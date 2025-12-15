How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 29
Just the example of trading on close bar.
Do you see sell signal here? :
New bar is open ... do you see this signal on close bar? not ... so - we do not open sell trade on this signal. Because bar was closed without signal:
You mean - those posts?
newdigital, 2013.01.11 15:32
Just some more explanation:
newdigital, 2013.01.11 15:38
Some people say: "this/that indicator is repainting, it is bad indicator because of that".
Well .... which bar? on bar #0?
bar #0 is open bar and this bar is not finished yet.
This bar is continuing painting together with indicator. On the same way as today's day did not finish yet.
if indicator is changing value/color on bar #1 (close bar) so yes, in this case - indicator is repainting.
There is the other trading term: trading on close bar.
You know that almost all the systems in forex (except some scalping by ticks etc) are traded on close bar.
What does it mean "trading on close bar"?
Well ... look at previous image: we waited for the bar with signal to be close, new bar is open. In this case - bar with signal is close bar (or bar #1), and new open bar is bar #0, right?
So, if we still see the signal on bar #1 - we can open buy trade.
It means - trading on close bar.
Because most of the indicators will not repaint on close bar. It means - close bar is closed one, it was finsihed painting together with indicator, and indicator must not change the value on this bar. So, we are waiting when this bar with the signal will be finished/closed, and we can open the trade on new/open/zero bar.
There are some exceptional cases but it is the other story.
That's all news for today.
newdigital, 2013.01.11 16:03
This is PriceChannel Parabolic system
newdigital, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
new bee
anji.west, 2013.12.23 16:32
please how do i even start up , i just opened a demo account. please i nid help
newdigital, 2013.12.23 16:51
you should read and read ...
and read articles.
No any personal consultant here sorry ... people may help but just for some concrete questions.
Indeed the information helped me too! Thanks once again.
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
newdigital, 2013.08.02 14:33
206. Cronex_Impulse_MACD
207. RVI_3HTF
208. FibSR
209. Pivot_RS_session
210. Quick ZigZag plus DiNapoli
211. Donchian Channel
212. Price Channel
213. Price Channel
214. Price_Channel_Trend
215. XMA Ichimoku Channel
216. ChannelAnt
217. Percentage Crossover Channel
218. TrendValue
219. CCI_3HTF
220. MTF RSI Smoothed (recursive)
221. Stochastic Oscillator Blau_TS_Stochastic
222. Stochastic-X8
223. Stochastic multi-timeframe
224. Stochastic_HTF
225. Trade Sessions Indicator
226. MACD Divergence
227. i-Sessions
228. News VLine
229. DailyPivotPoints
230. WeeklyPivot
231. PrevDayAndFloatingPivot
232. DailyPivot Shift
233. DailyTurnPoint
234. Clock-Indiсator
235. Spread Of Symbols
236. MARSICD
237. StepRSI_v5.2
238. MQL5: Analysis and Processing of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Reports in MetaTrader 5
239. AscTrend Expert Advisor
240. Dserg - LinRegression Breakout
241. Pearson correlation indicator
242. MarketProfile
243. Bollinger Bands Set
244. SpreadInfo
245. Triangle Hedge
246. Simple Hedge Panel
247. SpreadCandlesCreator
248. MACD-RSI
249. Money Flow Index (MFI)
250. Pivot_Fibs
251. MaksiGen_Range_Move
252. MACD-2
253. ATR Channels
254. Fisher_mbk
255. Fisher_mbk_HTF
256. RAVI_FX_Fisher
257. Fisher RVI
258. MACD
259. MACD - Any higher timeframe
260. MaksiGen_Channels
261. Renko_v2
