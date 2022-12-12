Trade Panel MetaTrader 5

5

Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience.

Orders execution with one click

You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders:

  • Close/cancel all
  • Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately
  • Close profits/losses separately
  • Cancel orders based on the direction

Automated Lot and Risk:Reward calculations

The panel has an ability to either use manual lot size but also can define it automatically based on the percent of one of the following parameters :

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Cash Amount

It will eliminate the requirement to manually adjust lot size and will calculate it according to the defined risk parameter. Beside it, the the lot size calculation could be based on the Risk:Reward setting so you will not overcome the predefined risks and follow your risk-management ratio. It is possible the adjust both Risk to Take Profit and Risk to Stop Loss ratios so the Panel will calculate the lot according to these parameters.

Ruler on chart for risks and TP/SL visualization

To help with visualization of risks the Panel has the Lines feature that plots the Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart. The Lines (Ruler) feature also shows the potential Profits and Losses according to Take Profit and Stop Loss prices, so it will not be a problem anymore to evaluate the risks and rewards directly on the chart. Moreover, the Lines block could be dragged so it's applicable not only to current market conditions but to future price zones also if the price comes there.

Take Profit and Stop Loss prices can be pinned in Lines in case if you want to lock the prices at a certain level and also there is an ability to Reverse the Lines based on defined Risk:Reward to switch between buy and sell directions.

Automated breakeven

The panel has multiple features to automate the set up of the breakeven:

  • Points
  • Percent
  • Money

It will help to control the risk and to define both values (1) when to move Stop Loss to breakeven and (2) at which distance to locate it. Beside automated breakeven, there is an option to set it manually from the mini-bar on the chart when the position is opened (by pressing BE button).

Automated trailing stop

The panel has an option to maximize the profit from every trade by automated trailing stop adjustment based on the following conditions:

  • Points
  • Percent

    You can define when to start moving the trailing stop and the distance of the trailing stop also. The panel will trail it on every coming tick on the symbol.

    Partial position close

    When trading, it's very time consuming to manually close only part of the position if some conditions are met for it. With the mini-bar on the chart it is possible to partially close the position (press PC button) with just one click while the percentage of closing can be adjusted in the settings.

    Partial take profits

    If your trading strategy has partial take profits, they can be arranged with the trading panel. In the Settings tab there are located 5 presets to define the lot % to close and the distance that could be defined either automatically or manually.

    All the settings that were set up in the panel are defined and saved for every single symbol separately. Also, after the restart of the MetaTrader all the settings will be loaded from the saved configurations.

    Hotkeys

    To get maximum usability, in the trade panel there are implemented hotkeys for various trading actions. You can buy and sell using market, limit and stop orders, as well as close all positions or orders with just one button click.

    Reviews 30
    supercalio
    86
    supercalio 2026.07.10 16:02 
     

    It works as designed. Great job devs

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    supercalio
    86
    supercalio 2026.07.10 16:02 
     

    It works as designed. Great job devs

    Roman Zhitnik
    15442
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2026.07.11 01:18
    Thank you for your review! If you have any ideas for further improvement please feel free to mention - they will be noted for the next updates’
    Sergey Timokhin
    422
    Sergey Timokhin 2024.11.13 20:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Fibonacci610
    177
    Fibonacci610 2024.03.01 01:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    bob thomson
    585
    bob thomson 2024.01.07 01:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    RZ32-CH
    320
    RZ32-CH 2023.11.23 08:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Max Kentuchy
    18
    Max Kentuchy 2023.09.13 13:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Zhitnik
    15442
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2023.09.14 10:31
    Добавлено в версии 2.95.
    [Deleted] 2023.08.23 14:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mounir Mahmoud
    18
    Mounir Mahmoud 2023.05.03 16:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Zhitnik
    15442
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2023.05.03 16:59
    Thank you a lot for your feedback!
    skowyrnyksen
    14
    skowyrnyksen 2023.02.28 10:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Tika Tanaiyo
    68
    Tika Tanaiyo 2023.02.26 18:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    James W
    61
    James W 2023.02.23 15:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Zhitnik
    15442
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2023.02.23 15:36
    1. Частичное закрытие уже есть - в настройках панели задается % закрытия, сама кнопка BE после открытия позиции на мини-панели.
    2. Не совсем понятно, какой функционал подразумевается, нужны подробности
    3. Статистика доступна в самом функционале МТ5 во вкладке Trade
    AmaroMoreira
    14
    AmaroMoreira 2023.02.22 14:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Zhitnik
    15442
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2023.02.22 15:50
    Turn on the Algo Trading button in your MT5. Either your broker doesn't allow trading with EAs.
    Eduard Chernyi
    291
    Eduard Chernyi 2023.02.22 08:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Владимир
    119
    Владимир 2023.02.21 21:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Elsier Salvador Jimenez Malla
    1304
    Elsier Salvador Jimenez Malla 2023.02.21 18:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Criti
    31
    Criti 2023.02.16 12:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Yurka Tim
    29
    Yurka Tim 2023.02.15 22:57 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Gagabrix
    35
    Gagabrix 2023.02.11 22:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Roman Zhitnik
    15442
    Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2023.02.12 08:07
    The color settings were added in version 2.61.
    Nguyen Minh Luan
    262
    Nguyen Minh Luan 2023.02.07 14:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    hossein fallah
    21
    hossein fallah 2023.02.07 10:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    12
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