Dreadnought

Feature

  • No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA.
  • Logic is original,sound and robust.
  • Augmented by machine learning.
  • Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe.
  • Win rate is 99%.
  • ProfitFactor is over 5.
  • One trade at a time.


The Ultimate EA

Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market.

This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed.


Currency Pairs

This EA works on USDJPY.

On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY".


Parameters

Parameter name
 Description
LotsMethod There are two modes.One is "Normal".
If you choose this,the parameter "LotsValue" will be used for lots.
The other mode is "Propotional".
If you choose this,0.1 lot will be added per 1000 dollars(Euro/GBP).
For example,if your account has 10000 dollars,lots will be 1.
If 11000,lots will be 1.1.
LotsValue
Number of lots.
LotsMultiplier
 If LotsMethod is "Propotional",then lots will be multiplied by this.Risk and profit increases as this parameter`s value increase.
MagicNumber
MagicNumber for the EA
Comment
Order comment
Slippage Slippage
NoTradeOverThisSpread The EA do not open trades if spread is wider than this.
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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