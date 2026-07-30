TR Basket System

  • Experts
  • Meshari F M Alkhawaled
    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    I don’t build trading robots.
    I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
    My focus is not on finding entries,
    but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
    Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
  • Version: 4.1
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM v3.5

Institutional-Grade Basket Trading System

The Problem

Most grid systems fail for one reason:
They don’t know when to stop.

They keep adding positions blindly…
Until the account is gone.

The Solution

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is built differently.

This is not a random grid EA.
This is a defensive, structured, multi-layer trading system designed to:

  • Control risk
  • Adapt to market conditions
  • Protect equity
  • And exit intelligently

What Makes It Different?

This system does NOT rely on entries only.
It focuses on survival first — profit second.

Core Advantages

✔ Adaptive behavior based on volatility (ATR)
✔ AI-based market bias filtering
✔ Multi-timeframe confirmation
✔ Anti-trend protection system
✔ Smart exit based on profit structure
✔ Equity protection from peak levels
✔ Recovery logic with controlled exposure
✔ Built for real market conditions

Key Features

Adaptive Grid Engine
Grid spacing changes automatically based on market volatility.

AI Bias Filter
Blocks trades when the market is strongly against your direction.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Avoids weak entries by aligning multiple timeframes.

Anti-Trend Guard
Prevents aggressive trading against strong trends.

Recovery Mode
Reduces risk when the system goes deeper into the basket.

BreakEven Exit
Closes baskets early instead of waiting for unrealistic recovery.

Partial De-risk
Closes high-risk positions to reduce pressure.

Smart Exit Engine
Locks profits when momentum weakens.

Basket Trailing
Protects floating profit dynamically.

Equity Peak Guard
Protects account gains from drawdown after profit.

Daily Target System
Stops trading after reaching daily profit.

Drawdown Protection
Limits risk on both basket and account level.

Inputs (Simplified)

Auto Lot System

  • Automatic lot sizing based on balance/equity
  • Adjustable risk per capital unit

Grid Control

  • Grid distance
  • Lot progression mode
  • Maximum steps

Risk Management

  • Capital allocation
  • Margin control
  • Max exposure per side

Entry Filters

  • EMA trend filter
  • Smart entry logic
  • Volatility filter

Exit Systems

  • Basket TP
  • Smart exit
  • Trailing system

Protection Layers

  • Peak Guard
  • Drawdown Guard
  • Recovery system

✅ Trading Instruments & Compatibility

TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is designed to work across multiple markets:

  • Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • Metals (XAUUSD – Gold, XAGUSD – Silver)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100, US500, GER40, etc.)
  • Crypto CFDs (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others depending on broker)

Best Performance

The system performs best on:

  • 🔹 Gold (XAUUSD)
  • 🔹 Major Forex pairs
  • 🔹 High liquidity instruments

Recommended Timeframes

  • M5 → for faster execution
  • M15 → balanced performance
  • H1 → more stable behavior

Broker Requirements

  • Low spread broker recommended
  • ECN account preferred
  • Stable VPS connection is highly recommended


One system. Multiple markets.

Designed to adapt — not depend on a single asset.


Who Is This For?

This system is designed for traders who:

  • Want structured trading (not signals)
  • Understand risk management
  • Prefer controlled growth over aggressive trading
  • Need a system that adapts to the market

Important

This is NOT a “get rich quick” EA.

It is a capital management system.
Used correctly, it can provide stability.
Used incorrectly, it can still be risky.

Recommended Setup

  • Use low to medium risk
  • Run on VPS
  • Test on demo first
  • Start with conservative settings

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk.

Grid and basket systems can generate drawdown, especially during strong trends or high volatility.

You are fully responsible for your trading decisions.


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The Revolution Great Achiever FT
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Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
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EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
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Experts
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
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Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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