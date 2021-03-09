Shooting Target

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Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!

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This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. It is all controlled by yourself and you can use it to build your own winning strategies.

After you bought this product, you will be invited to join our PRIVATE Telegram Group for discussion and sharing of winning strategies.

Although this EA is powerful, if you have some strategies would like to be implemented in it, welcome to contact Author. Our team is welcome to listen any new ideas and methods to enhance EA to all customers. Our goal is helping our customers to be success in trading. It is FREE to implement your strategies if they are accepted. New features will be included in newer versions.

Our team promises you this EA is one of the best EAs in the world which will be updated form time to time with enhancements.

Wish you guys and gals enjoy it with positive feedbacks.





P.S. NO CHEATING on Back Test Result

P.S. The first 10 users who buy/rent this EA may get the setting of screenshot.

P.S. Strategy is same with MT5

