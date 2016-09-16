The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator.

The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution.

Signal monitoring

Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30.





Advantages

never trades against the market;

the higher the risk, the higher the profit;

designed for the actual current market conditions;

the EA is easy to use and does not require parameter configuration;

the settings have been optimized for the EURUSD M30;

this is a "set and forget" type EA;

adapted to any market conditions (slippages, spread expansions, gaps);

special account types are not required;

no need to constantly monitor the EA and the market.

Important! Remember that this is not the Holy Grail, it is only a program. Depending on the trading experience and knowledge, the trader is to decide where and how to use it, in what markets and under what conditions. Make sure you test the program in the strategy tester in visual mode and understand all the settings before you make the purchase. If any questions come up during testing, feel free to contact me. I hope, this product will be helpful. If you like my product, please leave your feedback.





Parameters

base_lot - used lot.

- used lot. mm - lot multiplier.

- lot multiplier. mm_base - deposit amount х 2, for doubling the used lot.

- deposit amount х 2, for doubling the used lot. period_min - period for opening orders.

- period for opening orders. max_orders - the maximum number of opened orders.

- the maximum number of opened orders. coef - hedging coefficient.

- hedging coefficient. take_profit - take profit in points.

- take profit in points. profit_money - amount of profit in account units when using hedging.

It is not recommended to change the indicator parameters.