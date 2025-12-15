How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 25

Sorry for that I write here, but I can't find the right topic. I would like to ask that how can I write a review for a signal? Thanks for answers!
 

Right topics for review about some signal? Not sorry - any discussion about particular signals are prohibited on the forum.

if you want to ask something about the signals so there are 2 key threads for that :

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

and

Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals
 

No you misunderstand me! I don't want to write here a review, or somehere else in the forum. I would like to write to the owner of the signal, that page, but I don't know how I can do it! Please help me! 

 
No you misunderstand me! I don't want to write here a review, or somehere else in the forum. I would like to write to the owner of the signal, that page, but I don't know how I can do it! Please help me! 

Please ask your question on the related topic, as already said by newdigital.
 
Hello, I'm new here and I have a question about the first steps after installing MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I followed instructions, but I cannot see my Agents in my account. In MetaTester 5 Agent Tester I have 8 Agents, but in my account there is nothing. I know, that I have to enter the right account in MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I entered the Login, which I used during regisration. Is that right or have I to eter my mail address or perhaps an account-id? I hope somebody can help me. Thanks.
 
Hello, I'm new here and I have a question about the first steps after installing MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I followed instructions, but I cannot see my Agents in my account. In MetaTester 5 Agent Tester I have 8 Agents, but in my account there is nothing. I know, that I have to enter the right account in MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I entered the Login, which I used during regisration. Is that right or have I to eter my mail address or perhaps an account-id? I hope somebody can help me. Thanks.

See this All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.

 
Hello, I'm new here and I have a question about the first steps after installing MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I followed instructions, but I cannot see my Agents in my account. In MetaTester 5 Agent Tester I have 8 Agents, but in my account there is nothing. I know, that I have to enter the right account in MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I entered the Login, which I used during regisration. Is that right or have I to eter my mail address or perhaps an account-id? I hope somebody can help me. Thanks.

I think agents only appear after they have been used. See the "active last day" checkbox in the agents section in your account profile, you may want to uncheck it.

Active last day Checkbox 

You only need to include your username (Pferdekind) in the agents manager 

Agents manager username 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.08.01 11:12

I am making some mini-articles related about How to use some indicators which were coded/uploaded/converted to MT5 CodeBase. Why? Because there are a lot of indicators in CodeBase and just few good description only about how to use them - example with good description is this one: Renko Line Break

So, the discriptions about how to use (mini articles):

