IntelliTrade

Introducing our innovative trading robot, designed to help you achieve maximum profitability in the forex market. Our trading robot uses advanced algorithms to place pending orders above or below the current price, with the ability to set take profit and stop loss parameters. This allows for precise risk management, ensuring that you can limit your losses and maximize your gains.

Our trading robot is also equipped with a breakeven function, which enables you to secure your profits and minimize your risks. This function is especially useful in volatile market conditions, allowing you to lock in gains and protect your investment.

Additionally, our trading robot includes a time filter, which enables you to set specific trading times that align with your schedule and preferences. This feature is especially useful for those who prefer to trade during specific market hours.

For those who prefer high-risk settings, our trading robot includes a safety stop function, which allows you to set a stop loss at a specific level to protect against sudden market movements. Our trading robot is default set on the GBP/USD pair, with a M15 timeframe, and also includes safe and high-risk settings for other major forex pairs.

Overall, our trading robot is designed to help you maximize your profitability while minimizing your risks, through its advanced algorithms and risk management features. With its precision, flexibility, and ease of use, our trading robot is the perfect tool for any forex trader looking to succeed in today's fast-paced market.

The alternative settings for the other forex major pairs can be found in the "Comments" section .


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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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The TradeTech Titan Expert Advisor (EA) harnesses a diverse array of standard indicators to initiate trades. Once conditions are favorable, an additional layer of finely adjustable filters or thresholds ensures optimal entry points. These thresholds, ranging from 1 to 100, offer customizable trade filtering. Every trade is secured with a virtual StopLoss and virtual TakeProfit value. The EA avoids risky strategies, such as the Martingale system or any methods involving increasing lot sizes, and
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