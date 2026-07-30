TR_BASKET_SYSTEM v3.5

Institutional-Grade Basket Trading System

The Problem

Most grid systems fail for one reason:

They don’t know when to stop.

They keep adding positions blindly…

Until the account is gone.

The Solution

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is built differently.

This is not a random grid EA.

This is a defensive, structured, multi-layer trading system designed to:

Control risk

Adapt to market conditions

Protect equity

And exit intelligently

What Makes It Different?

This system does NOT rely on entries only.

It focuses on survival first — profit second.

Core Advantages

✔ Adaptive behavior based on volatility (ATR)

✔ AI-based market bias filtering

✔ Multi-timeframe confirmation

✔ Anti-trend protection system

✔ Smart exit based on profit structure

✔ Equity protection from peak levels

✔ Recovery logic with controlled exposure

✔ Built for real market conditions

Key Features

Adaptive Grid Engine

Grid spacing changes automatically based on market volatility.

AI Bias Filter

Blocks trades when the market is strongly against your direction.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Avoids weak entries by aligning multiple timeframes.

Anti-Trend Guard

Prevents aggressive trading against strong trends.

Recovery Mode

Reduces risk when the system goes deeper into the basket.

BreakEven Exit

Closes baskets early instead of waiting for unrealistic recovery.

Partial De-risk

Closes high-risk positions to reduce pressure.

Smart Exit Engine

Locks profits when momentum weakens.

Basket Trailing

Protects floating profit dynamically.

Equity Peak Guard

Protects account gains from drawdown after profit.

Daily Target System

Stops trading after reaching daily profit.

Drawdown Protection

Limits risk on both basket and account level.

Inputs (Simplified)

Auto Lot System

Automatic lot sizing based on balance/equity

Adjustable risk per capital unit

Grid Control

Grid distance

Lot progression mode

Maximum steps

Risk Management

Capital allocation

Margin control

Max exposure per side

Entry Filters

EMA trend filter

Smart entry logic

Volatility filter

Exit Systems

Basket TP

Smart exit

Trailing system

Protection Layers

Peak Guard

Drawdown Guard

Recovery system

✅ Trading Instruments & Compatibility TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is designed to work across multiple markets: ✔ Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

(EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.) ✔ Metals (XAUUSD – Gold, XAGUSD – Silver)

(XAUUSD – Gold, XAGUSD – Silver) ✔ Indices (US30, NAS100, US500, GER40, etc.)

(US30, NAS100, US500, GER40, etc.) ✔ Crypto CFDs (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others depending on broker) Best Performance The system performs best on: 🔹 Gold (XAUUSD)

🔹 Major Forex pairs

🔹 High liquidity instruments Recommended Timeframes M5 → for faster execution

M15 → balanced performance

H1 → more stable behavior Broker Requirements Low spread broker recommended

ECN account preferred

Stable VPS connection is highly recommended

One system. Multiple markets. Designed to adapt — not depend on a single asset.



Who Is This For?

This system is designed for traders who:

Want structured trading (not signals)

Understand risk management

Prefer controlled growth over aggressive trading

Need a system that adapts to the market

Important

This is NOT a “get rich quick” EA.

It is a capital management system.

Used correctly, it can provide stability.

Used incorrectly, it can still be risky.

Recommended Setup

Use low to medium risk

Run on VPS

Test on demo first

Start with conservative settings

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk.

Grid and basket systems can generate drawdown, especially during strong trends or high volatility.

You are fully responsible for your trading decisions.