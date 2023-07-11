ICT PD Arrays Trader

Attention All ICT Students! This indispensable tool is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal...

Introducing the ICT PD Arrays Trader:

Empower your trading with this innovative utility designed to enhance and simplify your ICT trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. 


How does it work? It's simple yet highly effective. Begin by placing a rectangle on your trading chart and assigning it a name like 'ict' or any preferred identifier. This allows the system to accurately identify the rectangle object on the chart. You then manually scan your chart for PD arrays(which are key price levels indicative of potential short to long term market retracements or reversals), Once you identify a PD array, simply place the rectangle on the corresponding level.

Afterward, you can rely on the ICT PD Arrays Trader to handle the rest. As price action reaches the designated level(the rectangle), the ICT PD Arrays Trader will automatically execute a buy position(if the PD Array is in Discount) or a sell position(if the PD Array is in Premium), ensuring you never miss out on profitable trading opportunities. This semi-automatic approach combines the accuracy of manual analysis with the convenience of automated trading.

For those that are wondering...

What are PD Arrays? Premium/Discount Arrays can be in the form of an:

- Old High/Old Low(Buy Side or Sell Side Liquidity)
- Bullish/Bearish Rejection Block
- Bullish/Bearish Order Block
- Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gap(FVG)
- Bullish/Bearish Liquidity Void
- Bullish/Bearish Breaker Block
- Bullish/Bearish Mitigation Block

If you are a student of ICT, then you must've already knew that :).  However, for those that are new or hungry to know more about these concepts... The subject of PD Arrays can be found on ICT's Youtube Channel, specifically in the 2017 Mentorship playlists. The details about Orderblocks, FVG's, Liquidity, etc... can also be found in ICT's 2016 Mentorship Playlist on Youtube as well.

Whether you are an experienced ICT student looking to refine your strategy or a novice SMC trader seeking an intuitive tool to guide your decisions, the ICT PD Arrays Trader is designed to meet your needs and also not to mention that it is super simple to use.

Key Features:
1. Works on any PD Array that you manually identify.
2. Rectangle Placement: Easily mark PD Arrays by placing a rectangle on any one of these significant price levels for potential trading opportunities, streamlining the process for quick and accurate trading setup.
3. Automated Execution: Executes trades automatically when price action reaches the designated levels(the rectangle that you place on chart), minimizing delays or missed trade entry opportunities and ensuring timely positions placement for the highest probability setups.
4. Flexibility and Adaptability: The ICT PD Arrays Trader is adaptable to different trading strategies and can be customized to suit your specific preferences and risk tolerance.
5. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ICT Students in mind, the intuitive interface makes it easy to set up and navigate, even for those new to semi-automated trading.

Use this tool for position trading, swing trading, short term trading, day trading/scalping or even use it for passing prop firm challenges without ever needing to push a buy or sell button again. Just analyze as you would normally, place the rectangle on a PD Array and your positions will be placed once the price reaches that rectangle.


Take your trading to new heights with the ICT PD Arrays Trader. Streamline and simplify your typical trading process, capitalize on every optimal trade entry opportunity, and never miss another high-probability trade setup in the dynamic world of finance.

IMPORTANT: This is not a Semi-Auto Breakout Trading Tool. If you identify a PD Array in Premium and you place the Rectangle in Premium, a Sell Position will be placed once price reaches your Rectangle. And vice versa for Buys, if you identify a PD Array in Discount and you place the Rectangle in Discount, a Buy Position will be placed when price reaches your Rectangle.The ICT PD Arrays Trader will always take Buys as long as the Rectangle is Below the Current Price and it will always take Sells as long as the Rectangle is Above the Current Price.


