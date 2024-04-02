TPSpro Trade PRO

4.67

A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders.
The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions.

MT5 VERSION / Additional installation materials

Main functions:

  • Original. Simple. Effective.

    • A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the chart and click in the appropriate direction to place your future order.

  • Quick setup of market orders

    • Set the risk level as a percentage of your balance or capital using TRADE PRO, or specify a specific risk amount. Visually define the stop-loss level on the chart, allowing the tool to automatically calculate the optimal position size for each currency pair. The tool can also automatically set a profit target (take-profit) based on the specified risk-reward ratio.

  • Place multiple limit orders, sharing the TOTAL RISK (Grid Mode).

    • Whether you're placing multiple buy or sell trades, or following a grid strategy, the trading panel offers the ability to place multiple limit orders, allowing you to distribute your primary risk across each of their portions, which can also be adjusted.

  • Adding additional limit orders to an existing market order.

    • For your convenience, if you already have an open order, we've added a feature that allows you to quickly add additional limit orders with a shared stop-loss and take-profit.

  • Setting additional take-profit levels with the ability to quickly change the volume.

    • The new feature allows you to quickly set additional take profits with the ability to quickly adjust the volume.

  • Three Trailing Stop Modes (Coming Soon)

    • With three trailing stop-loss options provided by TRADE PRO, your stop-loss is dynamically adjusted according to price movement, maximizing potential profit. You can choose from the following trailing stop types: "Min/Max," "MA," and "ATR."

  • Virtual take-profit and stop-loss mode

    • For visual convenience, we've enabled virtual take-profit and stop-loss modes. When the price reaches the specified take-profit level, the EA will automatically close part or all of the order.

  • Two types of panels (Standard/Collapsed).

    • For those who appreciate simplicity and a laconic style, a simplified version of the panel (Minimized) was developed in parallel.

  • Displays the history of the current order, saving stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as all orders in the history.

    • This is a very useful feature that allows you to visually track all closed Forex trades, displaying stop-loss and take-profit changes. This tool allows you to analyze your trading in real time and identify the strengths and weaknesses of your trading strategy.

    Using hotkeys:

    • Key “Q” Enables the panel for opening BUY orders.
    • The “A” key turns on the panel for opening SELL orders.
    Reviews 7
    DanyLbc747
    1222
    DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
     

    Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

    Fabio B
    38
    Fabio B 2024.08.30 17:50 
     

    An essential tool on MT4, impossible to trade without it!

    mwells
    284
    mwells 2024.06.26 13:17 
     

    Excellent tool. Exactly what I was after. Easy to use and visually clean and simple.

    DanyLbc747
    1222
    DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
     

    Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

    kvnc
    119
    kvnc 2025.01.04 16:35 
     

    there are far better alternatives in the market around this price point.

    Roman Podpora
    112054
    Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.03.01 11:59
    Thank you!) Everyone has a choice)!
    Fabio B
    38
    Fabio B 2024.08.30 17:50 
     

    An essential tool on MT4, impossible to trade without it!

    Roman Podpora
    112054
    Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.03.01 11:59
    Thanks for your feedback)!
    mwells
    284
    mwells 2024.06.26 13:17 
     

    Excellent tool. Exactly what I was after. Easy to use and visually clean and simple.

    Roman Podpora
    112054
    Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.06.26 16:52
    Thanks a lot! We tried to make a simple and effective panel))
    varon
    530
    varon 2024.04.10 14:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Podpora
    112054
    Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.04.10 20:00
    Thank you for the good words) We will constantly improve)
    Aliaksandr Alferchyk
    289
    Aliaksandr Alferchyk 2024.04.05 10:31 
     

    Amazing panel! I've been looking for something like this for a long time. The functionality of the panel is immediately clear, everything is logical. What I liked most was the minimization mode. It looks very nice on both white and black backgrounds. The grid construction mode is also very convenient: I can divide my risk into several orders. And additional takes helped me get even more profit from my positions. The support is at a high level, several of my questions were resolved in a few minutes! This panel will become the main utility of my daily trading. Many thanks to the developer!

    Roman Podpora
    112054
    Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.04.05 14:12
    Thank you) We are always happy to make the best products for you)
    MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI
    548
    MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI 2024.04.04 11:44 
     

    Good job. Intuitive and easy to use. cool.

    Roman Podpora
    112054
    Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.04.04 14:02
    Thank you very much) We tried to make a caricature and very effective trading panel ✌️😎✌️
    Reply to review