Sven AI Trading BOT EA

Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies !

Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform !

Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Intelligence Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency analysing and trading !


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Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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