262. RoundPriceAlert
263. Digital_MACD
264. Laguerre_ROC
265. QQE [v02] and QQE multi-timeframe [v02]
266. QQECloud
267. The Implementation of Automatic Analysis of the Elliott Waves in MQL5
268. AutoElliottWaveMaker - MetaTrader 5 Tool for Semi-Automatic Analysis of Elliott Waves
269. RSI_BARS
270. RSIFilter
271. Indicator for Point and Figure Charting
272. The Last Crusade
273. ADXCrossing
274. T3_TRIX
275. AdaptiveRenko_HTF
276. Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
277. MACD Cloud
278. XMACD_HTF
279. Ergodic MACD Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_MACD
280. Ideal ZigZag
281. Pivot-2
282. False Breakouts Counter
283. Renko Line Break vs RSI EA
284. iWPR_HTF
285. WPR_3HTF
286. WPR_Hist
287. BB-HL
288. XPoints
289. UltraWPR
290. HL Cross Signal for WPR
291. BykovTrend
292. WPRfix
293. VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR
294. Donchian Channels System
295. VininI WPR FO
296. Universal Oscillator
297. i-DRProjections
298. Doji_Arrows
299. The 4 color АО indicator
300. Awesome_Signal
301. Awesome Oscillator (AO)
302. Awesome Oscillator Divergence
303. X4Period_RSI_Arrows
304. RChannel
305. The Moving Average Class
306. CDonchian class
307. TrendRSI_v1
308. NRTR_ATR_STOP
309. CCICustomCandles
310. DailyPivotPoints_Full
311. Exp5-VirtualTradePad for mt5 v 4 (Contest version)
312. FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI
313. OnChart_RSI
314. ZigZag_NK_MTF_Levels
315. GannZIGZAG_Levels
316. ZigZagOnParabolic_HTF
317. GannZIGZAG_HTF
318. X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows
319. MACD_Histogram
320. Channels
321. ZeroLag MACD
322. Ind-Fractals-1
323. ADXCloud
324. StochasticCGOscillator_HTF
325. MFI_price
326. ATR channel
327. HighsLowsSignal
328. RES-SUP
329. MFI_3HTF
330. Simple Scalping System
331. Waddah Attar Scalping
332. Dynamic Auto Resistance Support
333. CMF Indicator (Chaikin Money Flow)
334. WeightedWCCI
335. AdvADXStr
336. Bollinger Bands %b
337. i-Fractals-sig
338. Fractal Levels
339. CandleColorCounter
340. MACD
341. Advanced ADX
342. ATR ratio
343. Chaikin Oscillator
344. CronexChaikin
345. i-HighLow_Channel_HTF
346. MACD Histogram, multi-color
347. The MACD with the definition of price extremums
348. Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD
349. MACD Sample
350. AltrTrend Signal v2 2
351. Dyn_Pivot
352. XigXag
353. Spread Indicator
354. PChannel_System
355. FivePattern
356. HullTrend_HTF
357. HullTrend
358. NRTR_ATR_STOP
359. TSI_MACD_HTF
360. TSI_MACD
361. TSI_CCI_HTF
362. The class for drawing the ATR using the ring buffer
363. RVIWithFlat
364. MFIWithFlat
365. RSIWithFlat
366. RSIWithFlat_HTF
367. MFIWithFlat_HTF
368. 3 EMA Crossover
369. AMA_STL_HTF
370. AMA Slow Trend Line
371. Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized
372. The class for drawing the AMA using the ring buffer
373. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
374. i-AMA-Optimum_HTF
375. i-AMA-Optimum
376. RSI Peak & Bottom
377. Professional ZigZag
378. Delta ZigZag
379. Awesome_Signal_HTF
380. BlauTSStochastic_HTF
381. GannSwingsVIII
382. Schaff Trend + Signal EMA
383. Schaff Trend
384. Schaff Trend Cycle
385. Schaff Trend
386. MACD Momentum
387. MTF EMA 20
388. RSI_Filter
389. CCI_Filter
390. ATR_Filter
391. Smoothed ADX by John Ehlers
392. The class for drawing the ADX using the ring buffer
393. ADX Cross Hull Style
394. BBMACD
395. ATR_Normalize_HTF
396. ATR_Normalize
397. Simple ZigZag
398. Moving Avreage
399. AwesomeModPips
400. Currency Correlation
401. ytg_MA_TF
402. Fractal ZigZag (never repaints)
403. RSI-Crossover_Alert
How to Order an Expert Advisor and Obtain the Desired Result
Contents