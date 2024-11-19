CSV News File Generator MT5 is a script specifically designed for the MQL5 platform. It enables the automated generation of CSV files containing economic calendar news, making it ideal for use in strategy simulators or as data for training artificial intelligence models.

The script gathers economic news directly from the MQL5 calendar, organizes the data into arrays, and converts it into CSV files for later use.

Identify Event Codes:

Find the event code for the relevant news items: Click aquí Specify the Currency:

The script allows you to generate news for major currencies:

USD (no need to specify events, it automatically includes the most important news), CAD, EUR, NZD, CHF, GBP, and AUD. To include multiple events, separate them with commas ( , ). Select the Date Range:

Choose the start date for generating news. Run the Script:

The CSV file will be automatically saved in the "Commons" folder of your MQL5 platform.

Script Features Full Automation: Generates CSV files without manual intervention.

Multi-Currency Compatibility: Works with the main economic pairs.

Versatility: Perfect for traders and researchers needing structured data for analysis or machine learning.

Efficiency: Optimizes time by avoiding unnecessary currency processing. Requirements A properly configured MQL5 platform.

Ensure economic calendar news data is enabled.

Adequate computer resources to process large data volumes if multiple events are selected. Special Keywords ALL: Generates all high-impact events for the selected currency.

Example: If you select EUR and use ALL , all relevant high-impact news for the euro will be included.

NULL: Skips generating any events for the selected currency, improving performance.