Recommended products
Telegram DrawnDown control
Araya Sayamipake
Utilities
DD Guardian Bot — User Guide Requirements MetaTrader 5 (any broker) A Telegram account Step 1 — Create your Telegram Bot Open Telegram and search for @BotFather Send /newbot and follow the prompts to set a name and username BotFather will reply with a Bot Token — copy and save it Send any message to your new bot (e.g. /start ) so it can detect your Chat ID Open the following URL in a browser to find your Chat ID: https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt ;YOUR_TOKEN>/getUpdates Look for "chat":{"id": 12
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Utilities
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
LZ Spread Monitor
Lukasz Tomasz Zychal
Utilities
LZ Spread Monitor is a professional utility designed to help traders monitor transaction costs and execution quality in real-time. It provides instant feedback on current market conditions, helping you avoid trading during high-spread periods (news releases, rollovers, low liquidity). Key Features - Spread Analytics: Monitor Current, Minimum, Maximum, and Average spread for the session. - Cost Calculator: Instantly see the monetary cost of the spread for a specific lot size (e.g., 1.0 Lot = $
FREE
Graphic rotator MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.   MT4 version       Parameters Ob
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version   https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Volume Flow Binance! Have you ever imagined accessing the times and trades of your favorite cryptocurrency, with detailed insights into volume flow and price movement analysis, even if your broker doesn’t offer complete trading history access? With Volume Flow Binance , that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script is designed for cryptocurrency traders seeking a detailed view of real-time market dynamics. Key Features: Direct access to the times and trades of any cryptocurrency listed i
FREE
TradesManger
Ali Abdalrasool Ai-sayyd Sobai
Utilities
Ultimate Manager is the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader5, empowering traders with seamless control over every aspect of their trades. This powerful tool manages lot sizes, stop losses, trailing stops, trade durations, and trailing activation thresholds with precision. Featuring intuitive buttons, you can execute two trades simultaneously, close all positions, close buys only, close sells only, or close profitable trades in an instant. Designed for efficiency and risk management, Ulti
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Indicators
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
OrderHelper MT5
Md Atikur Rahman
Utilities
OrderHelper script is super easy and trader friendly to use. It would boost your trading experience. Because it is designed to open one to multiple orders quickly with just one click. Besides using the OrderHelper script, traders can define various parameters for open orders such as the symbol, order type, lot size, stoploss, takeprofit and more. Basically, with this script traders can manage their open orders more efficiently and save their trading time. OrderHelper manages: Open the number of
QuantBot Studio
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Quant_Bot Studio Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Quant_Bot Studio is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who require structured execution, disciplined risk control, and scalable trading operations. Built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), it automates high-probability trade execution across forex, commodities, and indices while maintaining strict risk management at every stage. The system eliminates emotional decision-making and enables continuous, rule-based tradi
IVolX 2 DPOC mt5
Denis Chebatarev
Indicators
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
News Clock for MT5
Victor Klenov
Utilities
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
Quantum panel
Yacine Bouziane
Utilities
Quantum Trade Panel – The Ultimate Smart Assistant for Flawless Execution & Risk Management Tired of slow executions and calculating lot sizes manually while the market moves? Quantum Trade Panel is the ultimate, feature-rich Trading Assistant Expert Advisor (EA) for MT5 . It is specifically engineered to empower day traders and scalpers to manage, calculate, and execute trades in milliseconds with pinpoint accuracy. Combining a stunning, futuristic Cyber/Neon user interface with powerful und
MT5 TG Notif ThreadID
Nicolas Raffin
Utilities
"Telegram Notification EA for MetaTrader 5 with ThreadID Mode" Description: Introducing our advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailor-made for MetaTrader 5, delivering seamless notifications for trade openings and closures, along with comprehensive profit and drawdown tracking. Stay ahead of the market curve with timely updates, empowering you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy effortlessly. Key Features: Instant Trade Notifications: Receive real-time updates directly from y
LineaResultadoyEjecucion
Juan Luis De Frutos Blanco
Utilities
Result and Execution line, which shows the net global position, the expected profit at a given price level, and its percentage of the account balance. Additionally, with the line unselected, it executes position and/or order closing actions. You can move the line from one price to another by selecting it, to obtain information on the closing result of positions at different price levels. If you wish to close trades and/or orders, select this option in the EA parameters and then deselect the li
FREE
Strategy Manager Plus
Erwann Pannerec
Utilities
Strategy Manager is a  Multi-Time-Frame & Multi-Currency  Dashboard for  Metatrader 4 and 5. Thanks to a free, external graphical user interface, build your own strategy by combining any indicators and loading them into the dashboard to see the result ! In addition, you can precisely  set-up your Auto-trading & Notifications and use indicators for Stop-Loss, partial profit or limit. Filter your automatic trading & notifications with forex calendar and more. Open and Manage your orders directly w
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
Utilities
Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
AuraTrend
Ventanilla Dency Penalba
Experts
LEAVE A COMMENT OR REVIEW GUYS IF YOU WANT I'LL ANSWER ALL YOUR QUESTION THANK YOU FOR USING MY EA AURA TREND V2 PATCHED – Advanced Smart Recovery EA for MetaTrader 5 AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is a premium next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a powerful combination of trend-following precision, intelligent recovery logic, and advanced account protection inside one fully automated MT5 trading system. Designed for serious traders who value stability, automation, and smart marke
Bneu AI Sentinel Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
``` Bneu AI Sentinel — AI Risk Enforcement for MetaTrader 5 Sentinel is a risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 that monitors all trades on your account from any EA or manual trading. The utility enforces configurable limits through a 6-layer protection system, uses cloud-based analysis to detect trading behavior patterns, and includes a kill switch that closes all positions when limits are breached. What It Does Sentinel runs alongside all your EAs and manual trading. It monitors every
Aurum Lion Scalper
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
Indicators
Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe . It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart. Main Features Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5 Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection Clear Entry, TP and SL zones Built-in trend and market condition filters Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry Optimized internal trading logic Strategy parame
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
3.83 (90)
Utilities
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Hidden Gap by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Equity pulse MT5
Gordana Batic
Utilities
Equity Pulse MT5 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
More from author
ICT Institutional Levels
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
Indicators
This indicator automatically draws horizontal lines at 00s, 20s, 50s and 80s levels.  If you trade ICT concepts and are an ICT Student, then you know that these levels are used as institutional support/resistance levels and/or fibonacci retracement anchor points.  Features Draws horizontal lines at 00, 20, 50 and 80 levels above and below current market price . Choose the amount of levels to show on chart Customizable line colors  Recommended for forex currency pairs. Saves time looking for thes
FREE
ICT Killzones
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
5 (1)
Indicators
Your search for a perfectly simple ICT Killzone indicator for MT5 is now over because here it is. If you trade ICT concepts, then you know what ICT Killzones are. ICT Killzones (by default is adjusted to EST New York Time, no recalibrating to your timezone needed. Just load it onto your chart and you're good to go): Asian Open Killzone (06:00PM - 12:00AM EST New York Time) London Open Killzone (02:00AM - 05:00AM   EST New York Time ) New York Open Killzone (07:00AM - 9:00AM   EST New York Time )
ICT Optimal Trade Entry Tool
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
2 (1)
Utilities
Trading ICT's OTE Concept is simplified with the ICT Optimal Trade Entry Tool. This semi-automatic EA/utility allows trading with manually defined Fibonacci retracement levels. Simply anchor the Fibonacci between swing highs and lows, select your desired entry level in the graphical panel, and the tool automatically opens positions based on your predefined direction. No more waiting in front of charts for price action to reach your entry levels; set the Fibonacci, enable your chosen entry level,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review