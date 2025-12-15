How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 25
Right topics for review about some signal? Not sorry - any discussion about particular signals are prohibited on the forum.
if you want to ask something about the signals so there are 2 key threads for that :
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
and
Hi!
No you misunderstand me! I don't want to write here a review, or somehere else in the forum. I would like to write to the owner of the signal, that page, but I don't know how I can do it! Please help me!
Hi!
Hello, I'm new here and I have a question about the first steps after installing MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I followed instructions, but I cannot see my Agents in my account. In MetaTester 5 Agent Tester I have 8 Agents, but in my account there is nothing. I know, that I have to enter the right account in MetaTester 5 Agent Tester. I entered the Login, which I used during regisration. Is that right or have I to eter my mail address or perhaps an account-id? I hope somebody can help me. Thanks.
See this All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
I think agents only appear after they have been used. See the "active last day" checkbox in the agents section in your account profile, you may want to uncheck it.
You only need to include your username (Pferdekind) in the agents manager
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.08.01 11:12
I am making some mini-articles related about How to use some indicators which were coded/uploaded/converted to MT5 CodeBase. Why? Because there are a lot of indicators in CodeBase and just few good description only about how to use them - example with good description is this one: Renko Line Break
So, the discriptions about how to use (mini articles):
If you see some indicators in CodeBase and you know how to use them - please upload it on automatic discussion thread related to those indicators.
206. Cronex_Impulse_MACD
207. RVI_3HTF
208. FibSR
209. Pivot_RS_session
210. Quick ZigZag plus DiNapoli
211. Donchian Channel
212. Price Channel
213. Price Channel
214. Price_Channel_Trend
215. XMA Ichimoku Channel
216. ChannelAnt
217. Percentage Crossover Channel
218. TrendValue
219. CCI_3HTF
220. MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive)
221. Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic
222. Stochastic-X8
223. Stochastic multi-timeframe
224. Stochastic_HTF
225. Trade Sessions Indicator
226. MACD Divergence
227. i-Sessions
228. News VLine
229. DailyPivotPoints
230. WeeklyPivot
231. PrevDayAndFloatingPivot
232. DailyPivot Shift
233. DailyTurnPoint
234. Clock-Indiсator
235. Spread Of Symbols
236. MARSICD
237. StepRSI_v5.2
238. MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
239. AscTrend Expert Advisor
240. Dserg - LinRegression Breakout
241. Pearson correlation indicator
242. MarketProfile
243. Bollinger Bands Set
244. SpreadInfo
245. Triangle Hedge
246. Simple Hedge Panel
247. SpreadCandlesCreator
248. MACD-RSI
249. Money Flow Index (MFI)
250. Pivot_Fibs
251. MaksiGen_Range_Move
252. MACD-2
253. ATR Channels
254. Fisher_mbk
255. Fisher_mbk_HTF
256. RAVI_FX_Fisher
257. Fisher RVI
258. MACD
259. MACD - Any higher timeframe
260. MaksiGen_Channels
261. Renko_v2
262. RoundPriceAlert
263. Digital_MACD
264. Laguerre_ROC
265. QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02]
266. QQECloud
267. The Implementation of Automatic Analysis of the Elliott Waves in MQL5
268. AutoElliottWaveMaker - MetaTrader 5 Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves
269. RSI_BARS
270. RSIFilter
271. Indicator for Point and Figure Charting
272. The Last Crusade
273. ADXCrossing
274. T3_TRIX
275. AdaptiveRenko_HTF
276. Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
277. MACD Cloud
278. XMACD_HTF
279. Ergodic MACD Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_MACD
