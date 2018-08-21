The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR.

An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.

Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O.

The indicator turns on the Alert option.

Options:

ATRPeriod - period ATR for the calculation of steps.

- period ATR for the calculation of steps. XOPips - manual pips



- manual pips XOalert - output of the signal to the terminal.

- output of the signal to the terminal. XOnotification - sending a signal to the mobile terminal.

- sending a signal to the mobile terminal. XOmail - send a signal to e-mail

- send a signal to e-mail Alert level - level reaction

- level reaction Alert only at the first candle

Note: The indicator works at closing prices, so it is desirable to take into account the formed bars.

For clarity, the first time, run together c XOATRHIST