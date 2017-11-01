CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically.





Trading Concept

The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend.

To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Portal will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.

Position will be closed either when Take Profit/Stop Loss is reached or when a new trend/range bound is detected.





Features

To reduce the risk, it applies fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values.

Money Management function is offered in the EA.

NO martingale or averaging are used.

martingale or averaging are used. Monthly updates will be provided.

It is recommended to operate on the Daily timeframe to reduce any noise.





Configurations

Input parameters are simple and explicit.