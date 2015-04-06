IntelliTrade

Introducing our innovative trading robot, designed to help you achieve maximum profitability in the forex market. Our trading robot uses advanced algorithms to place pending orders above or below the current price, with the ability to set take profit and stop loss parameters. This allows for precise risk management, ensuring that you can limit your losses and maximize your gains.





Our trading robot is also equipped with a breakeven function, which enables you to secure your profits and minimize your risks. This function is especially useful in volatile market conditions, allowing you to lock in gains and protect your investment.





Additionally, our trading robot includes a time filter, which enables you to set specific trading times that align with your schedule and preferences. This feature is especially useful for those who prefer to trade during specific market hours.





For those who prefer high-risk settings, our trading robot includes a safety stop function, which allows you to set a stop loss at a specific level to protect against sudden market movements. Our trading robot is default set on the GBP/USD pair, with a M15 timeframe, and also includes safe and high-risk settings for other major forex pairs.





Overall, our trading robot is designed to help you maximize your profitability while minimizing your risks, through its advanced algorithms and risk management features. With its precision, flexibility, and ease of use, our trading robot is the perfect tool for any forex trader looking to succeed in today's fast-paced market. The alternative settings for the other forex major pairs can be found in the "Comments" section .



