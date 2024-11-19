CSV News File Generator MT5

CSV News File Generator MT5 is a script specifically designed for the MQL5 platform. It enables the automated generation of CSV files containing economic calendar news, making it ideal for use in strategy simulators or as data for training artificial intelligence models.

How Does It Work?

The script gathers economic news directly from the MQL5 calendar, organizes the data into arrays, and converts it into CSV files for later use.

Steps to Generate News

  1. Identify Event Codes:
    Find the event code for the relevant news items: Click aquí  

  2. Specify the Currency:
    The script allows you to generate news for major currencies:
    USD (no need to specify events, it automatically includes the most important news), CAD, EUR, NZD, CHF, GBP, and AUD.

    To include multiple events, separate them with commas ( , ).

  3. Select the Date Range:
    Choose the start date for generating news.

  4. Run the Script:
    The CSV file will be automatically saved in the "Commons" folder of your MQL5 platform.

Script Features
  • Full Automation: Generates CSV files without manual intervention.
  • Multi-Currency Compatibility: Works with the main economic pairs.
  • Versatility: Perfect for traders and researchers needing structured data for analysis or machine learning.
  • Efficiency: Optimizes time by avoiding unnecessary currency processing.
Requirements
  • A properly configured MQL5 platform.
  • Ensure economic calendar news data is enabled.
  • Adequate computer resources to process large data volumes if multiple events are selected.
Special Keywords

  • ALL: Generates all high-impact events for the selected currency.
    Example: If you select EUR and use ALL , all relevant high-impact news for the euro will be included.

  • NULL: Skips generating any events for the selected currency, improving performance.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
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5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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