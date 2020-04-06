MatrixEA

  ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk ///


Matrix EA Working with all pairs.  

TimeFrame - 1m


Deposit Recommended : 

  • If you have an account under $ 100-200, it is best to work with a         Micro account lot=0.1   MICRO 
  • If you have an account under $ 500, it is best to work with a               Micro account lot=0.2  MICRO
  • If you have an account  standard  with 1000  $ , it is best to work with a          lot=0.01 
 

///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk ///



Symbol: all  symbols

 RC:gbpusd / EURUSD 

Matrix EA V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way less hazardous.

would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way less hazardous. that trailing terminate hurt would probably get started to help change in your favor all over again. Nevertheless, as soon as you`re with all the ATR process, there`s an additional opportinity for our personal trailing terminate to travel in excess.


That’s very superior to check on you will be spreading a really items with people are very considerably content with see with people for a very positive take note i want those that are generally sharing the Matrix EA V 1.00  over these thanks a lot with regard to spreading


"SETTINGS"

 lots =0.01

 LotExponent = 1

 lotdecimal = 2

 PipStep = 400.0

 MaxLots = 10.0

  MM = FALSE

 TakeProfit = 500.0

 UseEquityStop = FALSE

 TotalEquityRisk = 20.0

 UseTrailingStop = true ( if trailing=true tp=3000 _ if fals tp=500      ps:3000=300 pips and 500=50 pips)

 TrailStart = 200

 TrailStop = 100

  slip = 5.0

MaxTrades_Matr = 15

MaxTrades_15 = 15

MaxTrades_16 = 15


 

Matrix EA

signal


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/939204