280. Ideal ZigZag
281. Pivot-2
282. False Breakouts Counter
283. Renko Line Break vs RSI EA
284. iWPR_HTF
285. WPR_3HTF
286. WPR_Hist
287. BB-HL
288. XPoints
289. UltraWPR
290. HL Cross Signal for WPR
291. BykovTrend
292. WPRfix
293. VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR
294. Donchian Channels System
295. VininI WPR FO
296. Universal Oscillator
297. i-DRProjections
298. Doji_Arrows
299. The 4 color АО indicator
300. Awesome_Signal
301. Awesome Oscillator (AO)
302. Awesome Oscillator Divergence
303. X4Period_RSI_Arrows
304. RChannel
305. The Moving Average Class
306. CDonchian class
307. TrendRSI_v1
308. NRTR_ATR_STOP
309. CCICustomCandles
310. DailyPivotPoints_Full
311. Exp5-VirtualTradePad for mt5 v 4 (Contest version)
312. FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI
313. OnChart_RSI
314. ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels
315. GannZIGZAG_Levels
316. ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF
317. GannZIGZAG_HTF
318. X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows
319. MACD_Histogram
320. Channels
321. ZeroLag MACD
322. Ind-Fractals-1
323. ADXCloud
324. StochasticCGOscillator_HTF
325. MFI_price
326. ATR channel
327. HighsLowsSignal
328. RES-SUP
329. MFI_3HTF
330. Simple Scalping System
331. Waddah Attar Scalping
332. Dynamic Auto Resistance Support
333. CMF Indicator (Chaikin Money Flow)
334. WeightedWCCI
335. AdvADXStr
336. Bollinger Bands %b
337. i-Fractals-sig
338. Fractal Levels
339. CandleColorCounter
340. MACD
341. Advanced ADX
342. ATR ratio
343. Chaikin Oscillator
344. CronexChaikin
345. i-HighLow_Channel_HTF
346. MACD Histogram, multi-color
347. The MACD with the definition of price extremums
348. Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD
349. MACD Sample
350. AltrTrend Signal v2 2
351. Dyn_Pivot
352. XigXag
353. Spread Indicator
354. PChannel_System
355. FivePattern
356. HullTrend_HTF
357. HullTrend
358. NRTR_ATR_STOP
359. TSI_MACD_HTF
360. TSI_MACD
361. TSI_CCI_HTF
362. The class for drawing the ATR using the ring buffer
363. RVIWithFlat
364. MFIWithFlat
365. RSIWithFlat
366. RSIWithFlat_HTF
367. MFIWithFlat_HTF
368. 3 EMA Crossover
369. AMA_STL_HTF
370. AMA Slow Trend Line
371. Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized
372. The class for drawing the AMA using the ring buffer
373. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
374. i-AMA-Optimum_HTF
375. i-AMA-Optimum
376. RSI Peak & Bottom
377. Professional ZigZag
378. Delta ZigZag
379. Awesome_Signal_HTF
380. BlauTSStochastic_HTF
381. GannSwingsVIII
382. Schaff Trend + Signal EMA
383. Schaff Trend
384. Schaff Trend Cycle
385. Schaff Trend
386. MACD Momentum
387. MTF EMA 20
388. RSI_Filter
389. CCI_Filter
390. ATR_Filter
391. Smoothed ADX by John Ehlers
392. The class for drawing the ADX using the ring buffer
393. ADX Cross Hull Style
394. BBMACD
395. ATR_Normalize_HTF
396. ATR_Normalize
397. Simple ZigZag
398. Moving Avreage
399. AwesomeModPips
400. Currency Correlation
401. ytg_MA_TF
402. Fractal ZigZag (never repaints)
403. RSI-Crossover_Alert
Summaries :
====
Forum
Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service
MetaQuotes, 2013.09.30 14:59
Trading Signals - it's a convenient and easy-to-use service for traders. We have already published several articles in the past, explaining how to subscribe to copy trades from more experienced traders and how to become a signal provider in our service. Due to the growing demand from trading community, in addition to the previously published text materials, we have also decided to publish a video tutorial.
In just 15 minutes, this video tutorial explains what MetaTrader Signals Service is, and demonstrates in great detail how to subscribe to trade signals and how to become a signal provider in our service. By watching this tutorial, you will be able to subscribe to any trading signal, or publish and promote your own signals in our service.