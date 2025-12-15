How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 9
The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation within the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 5 Terminal
This update is ready - read this post with all the changes. I like mostly the following:
This is small video about one click trading:
This thread is becoming more and more as link collector :) because i am trying to find one good link per day.
So, the article for today: Visualize a Strategy in the MetaTrader 5 Tester
how to add positing to already existing one without losing sl/tp values - watch this small video.
The other good indicator found: NRTR Rosh v2 indicator (download from CodeBase here). As I remember - this indicator was part of old asctrend trading system long time ago and I used similar indicator for scalping for example.
What is NRTR? if I am not mistaken - NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) and the theory behind it is the following (see image):
Basicly this Nick Rypock concept was invented in 2001 by Konstantin Kopyrkin ... we can read 'Nick Rypock' from back to front and we will receive ... the name of the author of this concept :) By the way, he invented NRMA (Nick Rypoсk Moving Average).
But who invented it before Konstantin Kopyrkin? Good question. It was invented by R.Colby and T.Meyers
Who invented it before R.Colby and T.Meyers? No idea sorry :) But it is really great concept and great indicator with many versions. One of the version is presented in Codebase here.
Just want to remind about the other NRTR indicator version which is available for MT4 now sorry, but I think - we will have it for metatrader 5 soon. The name of it is the following: NRTR Color Line and it was uploaded to this post - Signal Systems
Just making some preparation before conversion of this good indicator from MT4 to MT5 :)
Just found good, old and very interesting indicator by famous coder (KimIV) in CodeBase - i-Friday_Sig. It is very interesting and proven concept behind the creation of this indicator. I will describe about it tomorrow.
Author of indicator (and the idea) is KimIV who proposed the following: Friday's price is going against the trend which was during the whole week. He analyised some data and came to this strange conclusion.
Fow now we can understand why many traders do not want to trade on Friday - trend (and the market condition in general) may not be continuation of the trend which we saw on the other day of the week for example.
There are few versions of profitable EA based on this indicator and this idea. By the way, this "Friday Trend" (or effect of Friday) indicator is not the last one with this idea - there are some more similar indicators and EAs: i-Monday signal indicator and EA, and more.
Just about TET - Trusted Execution Token - there is some thread where the members are asking about receiving the signals as subscriberd with computer/Metatrader closed. So, read this thread.
Just for information.