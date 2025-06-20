Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Indicators and Template
- iTrend_v2 indicator (attached to this post)
- PriceChannel_Stop indicator (can be downloaded from CodeBase here), or latest version - PriceChannel_Stop_v9 (attached to this post)
- template file brainwashing_original.tpl (attached to this post.
How to install
- place template file brainwashing_original.tpl to template folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates)
- place iTrend_v2 indicator and PriceChannel_Stop indicator to indicators folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators)
- compile those 2 indicators in MT5 MetaEditor or restart Metatrader
- Open H30 or H1 chart with pre-selected symbol (for example - USDCHF H1), right mouse click on the chart, select "Templates", find our template by name (brainwashing_original) and click on that. All the indicators with the settings will be loaded automatically.
Timeframes to be used
The system is ready to use without any settings changed. Timeframes: M15, H1 and H4. Pairs - majors (I did not trade the other timeframes sorry).
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1 breainwashing
Rules for this manual trading system
- more to follow ...
===========
PS. Fixed versions of the indicators were uploaded
(22nd of january 2019).
Hi New Digital !
Are you using the system on your real account as well ?
Thanks
Hi Shunmas,
I traded Asctrend, public Braintrending and this Brainwashing on live/real account for few years (with statements uploading directly/regularly to some threads to some forum) but for MT4 sorry. Because I was the one who created those systems for MT4 long time ago with the help of some good coders. So, for now - I am slowly "transferring" those famous signal systems to MT5.
This itrend_v2 indicator is very new one and as you see (just attach this indicator to the chart and scroll the chart back by mouse) - the levels are placed automatically for this indicator. Do you see LevelFactor = 0.283 in the indicator's input? it was also my idea: I experimented for many months just to find this 0.283 multiplier.
Later on (on this thread) I will explain more about this system.
Hi Shunmas,
Thanks for your reply. I'll keep viewing this for updates.
:)
Yes I have downloaded iTrend and Price Channel Indicators and now demo testing on MT5. Will post updates here.
Thanks
Just some good news - PriceChannel_Stop indicator was totally improved:
- Multi timeframe feature was added so for now - it is MTF indicator
- Channel Narrowing Factor as a Risk was added
- Ratchet parameter was added (< 0 - same as for AbrahamTrend; 0 - same as before; > 0 - slowly decreasing the period of the channel with every new HH for uptrend and with every new LL for downtrend)
- Signal mode was added
- Line mode was added
- Dot mode was added
- Bars mode was added
- alert mode was added incl UpSound alert, DownSound alert and email alert
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
bw11
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
bw22
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
bw33
==========
I will upload this indicator later this week. Thus, for now - this system (Brainwashing manual trading system system) is complete. All I need to od here is to explain the rules about how to trade and to provide trading examples.
Hi New Digital !
Are you using the system on your real account as well ?
Thanks
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers