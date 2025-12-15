How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 90
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
BUILDING A SOCIAL TECHNOLOGY STARTUP, PART I: TWEET YOUR METATRADER 5 SIGNALS
This article aims to illustrate, through a practical example, how you can communicate an MetaTrader 5 terminal with an external web service. We are tweeting the trading signals generated by an Expert Advisor.
BUILDING A SOCIAL TECHNOLOGY STARTUP, PART II: PROGRAMMING AN MQL5 REST CLIENT
In the previous part of this article, we presented the architecture of a so-called Social Decision Support System. On the one hand, this system consists of a MetaTrader 5 terminal sending Expert Advisors' automatic decisions to the server side. On the other side of the communication, there is a Twitter application built on the Slim PHP framework which receives those trading signals, stores them into a MySQL database, and finally tweets them to people. The main goal of the SDSS is to record human actions performed on robotic signals and make human decisions accordingly. This is possible because robotic signals can be exposed this way to a very large audience of experts.
In this second part we are going to develop the client side of the SDSS with the MQL5 programming language. We are discussing some alternatives as well as identifying the pros and cons of each of them. Then later, we will put together all the pieces of the puzzle, and end up shaping the PHP REST API that receives trading signals from Expert Advisors. To accomplish this we must take into account some aspects involved in the client side programming.
Just good thread was opened to centralize bugs reported on MT5 and mql5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5, mql5 bugs to be fixed.
Alain Verleyen, 2017.01.17 08:52
As suggested by James Carter, I am opening this thread to centralize bugs reported on MT5 and mql5.
You can report what you found, ask for confirmation of the community, and report it to ServiceDesk. The goal of this topic is to effectively have bugs fixed, if you want to ask for improvements, please use this topic instead.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
"Hedging" in Forex trading -Why do it?
Keith Watford, 2017.01.19 01:09
if I may offer my opinion.....
Hedging is a method to limit risk.
Consider this scenario.....
You may consider an investment in ABC Oil to be a good as you feel that it will outperform the market.
However you know that the whole oil sector can be volatile, so if the sector falls, ABC Oil will fall with it, even though it is a solid company.
So what you do is you Buy ABC Oil and at the same time you short the oil sector.
This limits your risk as if the oil sector falls, your short will gain and as long as ABC Oil outperforms the other oil companies, you will have a net profit.
This is hedging.
There is no such thing as true hedging in Forex.
True hedging is not opening an opposite trade in the same instrument, yet that is exactly what so many traders do.
There is no logic behind this at all, so I do not understand why it is so common.
Say you have 1 lot Buy open with EURUSD and it goes 100 pips in loss.
So you "hedge" it with an opposite 1 lot Sell.
You are now in a position where if the EURUSD falls another 50 pips, the Buy order now shows a loss of 150 pips and the Sell a gain of 50 pips. A net loss of 100 pips. EXACTLY the same as if you had simply closed the Buy order. No matter whether the price goes up or down, the net position will always be a net loss of 100 pips.
Also, should the trades be held overnight, swap charges will be applied (maybe triple swaps), so now the loss is bigger than it would have been if the Buy trade had simply been closed.
Not all brokers offset opposite orders in the same instrument against margin requirements, so there is a risk that there may not be enough free margin to open the "hedge". In an EA, this could leave you exposed to more risk than you are comfortable with.
If there is not the intention to "re-enter" the Buy by closing the "hedge", then you also incur additional spread/commission charges.
So it is not just my opinion that "hedging" in Forex is unproductive and pointless, it is a fact. When swaps are taken into account, "hedging" actually loses more money.
My advise to anyone when considering "hedging" in Forex is "Don't do it". You are not hedging, you are opening an opposite order in the same instrument.
Now there will be some who will say "Ah yes, but what if instead of Selling 1 lot as the hedge, I Sell 1.1 lots?"
Again, don't do it, there has to be a reason to Sell. If you have a reason, then close the Buy and open a 0.1 lot Sell. It has the same result, but without additional charges.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal with EAs
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.07 05:21
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Android build 1506: Trade filtering and sorting
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.01.19 08:22
The latest MetaTrader 5 Android build is already available for download on Google Play. Update your application and try its new features:
Download the mobile version of the best multi-asset platform right now and access hundreds of brokers and servers. Due to the MetaTrader 5 platform's surge in popularity, the number of companies launching the updated platform to their traders is growing weekly. Do you want to speed up this process? Ask your broker to contact us!
Download New MetaTrader 5 for Android
Getting Started - Open an Account
This can be done by specifying "New real account" in the account type selection step. Next specify your personal details, like when you open a demo account. A preliminary account is opened then on the broker's server. This account is created with a zero balance; and trading from it is disabled.
Soon after opening the preliminary account, a representative of the brokerage company will contact you to finish the procedure of real account opening. After that the preliminary account is converted to the real one, and you can start trading from it.
An informational email is additionally sent to you via the internal mailing system when a preliminary account is opened.
Just from MetaQuotes:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
1200 subscribers!!
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.01.19 18:06The database of the signals in Metatrader are updated every 3 hours, and it will be updated once an hour in the next release.
THE EASY WAY TO EVALUATE A SIGNAL: TRADING ACTIVITY, DRAWDOWN/LOAD AND MFE/MAE DISTRIBUTION CHARTS
Subscribers often search for an appropriate signal by analyzing the total growth on the signal provider's account, which is not a bad idea. However, it is also important to analyze potential risks of a particular trading strategy. In this article we will show a simple and efficient way to evaluate a Trading Signal based on its performance values:
mql5 book:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
they should really make a Mql5 book in order to MT5 suceed
honest_knave, 2017.01.22 14:59
English: https://www.mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5.pdf
Portuguese: https://www.mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5_portuguese.pdf