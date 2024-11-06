🌐 Volume Flow Binance! 📈

Have you ever imagined accessing the times and trades of your favorite cryptocurrency, with detailed insights into volume flow and price movement analysis, even if your broker doesn’t offer complete trading history access? 🎯 With Volume Flow Binance, that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script is designed for cryptocurrency traders seeking a detailed view of real-time market dynamics. 🔍

🚀 Key Features:

Direct access to the times and trades of any cryptocurrency listed in the script’s menu.

of any cryptocurrency listed in the script’s menu. Real-time data updates from Binance, one of the world’s leading exchanges. 📊

Precise volume flow analysis, allowing you to identify and anticipate price movements. 💹

Integration with the Times and Sales Crypto Indicator , enhancing your market analysis to the next level.

⚡ Why Choose Volume Flow Binance?

This is the perfect add-on for those who want to understand buying and selling behavior in real-time by observing each transaction made! With this script, you gain deep insights and a competitive edge over other traders.

🔑 Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Unlock the power of the market with Volume Flow Binance and stay one step ahead in the cryptocurrency revolution!

📂 Installation and Setup Instructions:

Script Installation : Save the Volume Flow Binance code in the Scripts folder of your MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Enabling URLs in MT5 : To ensure the script works correctly, you need to enable access to Binance URLs. Follow these steps: Open MT5 and go to Tools > Options > Server . In the Allowed WebRequest URLs section, add the following URLs: https://api.binance.com https://fapi.binance.com https://api.binance.us https://api.binance.me https://fapi.binance.me Click OK to save the changes.



With Volume Flow Binance, you’ll have the detailed view you need to explore new opportunities in the cryptocurrency market!