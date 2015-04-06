Trend Bender Pro

Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging

Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive Trend Detection: Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly, Daily, 4-Hour, and 1-Hour. The algorithm dynamically adapts to the selected trend timeframe, ensuring trades are always in sync with the bigger picture.

  • Intelligent Entry Signals: Gain an edge with our dual-indicator entry system. Combining the power of the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) and Stochastic Oscillator, the algorithm pinpoints optimal buy and sell opportunities. Whether it's an RVI crossover or a Stochastics divergence, you’ll always know when the odds are in your favor.

  • Dynamic Hedging System: When markets turn against you, our algorithm has your back. It automatically deploys a dynamic hedging strategy, placing up to two protective hedge positions in the original trade direction. The first hedge kicks in at a user-defined distance, while the second hedge doubles down for maximum recovery potential.

  • User Input Descriptions:

    1. TakeProfit (TP):

      • Description: Sets the target profit level for each trade. The algorithm will automatically close a position once this profit target (measured in points) is reached.
      • Default Value: 500 points.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can increase or decrease this value based on their trading strategy or desired profit levels.

    2. StopLoss (SL):

      • Description: Defines the maximum allowable loss for each trade. The algorithm will close a position if it reaches this loss threshold (measured in points), helping to manage risk and limit potential losses.
      • Default Value: 6000 points.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can modify this value to suit their risk tolerance or market conditions.

    3. LotSize:

      • Description: Determines the size of each trade. A higher lot size increases both potential profits and risks, while a lower lot size reduces exposure to the market.
      • Default Value: 0.1 lots.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can set this to match their account size, leverage, and trading strategy.

    4. TrendTimeFrame:

      • Description: Selects the timeframe used for determining the market trend. Options include Weekly, Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour charts, allowing users to align the algorithm with their preferred trading style.
      • Options: Weekly, Daily, 4-Hour, 1-Hour.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can choose the timeframe that best fits their market outlook.

    5. SignalTimeFrame:

      • Description: Specifies the timeframe for generating buy or sell signals based on the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) and Stochastic Oscillator. This timeframe affects how the algorithm interprets short-term market movements.
      • Options: Weekly, Daily, 4-Hour, 1-Hour, etc.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can adjust this to fine-tune the responsiveness of the algorithm’s entry signals.

    6. HedgeDistance:

      • Description: Sets the number of points the market must move against the original trade before placing the first hedge position. This feature allows users to recover from adverse market movements by adding a second position in the same direction.
      • Default Value: 1000 points.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can modify this value based on their strategy and market conditions.

    7. SecondHedgeDistance:

      • Description: Defines the additional number of points required after the first hedge to trigger the second hedge position. This secondary level of hedging helps to further mitigate risks if the market continues to move against the initial trade.
      • Default Value: 1500 points.
      • Adjustable: Yes, users can adjust this based on their comfort level with risk and desire for added protection.

    These user inputs provide traders with the flexibility to tailor the "TrendBender Pro" algorithm to their specific needs, risk appetite, and trading style. By adjusting these parameters, users can optimize their trading performance across various market conditions.

    Customizable Risk Management: Set your own Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, with default settings at 600 points for both. Adjust the lot size to fit your risk tolerance, starting from an initial 0.1, ensuring that every trade aligns with your strategy.

  • Real-Time Profit Monitoring: Stay informed at all times with real-time chart updates. The algorithm displays your account balance, equity, and running profit/loss directly on the chart, color-coded for instant insights—green when in profit, red when in loss. Never miss a beat in your trading performance.

Why Choose This Algorithm?

Designed for traders who want the perfect blend of precision and adaptability, this MQL4 algorithm is your all-in-one solution for navigating volatile markets with confidence. Whether you’re a trend follower or a fan of technical analysis, our algorithm delivers automated, hands-free trading with a focus on capital protection and growth.

Transform your trading strategy today—unlock the power of trend-based analysis and dynamic hedging with the Ultimate Trend-Driven MQL4 Algorithm. Achieve consistency, minimize risk, and let your profits run!


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Triple Hedge Guard
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
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Introducing Triple Hedge Guard , a powerful and adaptive trading algorithm designed to safeguard your investments with advanced risk management strategies. This algorithm is built to operate based on weekly chart trends, dynamically adjusting to market conditions while minimizing potential losses through a unique triple hedge feature. Key Features: Triple Hedge Protection : In times of market volatility, the algorithm triggers up to three hedge positions to strategically counterbalance losses,
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