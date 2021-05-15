Simple Long Short Bar

A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends.

The usage of this indicator is very simple:

Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear.

Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear.

Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa.

Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it means that the short strength is very strong, and vice versa.

Longs turn shorts: When the yellow box keeps getting shorter, it means that longs may turn into shorts.

Short to long: When the blue box keeps getting shorter, it means that shorts may turn into longs.

note:

Advantages of this indicator: simple to use, easy to use, and will perform very well under trending market conditions.

Disadvantages of this indicator: If it is in an extremely volatile range, then the referenceability will also become less, because this indicator is a typical trend indicator.



