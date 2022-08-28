Price Action Forex Trading Robot

This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here.

The EA is for EURUSD Only.



Entry Logic:

Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market.

Exit Logic:

Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit.

Also we have trailing stop function.

Money Management Logic:

We have used several effective money management logic here.