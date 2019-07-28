Pegasus Pro
- Experts
-
Armin Heshmattelegram Channel: https://t.me/enzoforexea
telegram ID : https://t.me/Dariccoowner
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 September 2019
- Activations: 6
Pegasus Pro works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm , but it’s so sensitive, it’s 100% automatic,Pegasus Pro is capable to scalp every different situation ,Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( MAX 5 for majur currency ) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low spreads , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address
Live signal, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+Signals+From+Author
LIVE PERPORMANCE IN YouTube: https://youtu.be/XRRsdznQCAw
Features:
- No grid. No martingale
- A small Stoploss for every trade (( 1.3 PIP ))
- Low Drawdown
- multi currency
Please download setfiles before doing a Backtest , Default setting EA is not correct
........ download setfiles : Click Here ......
Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDJPY ,NZDUSD, USDCAD
Setting
This EA work in ECN broker and also it need very high speed VPS with very low ms
strategy work in time frame :any time frame
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