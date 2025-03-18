MT5 Trade Master

Multifunctional trade dashboard to simplify manual trading. Deals and orders visualization, p&l calculations, one click trading, orders modification, breakeven, trailing stop, partial stop loss, partial take profit, closing by time, equity stop loss and take profit - all of that is possible in one or a few clicks, using hotkeys or with simple mouse drag of the levels on the chart. User friendly interface allows you to test necessary scenarios and move to the use the application almost immediately. Even fractions of a second delays in sending ordres will eventually affect overall financial outcome on a fast market, so do not spend your time on manual pretrade calculations. Trade faster and more efficiently with Trade Master.

Functions

- Placing new market and pending orders. Deals and orders visualization, modification of entry price, stop loss, take profit using mouse drag. Automated risk and profit calculation for a given volume. Automated volume calculation for a given risk. Option to fix price level, risk to reward ratio, distance to current price.

- Breakeven. Customizable breakeven trigger from entry price, customizable size of protected profit.

- Trailing stop. Customizable trigger from entry price, step from current stop loss level, distance from current price.

- Partial stop-loss, partial take-profit, time closing. Option to split a trade into parts of arbitrary volume. Closing level can be set as fixed price (bid, ask), in points, pips, percentage of chart price, as parts of hard sl, or as parts of hard tp.

- Entry level, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing, partial closure price levels can be dragged with mouse or changed from the dashboard.

- Virtual stop loss and take profit to hide levels from the broker.

- Simple setup for manual partial closing. Option to reverse a trade in one click.

- Option to close or delete all orders of the same type in one click.

- One click closing of all orders of a certain type.

- Trading stats for the current symbol or for the entire account.

- Hot keys for main trade functions

- Screenshots

The application does not work in strategy tester. Check out trial version before purchase (works on demo accounts without limitations). If you have any questions or ideas about the application - send a private message.