Simple Long Short Bar
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple Long Short Bar
A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends.
The usage of this indicator is very simple:
Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear.
Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear.
Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa.
Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it means that the short strength is very strong, and vice versa.
Longs turn shorts: When the yellow box keeps getting shorter, it means that longs may turn into shorts.
Short to long: When the blue box keeps getting shorter, it means that shorts may turn into longs.
note:
Advantages of this indicator: simple to use, easy to use, and will perform very well under trending market conditions.
Disadvantages of this indicator: If it is in an extremely volatile range, then the referenceability will also become less, because this indicator is a typical trend indicator.