  1. Custom Moving Average
  2. Kaufman Efficiency Ratio
  3. MACD
  4. PinBar
  5. Bollinger Bands
  6. Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  7. Parabolic SAR
  8. Bulls Power
  9. Bears Power
  10. Chande Momentum Oscillator
  11. Momentum
  12. Aroon
  13. Hull Moving Average (HMA)
  14. Keltner Channel
  15. Relative Vigor Index Indicator
  16. Average True Range (ATR)
  17. Balance of Power Indicator
  18. Gann HiLo Activator Indicator
  19. Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
  20. Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Indicator
  21. Ultimate Oscillator
  22. Linear Regression Slope Indicator
  23. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA)
  24. True Strength Index
  25. Bollinger Bandwidth Indicator
  26. Renko
  27. Chaikin Oscillator
  28. Elliott Wave
  29. Swing Index
  30. Accumulative Swing Index
  31. Triple Exponential Average (TRIX)
  32. Stochastic RSI
  33. Detrended Price Oscillator
  34. Volume Rate of Change
  35. Trend Trigger Factor (TTF)
  36. Candlestick Basics
  37. Bullish Engulfing Pattern
  38. Bearish Engulfing Pattern
  39. Point & Figure indicator
  40. Dark Cloud Cover
  41. Dragonfly Doji
  42. Evening Star
  43. Rate of Change (ROC)
  44. Gravestone Doji
  45. Hammer
  46. Hanging Man
  47. Harami
  48. Inverted Hammer
  49. Morning Star
  50. Piercing Line Pattern
  51. Shooting Star
  52. Tweezer Tops and Bottoms
  53. Windows (Gaps)
  54. Darvas Box Indicator
  55. DeMarker Indicator
  56. Support and Resistance Indicator
  57. ZigZag
  58. Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
  59. Linear Regression Channel
  60. Mass Index
  61. Stochastic Momentum Index
  62. Alligator Indicator
  63. Volatility
  64. Price Volume Trend
  65. Stochastic Oscillator
  66. AutoTrendLines
  67. Camarilla_Full
  68. Force Index
  69. LineBreakOnChart
  70. Price Channel
  71. Donchian Channels
  72. Renko_v1
  73. GMMA (Guppy Multiple Moving Averages)
  74. Historical Volatility Ratio
  75. Chande's Q-Stick Indicator
  76. Chande's Trendscore indicator
  77. TSI-Oscillator
  78. i-Regression Channel
  79. Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL
  80. Gann Hi-Lo Activator SSL
  81. Fisher Transform
  82. ATR_MA_Oscillator
  83. TrendLine Touch Alert
  84. XXDPO
  85. Ease of Movement
  86. Any Pair Stochastic
  87. Donchian Channel
  88. DeMarker_HTF
  89. MFCS Currency Correlation Chart
  90. i-AnyRange
  91. ZigZag_INT
  92. ZigZag
  93. ZigZag_NK_MTF
  94. Chaikin Volatility
  95. ATR ratio
  96. Pivot Lines TimeZone
  97. Pivot Point
  98. PivotPoint
  99. PivotPointUniversal
  100. Aroon Oscillator
  101. ColorMACD
  102. On Balance Volume (OBV)
  103. Laguerre
  104. X2MA Transform Candles
  105. 2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles
  106. iUSDx (USD index) Muticurrency Indicator
  107. USDx dollar index
  108. ytg_Japan_Candles
  109. iBBFill
  110. RSI_3HTF
  111. AdaptiveRenko
  112. i-GAP
  113. Color Parabolic SAR
  114. 3Parabolic System
  115. Parabolic_HTF
  116. Levels
  117. iHeikenAshiSm
  118. Heiken Ashi Smoothed
  119. RSICandle
  120. ColorRSI
  121. UltraRSI
  122. AbsoluteStrength
  123. AbsoluteStrengthMarket
  124. Narrow range breakout pattern
  125. AroonSignal
  126. XRVI
  127. ColorRVI_HTF
  128. XDeMarker_BB
  129. ZigZag NK Channel
  130. ZigzagColor_Channel
  131. Support-Resistance Indicator
  132. Fibonacci retracement
  133. AutoDayFibs
  134. Auto Fibonacci Indicator (Auto Fibos)
  135. Daily_FiboPiv_DK
  136. FiboPivot_V2
  137. ZigZag on Parabolic + Fibo + Channel
  138. ZigZag + Fibo
  139. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
  140. Three Outside Up
  141. 3XMA_Iсhimoku
  142. Ichimoku Cloud
  143. Ichimoku Oscillator
  144. Multi RSI
  145. RSI multi-timeframe
  146. MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Bullish Harami/Bearish Harami+ Stochastic
  147. TrendlinesDay
  148. DMA (Displaced Moving Averages)
  149. Moving Averages, multi-timeframe
  150. Envelopes
  151. MACD Histogram, multi-timeframe, multi-color
  152. ZeroLag MACD
  153. ExCandles2
  154. Trend Lines Crossing
  155. Color Parabolic 2
  156. Break_Lag_ATR
  157. Float
  158. RSI Fan
  159. Color Parabolic
  160. Blau_Ergodic
  161. i-IntradayFibonacci
  162. Waddah Attar Fibo
  163. Breakout Bars Trend v2
  164. channel_breakout_entry
  165. UltraCCI
  166. Fractals
  167. Fine_Fractals_MTF
  168. X-bars Fractals
  169. i4_pivot_v1
  170. Fractal_Level_Xrust
  171. FX_Sniper_Ergodic_CCI
  172. JCCX
  173. SuperWoodiesCCI
  174. Fine Fractals
  175. CCI T3
  176. CCIT3_Simple
  177. PinBar
  178. Gann_Multi_Trend
  179. MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF
  180. Accumulation/Distribution
  181. Williams'Accumulation/Distribution (W_A/D)
  182. XCCX
  183. CCI T3 Tick
  184. CCI_DrawMode
  185. LW_Fractals
  186. ytg_Fractals_Price
  187. IncIchimokuOnArray
  188. RSI Strike
  189. StepMA_NRTR
  190. NRTR
  191. RSI HTF
  192. RSIImproved
  193. Fractals Modified
  194. MA_3HTF
  195. Smoothed ADX
  196. XADX
  197. KLines
  198. r_Ma
  199. spread_on_chart
  200. Spread Indicator
  201. ytg_Spread_StopLevel
  202. Monitoring Spread
  203. LinearRegressionLine
  204. MVV_LinearRegression
  205. Heiken-Ashi


