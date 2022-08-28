Price Action Forex Trading Robot

This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here.

The EA is for EURUSD Only.

Entry Logic:

  1. Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling.
  2. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX.
  3. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market.

Exit Logic:

Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit.

Also we have trailing stop function.

Money Management Logic:

We have used several effective money management logic here.

  1. We use at least 1:2 Risk Reward ratio.
  2. When a trade goes in profit at least 20%, we put a trailing stop there. your profit will be locked in 20% profit and the stop loss will move automatically after every 20%pips profit.
  3. After getting in profit, your 50% position will be closed,so you are out of risk for that trade.because you booked 50% profit and locked your sl.
  4. Your lot size will increase/decrease according to your balance and profit.

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5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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