XOatrline
- Indicators
-
Ainur SharipovIn the investment market work since 2002.
For a long time headed a group of representative offices of Alpari.
I Work As A Psychologist.
Specialize in psychological support traders.
Programming is my hobby since childhood.
I am fond of development autoadaptations indicators.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 28 July 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR.
An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.
Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O.
The indicator turns on the Alert option.
Options:
- ATRPeriod - period ATR for the calculation of steps.
- XOPips - manual pips
- XOalert - output of the signal to the terminal.
- XOnotification - sending a signal to the mobile terminal.
- XOmail - send a signal to e-mail
- Alert level - level reaction
- Alert only at the first candle
Note: The indicator works at closing prices, so it is desirable to take into account the formed bars.
For clarity, the first time, run together c XOATRHIST
Хорошая работа, уровни пробоя адаптируются под рынок. Автору спасибо!