If you see some indicators in CodeBase and you know how to use them - please upload it on automatic discussion thread related to those indicators.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.08.02 14:33

206. Cronex_Impulse_MACD
207. RVI_3HTF
208. FibSR
209. Pivot_RS_session
210. Quick ZigZag plus DiNapoli
211. Donchian Channel
212. Price Channel
213. Price Channel
214. Price_Channel_Trend
215. XMA Ichimoku Channel
216. ChannelAnt
217. Percentage Crossover Channel
218. TrendValue
219. CCI_3HTF
220. MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive)
221. Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic
222. Stochastic-X8
223. Stochastic multi-timeframe
224. Stochastic_HTF
225. Trade Sessions Indicator
226. MACD Divergence
227. i-Sessions
228. News VLine
229. DailyPivotPoints
230. WeeklyPivot
231. PrevDayAndFloatingPivot
232. DailyPivot Shift
233. DailyTurnPoint
234. Clock-Indiсator
235. Spread Of Symbols
236. MARSICD
237. StepRSI_v5.2
238. MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
239. AscTrend Expert Advisor
240. Dserg - LinRegression Breakout
241. Pearson correlation indicator
242. MarketProfile
243. Bollinger Bands Set
244. SpreadInfo
245. Triangle Hedge
246. Simple Hedge Panel
247. SpreadCandlesCreator
248. MACD-RSI
249. Money Flow Index (MFI)
250. Pivot_Fibs
251. MaksiGen_Range_Move
252. MACD-2
253. ATR Channels
254. Fisher_mbk
255. Fisher_mbk_HTF
256. RAVI_FX_Fisher
257. Fisher RVI
258. MACD
259. MACD - Any higher timeframe
260. MaksiGen_Channels
261. Renko_v2
262. RoundPriceAlert
263. Digital_MACD
264. Laguerre_ROC
265. QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02]
266. QQECloud
267. The Implementation of Automatic Analysis of the Elliott Waves in MQL5
268. AutoElliottWaveMaker - MetaTrader 5 Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves
269. RSI_BARS
270. RSIFilter
271. Indicator for Point and Figure Charting
272. The Last Crusade
273. ADXCrossing
274. T3_TRIX
275. AdaptiveRenko_HTF
276. Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
277. MACD Cloud
278. XMACD_HTF
279. Ergodic MACD Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_MACD
280. Ideal ZigZag
281. Pivot-2
282. False Breakouts Counter
283. Renko Line Break vs RSI EA
284. iWPR_HTF
285. WPR_3HTF
286. WPR_Hist
287. BB-HL
288. XPoints
289. UltraWPR
290. HL Cross Signal for WPR
291. BykovTrend
292. WPRfix
293. VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR
294. Donchian Channels System
295. VininI WPR FO
296. Universal Oscillator
297. i-DRProjections
298. Doji_Arrows
299. The 4 color АО indicator
300. Awesome_Signal
301. Awesome Oscillator (AO)
302. Awesome Oscillator Divergence
303. X4Period_RSI_Arrows
304. RChannel
305. The Moving Average Class
306. CDonchian class
307. TrendRSI_v1
308. NRTR_ATR_STOP
309. CCICustomCandles
310. DailyPivotPoints_Full
311. Exp5-VirtualTradePad for mt5 v 4 (Contest version)
312. FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI
313. OnChart_RSI
314. ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels
315. GannZIGZAG_Levels
316. ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF
