Brainwashing System / Asctrend System

New comment
 

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template - original link
  • Updated BrainTrending indicators with updated template - the latest version
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 
 

Indicators and Template

 

  • iTrend_v2 indicator (attached to this post)
  • PriceChannel_Stop indicator (can be downloaded from CodeBase here), or latest version - PriceChannel_Stop_v9 (attached to this post)
  • template file brainwashing_original.tpl (attached to this post.

 

How to install

 

  • place template file  brainwashing_original.tpl to template folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates)
  • place iTrend_v2 indicator and PriceChannel_Stop indicator to indicators folder (for example - to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators)
  • compile those 2 indicators in MT5 MetaEditor or restart Metatrader
  • Open H30 or H1 chart with pre-selected symbol (for example - USDCHF H1), right mouse click on the chart, select "Templates", find our template by name (brainwashing_original) and click on that. All the indicators with the settings will be loaded automatically. 

Timeframes to be used

 

The system is ready to use without any settings changed. Timeframes: M15, H1 and H4. Pairs - majors (I did not trade the other timeframes sorry).

 

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H1, 2013.05.13

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h1 breainwashing

USDCHF, H1, 2013.05.13, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

Rules for this manual trading system

- more to follow ... 

===========

PS. Fixed versions of the indicators were uploaded
(22nd of january 2019).


 

Hi New Digital !

 

Are you using the system on your real account as well ?

 

Thanks  

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

Hi Shunmas,

I traded Asctrend, public Braintrending and this Brainwashing on live/real account for few years (with statements uploading directly/regularly to some threads to some forum) but for MT4 sorry. Because I was the one who created those systems for MT4 long time ago with the help of some good coders. So, for now - I am slowly "transferring" those famous signal systems to MT5.

This itrend_v2 indicator is very new one and as you see (just attach this indicator to the chart and scroll the chart back by mouse) - the levels are placed automatically for this indicator. Do you see LevelFactor = 0.283 in the indicator's input? it was also my idea: I experimented for many months just to find this 0.283 multiplier.

Later on (on this thread) I will explain more about this system. 

 
newdigital:

Hi Shunmas,

I traded Asctrend, public Braintrending and this Brainwashing on live/real account for few years (with statements uploading directly/regularly to some threads to some forum) but for MT4 sorry. Because I was the one who created those systems for MT4 long time ago with the help of some good coders. So, for now - I am slowly "transferring" those famous signal systems to MT5.

This itrend_v2 indicator is very new one and as you see (just attach this indicator to the chart and scroll the chart back by mouse) - the levels are placed automatically for this indicator. Do you see LevelFactor = 0.283 in the indicator's input? it was also my idea: I experimented for many months just to find this 0.283 multiplier.

Later on (on this thread) I will explain more about this system. 

Thanks for your reply. I'll keep viewing this for updates.

 

:) 

 

Yes I have downloaded iTrend and Price Channel Indicators and now demo testing on MT5. Will post updates here. 

Thanks 

 
I will explain the rules for this manual trading system later this week and will provide some examples with trading. But I want to say that most advantage for this system is small stop loss value so we can use it with very small deposit size for example.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

Just some good news - PriceChannel_Stop indicator was totally improved:

  • Multi timeframe feature was added so for now - it is MTF indicator
  • Channel Narrowing Factor as a Risk was added
  • Ratchet parameter was added (< 0 - same as for AbrahamTrend; 0 - same as before; > 0 - slowly decreasing the period of the channel with every new HH for uptrend and with every new LL for downtrend) 
  • Signal mode was added
  • Line mode was added
  • Dot mode was added
  • Bars mode was added
  • alert mode was added incl UpSound alert, DownSound alert and email alert

 

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H1, 2013.05.14

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

bw11

USDCHF, H1, 2013.05.14, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.14

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

bw22

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.14, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, H1, 2013.05.14

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

bw33

USDJPY, H1, 2013.05.14, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

==========

I will upload this indicator later this week. Thus, for now - this system (Brainwashing manual trading system system) is complete. All I need to od here is to explain the rules about how to trade and to provide trading examples.

 


 
Okay thanks, that would be a great thing. :)
 
Shunmas:

Hi New Digital !

 

Are you using the system on your real account as well ?

 

Thanks  

 
I think the best thing is for everyone to connect their live trading activity in signals we see because some people's job is just to criticize and put down others because of moderator powers. That would be interesting.
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627
New comment