price Movements Times and Sales Pro is an essential tool for analysts operating with order flow from Times and Trades . Perfect for scalpers, it was designed for those who seek to capitalize on small price fluctuations with high precision. With advanced calculations, the indicator identifies imbalances in trades, providing valuable signals for quick entries and exits. IMPORTANT: Availability of
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Mini Índice Composition: A Revolução na Análise do Mini Índice! O Mini Índice Composition é um indicador inovador que monitora em tempo real as principais ações que compõem o mini índice, trazendo uma visão quantitativa poderosa sobre o fluxo de ordens do mercado! Como Funciona? Diferente de outros indicadores que utilizam apenas dados históricos, o Mini Índice Composition faz uma leitura ao vivo das ordens que entram e saem das ações, pesando o impacto direto no mini índice. Com
Tape Hunter
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Tape Hunter – Your Effort vs Result Radar on MT5 Tape Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders wanting to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 5. It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and actual results in each candle. ️ Why does it matter? Not all volume leads to movement! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effectively moving th
Radar DI
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
Radar DI – Indicador de Taxa de Juros para Mini Índice e Mini Dólar com Exportação CSV e Integração IA Radar DI é um indicador especializado que transforma as variações da taxa de juros DI (Depósitos Interfinanceiros) em sinais operacionais estratégicos para os ativos mini índice (WIN) e mini dólar (WDO) . NOVA FUNCIONALIDADE: Exportação CSV + Integração com IA Agora o Radar DI permite exportar todos os dados em formato CSV , incluindo: Variações dos DIs Variação do Mini Índice (WIN)
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Libraries
LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5 Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks. "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment. Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quali
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
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