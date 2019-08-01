Chart Time Plus MT5

Description:

  -  Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart.

Input Parameters:

  -  Local Time: Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).

  -  Server Time: Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).

  -  GMT Time: Enable GMT Time if you want to show it.

  -  Countdown Time: Enable Countdown Time of the last candle if you want to show it.

  -  Refresh Time: Select to refresh by Tick (only every tick) or refresh by Time (every second).

  -  Show / Hide the Seconds of all Times: Show or Hide all seconds of enabled  times.

  -  Coordinates X Upper Left Corner: Put value of the default fixed coordinates X since the upper left corner to show the panel.

  -  Coordinates Y Upper Right Corner: Put value of the default fixed coordinates Y since the upper left corner to show the panel.

  Fixed Panel in Bid Price: You can fixed the panel above or below bid price.

  Coordinates X since Right Side: Distance in pixels between right side of chart and the panel.

  Alarm by Alert Message: Enable if you want to have Alert Message.

  Alarm by Push Notifications: Enable if you want to have Push Notifications.

  Alarm by Print in Expert Terminal: Enable if you want to Print the alert in the experts tab on terminal tool of Metatrader .

  Alarm by Email: Enable if you want to have Email.

  Choose Time: Select the type of time you want to use to activate the alarm.

  Hour to Start: Hour to active the alarm.

  Minutes to Start: Minute to active the alarm.

  Text to show in the selected option to send: Text to show when the alarm is activated.

  Custom Time 1: Enabled or disabled Custom Time 1.

  Text to show in the Panel 1: Text to show in the box Custom Time 1.

  Choose Offset GMT Time 1: The time you want to select Custom Time 1.

  - And more parameters for the personalized alarm time 1.

  - And the same up to 6 customizable times.

  Choose skin of panel: The colors of the visual aspect of the panel, with Dark Skin, Light Skin or Custom Skin.

  Panel Colors: Custom colors of the visual aspect of the panel if we have selected Custom Skin.

Recommendations:

  -  Use only one Chart Time + Indicator for each Chart.

  -  If you choose the option to refresh by Time, sometimes there may be an error when loading this option, in this case try installing this indicator again.


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Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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