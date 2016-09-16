Meat EA

5

The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator.

The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution.

Signal monitoring

Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30.


Advantages

  • never trades against the market;
  • the higher the risk, the higher the profit;
  • designed for the actual current market conditions;
  • the EA is easy to use and does not require parameter configuration;
  • the settings have been optimized for the EURUSD M30;
  • this is a "set and forget" type EA;
  • adapted to any market conditions (slippages, spread expansions, gaps);
  • special account types are not required;
  • no need to constantly monitor the EA and the market.
Important! Remember that this is not the Holy Grail, it is only a program. Depending on the trading experience and knowledge, the trader is to decide where and how to use it, in what markets and under what conditions. Make sure you test the program in the strategy tester in visual mode and understand all the settings before you make the purchase. If any questions come up during testing, feel free to contact me. I hope, this product will be helpful. If you like my product, please leave your feedback.


Parameters

  • base_lot - used lot.
  • mm - lot multiplier.
  • mm_base - deposit amount х 2, for doubling the used lot.
  • period_min - period for opening orders.
  • max_orders - the maximum number of opened orders.
  • coef - hedging coefficient.
  • take_profit - take profit in points.
  • profit_money - amount of profit in account units when using hedging.
It is not recommended to change the indicator parameters.
Reviews 1
Serafin Perez
3873
Serafin Perez 2019.05.30 01:17 
 

Muy bueno.

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Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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Serafin Perez
3873
Serafin Perez 2019.05.30 01:17 
 

Muy bueno.

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