317. GannZIGZAG_HTF
318. X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows
319. MACD_Histogram
320. Channels
321. ZeroLag MACD
322. Ind-Fractals-1
323. ADXCloud
324. StochasticCGOscillator_HTF
325. MFI_price
326. ATR channel
327. HighsLowsSignal
328. RES-SUP
329. MFI_3HTF
330. Simple Scalping System
331. Waddah Attar Scalping
332. Dynamic Auto Resistance Support
333. CMF Indicator (Chaikin Money Flow)
334. WeightedWCCI
335. AdvADXStr
336. Bollinger Bands %b
337. i-Fractals-sig
338. Fractal Levels
339. CandleColorCounter
340. MACD
341. Advanced ADX
342. ATR ratio
343. Chaikin Oscillator
344. CronexChaikin
345. i-HighLow_Channel_HTF
346. MACD Histogram, multi-color
347. The MACD with the definition of price extremums
348. Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD
349. MACD Sample
350. AltrTrend Signal v2 2
351. Dyn_Pivot
352. XigXag
353. Spread Indicator
354. PChannel_System
355. FivePattern
356. HullTrend_HTF
357. HullTrend
358. NRTR_ATR_STOP
359. TSI_MACD_HTF
360. TSI_MACD
361. TSI_CCI_HTF
362. The class for drawing the ATR using the ring buffer
363. RVIWithFlat
364. MFIWithFlat
365. RSIWithFlat
366. RSIWithFlat_HTF
367. MFIWithFlat_HTF
368. 3 EMA Crossover
369. AMA_STL_HTF
370. AMA Slow Trend Line
371. Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized
372. The class for drawing the AMA using the ring buffer
373. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
374. i-AMA-Optimum_HTF
375. i-AMA-Optimum
376. RSI Peak & Bottom
377. Professional ZigZag
378. Delta ZigZag
379. Awesome_Signal_HTF
380. BlauTSStochastic_HTF
381. GannSwingsVIII
382. Schaff Trend + Signal EMA
383. Schaff Trend
384. Schaff Trend Cycle
385. Schaff Trend
386. MACD Momentum
387. MTF EMA 20
388. RSI_Filter
389. CCI_Filter
390. ATR_Filter
391. Smoothed ADX by John Ehlers
392. The class for drawing the ADX using the ring buffer
393. ADX Cross Hull Style
394. BBMACD
395. ATR_Normalize_HTF
396. ATR_Normalize
397. Simple ZigZag
398. Moving Avreage
399. AwesomeModPips
400. Currency Correlation
401. ytg_MA_TF
402. Fractal ZigZag (never repaints)
403. RSI-Crossover_Alert



How to Trade the Forex Bullish AB=CD Pattern. Talking Points - AB=CD Pattern is easy to identify on the charts - AB=CD Pattern has structure made up of equal price legs.
 

Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service

MetaQuotes, 2013.09.30 14:59

Trading Signals - it's a convenient and easy-to-use service for traders. We have already published several articles in the past, explaining how to subscribe to copy trades from more experienced traders and how to become a signal provider in our service. Due to the growing demand from trading community, in addition to the previously published text materials, we have also decided to publish a video tutorial.

In just 15 minutes, this video tutorial explains what MetaTrader Signals Service is, and demonstrates in great detail how to subscribe to trade signals and how to become a signal provider in our service. By watching this tutorial, you will be able to subscribe to any trading signal, or publish and promote your own signals in our service.


