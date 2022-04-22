Trend Factor

An indicator for entering with trend and timely exiting.

It has sensitivity setting, by adjusting which it can be applied to both long-term and short-term speculation. 

The highest sensitivity = 1, with this setup, you can even scalp on M1.

No lag, does not withdraw after candlestick closure. 

One of the use options: enter after a candlestick closes, if the vertical line consists of squares of the same color; exit if the color of two or more squares changes.

Before using it, be sure to analyze the signals of your instrument to determine the best entry points.

Settings:

  • DeepBars - indicator display depth;
  • Sensitivity - sensitivity;

