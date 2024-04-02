TPSpro Trade PRO

A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders.

The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions.

MT5 VERSION / Additional installation materials

Main functions:

Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the chart and click in the appropriate direction to place your future order.

Quick setup of market orders

Set the risk level as a percentage of your balance or capital using TRADE PRO, or specify a specific risk amount. Visually define the stop-loss level on the chart, allowing the tool to automatically calculate the optimal position size for each currency pair. The tool can also automatically set a profit target (take-profit) based on the specified risk-reward ratio. Place multiple limit orders, sharing the TOTAL RISK (Grid Mode). Whether you're placing multiple buy or sell trades, or following a grid strategy, the trading panel offers the ability to place multiple limit orders, allowing you to distribute your primary risk across each of their portions, which can also be adjusted.

Adding additional limit orders to an existing market order. For your convenience, if you already have an open order, we've added a feature that allows you to quickly add additional limit orders with a shared stop-loss and take-profit.

Setting additional take-profit levels with the ability to quickly change the volume. The new feature allows you to quickly set additional take profits with the ability to quickly adjust the volume.

Three Trailing Stop Modes (Coming Soon) With three trailing stop-loss options provided by TRADE PRO, your stop-loss is dynamically adjusted according to price movement, maximizing potential profit. You can choose from the following trailing stop types: "Min/Max," "MA," and "ATR."

Virtual take-profit and stop-loss mode

For visual convenience, we've enabled virtual take-profit and stop-loss modes. When the price reaches the specified take-profit level, the EA will automatically close part or all of the order. Two types of panels (Standard/Collapsed). For those who appreciate simplicity and a laconic style, a simplified version of the panel (Minimized) was developed in parallel.

Displays the history of the current order, saving stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as all orders in the history. This is a very useful feature that allows you to visually track all closed Forex trades, displaying stop-loss and take-profit changes. This tool allows you to analyze your trading in real time and identify the strengths and weaknesses of your trading strategy.

Using hotkeys: